Best Spoilers / Rumors From Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17

Matt James’s season of The Bachelor just wrapped this week, and we’re already being treated to juicy spoilers from the upcoming season of The Bachelorette! Reality Steve has been coming through, and THANK GOD because recent drama (and yes, I am fully talking about the Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison racism controversy) almost changed the entire Bachelorette season’s trajectory.

Katie Thurston is set to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelorette (get all the info on Katie right this way), with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepping in as hosts while Chris steps back from the franchise. Katie’s season will be followed by * another * Bachelorette season starring Michelle Young.

Katie’s cast will be officially announced soon, so if you want more insight into what to expect, BE WARNED! This post obviously contains — you guessed it — spoilers for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. If you’re cool with that, please proceed, you curiosity-filled cat, you.

ABC Went Back and Forth Over Casting Katie

Reality Steve was predictably the first to announce Katie’s casting news, but he pointed out an unusual roadblock: After the Rachael and Chris controversy broke, he posted an update to his blog and said Katie would not be the Bachelorette:

“Katie was originally going to be the Bachelorette, and once the shit hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now. ”

A little over a week after the above mess, Steve once again confirmed that Katie actually * is * set to be the Bachelorette … again! “The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the Bachelorette in the coming days, ”he wrote on Twitter.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Katie’s Season Was Originally Going to Tape in Canada, but That Also Changed

Canada was supposed to be the filming location for The Bachelorette … that is, until the production team changed its mind. (I’m sensing a trend here.) In late January, Steve gave his followers intel on Twitter and said, “The resort for Bachelorette filming in Canada next season might be at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Less than a month later, Steve corrected those rumors and confirmed that The Bachelorette’s upcoming season will take place in the United States, specifically in New Mexico at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The hotel has some pretty damn good views, BTW:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Part of Katie’s cast has been revealed

The full list of who is competing on season 17 of The Bachelorette will drop any day now, but in the meantime, Reality Steve named a few names to get us started:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And that’s all we know so far! Be sure to keep your eyes on this story for any future updates.

You love all the deets on The Bachelorette. So do we. Let’s overanalyze them together. ✔️

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io