Best Spoilers From Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season 18

Michelle Young’s journey to find love isn’t over yet! On the finale of Matt James’s season of The Bachelor, we watched Michelle leave in tears after Matt sent her home. Even the matching Mr. and Mrs. James jerseys she brought weren’t enough to save the relationship.

Luckily, it was announced on After the Final Rose that Michelle * and * Katie Thurston are the new Bachelorettes! Don’t worry, they won’t complete on the same season like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson (lol that was cringey). Instead, they’ll each get their own season. Katie will begin as the Bachelorette for summer’s season 17 and then Michelle will take over for fall’s season 18. The way I see it, these women are the real winners because LBH, being the Bachelorette> being a Bachelor contestant.

We already have all the deets on Katie’s season and we have a ton of info about Michelle’s too. So, if you can’t wait for Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette to premiere (we don’t blame you!) Keep scrolling for alll the spoilers. Consider yourself warned! * cue dramatic music *

First of all, there’s a chance Chris Harrison will return to host

Emphasis on chance. We’re getting a reprieve from Chris since Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. Chris is “stepping aside for a period of time” from the franchise after being met with backlash for defending Rachael Kirkconnell’s resurfaced photos showing her at an antebellum-themed plantation party. Big yikes.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment’s statement read. “In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

It continued, “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world. “

What does this mean for the future host of The Bachelorette beyond Katie’s season? Well, Reality Steve predicts Chris will return to the show eventually, and he tends to be spot on, which leaves open the door for a return on season 18. “With Chris’ apology on GMA last Thursday, I still don’t think he’s done with the franchise forever, ”Steve wrote in a spoiler post. “You got Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, someone that has been helping Chris behind the scenes, basically vouching for him, saying Chris is putting in the time and he’s learning, I think we can all see where this is going … I really don’t think he’s gone forever. ”

Even if he is … who would complain about having Tay and Kaitlyn host more seasons ??

Michelle’s season hasn’t filmed just yet, but it will air in the fall

Katie’s season will air this summer and Michelle’s will air this fall, giving us two back-to-back Bachelorette seasons.

But here’s some 👀 intel: According to Reality Steve, producers actually wanted Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette to start earlier after going back and forth about casting Katie, but the filming conflicted with Michelle’s classroom schedule. Ugh, she really is the best.

The minute summer break starts, Michelle better jet off to the shooting location (more info on that to come!) Because we can’t wait to see her on our screens again.

