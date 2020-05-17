Many of the films that have received Goya Awards, Feroz Awards or have been Oscar nominees are available on Netflix If you have them pending for years or if you do not know where to start. We will not compile all the Spanish films that are on the streaming platform but we will collect some of those that we think are recommended, covering all styles, for all tastes, for all ages. From the highest grossing in our country, such as Eight Basque surnames, to some of the best dramas that we have been able to see on cinema screens in Spain.

Klaus

Klaus is the first Spanish original animated film on Netflix and one of the best national creations that you can see on the streaming platform. A magical, endearing film that will infect us with the Christmas spirit in its hour and forty of duration. It’s the story of a postmanJasper, who has been sent as punishment to a frozen city in the north where no one sends letters. In order to return from his isolation, Jasper will have to get the inhabitants of Smeerensburg to send letters and overcome the differences between them. He will try it thanks to Alva, the teacher of the town, and Klaus, the carpenter, in a magical movie perfect to see with the family. One of the best animation movies on Netflix is ​​also one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix and essential if you are looking to catch the magic, the legends, the sledges …

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Theme: Children

Recommended age: For all ages

Watch Klaus on Netflix

Home

Home has been one of the big 2020 premieres on Netflix, a Spanish film starring Javier Gutiérrez, Mario Casas or Bruna Cusí. It is a suspense thriller that puts aside boring and classic topics and comedies to focus on a quality plot that makes it one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix. Javier Muñoz is the protagonist, an advertising executive who has gone from success to unemployment and who will have to leave the apartment where he lives. But one day he discovers that he still has a set of keys and decides to ‘spy’ on the young woman who now occupies what was once her home. He will dedicate himself to spying on the tenants and the plot will become increasingly disturbing and sinister, achieving a psychological game that traps us in the almost two hours of film that this film lasts.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2020

Duration: One hour and 43 minutes

Theme: Suspense

Age: For over 16 years old

Watch Home on Netflix

The Mauthausen photographer

Mario Casas is the protagonist of The photographer of Mauthausen, a thriller based on real events that transports us back to the 1940s in times of Nazism and the Holocaust. Francesc Boix is ​​the protagonist, a prisoner who works in a photographic laboratory and who decides to risk his life to demonstrate what the Nazis are doing thanks to their own images. Photographs that show terror and that can teach the world what’s going on, condemn the Nazis, save the comrades. A film that got four nominations for the Goya and Gaudí Awards and that transports us, within its possibilities, to an immersive and effective story, of suspense, history and emotion.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Duration: One hour and 50 minutes

Theme: Suspense

Age: For over 16 years old

See Mauthausen’s photographer on Netflix

Sunday’s illness

Sunday’s illness is one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix, with Barbara Lennie and Susi Sánchez as protagonists. Anabel (Susi Sánchez) abandoned her daughter (Barbara Lennie) when she was eight years old and now they have met again. Mother and daughter live this emotional story: decades after being abandoned, Chiara will find her mother and has a request: wants them to be together for ten days, far from everything, to meet again and get to know each other but also to expose the trauma, the wounds, the rancor or the pain of the past. A commendable drama that garnered several Goya, Feroz, or Forqué Award nominations or that garnered the Goya Award for Best Actress for Susi Sánchez in her role as Anabel.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 52 minutes

Theme: Emotional

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Sunday’s illness on Netflix

Who will sing to you

Carlos Vermut is the director of Who Shall Sing You, a film that garnered seven Goya Award nominations in 2018 and starred Najwa Nimri as Lila Cassen. Lila Cassen was a very successful singer from the nineties but disappeared. Now ten years later prepares his return to the stage but everything gets complicated: the protagonist loses her memory due to an accident and she will have to ask a ‘copycat’ for help to help her become herself again. An exciting film, a cold melodrama that we recommend if you are looking for an intense, different and somewhat murky film.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Duration: Two hours and 4 minutes

Theme: Sinister

Age: For over 13 years old

See Who will sing to you on Netflix

May God forgive us

Antonio de la Torre is the protagonist of Que Dios forgive us, a film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen that talks about economic crisis, about politics. A film that takes us to Madrid in the summer of 2011 at a time and a city where the arrival of the Pope in Spain with the 15M movement converges with the economic crisis. Two police inspectors (Antonio de la Torre and Roberto Álamo) they are looking for a serial killer that they will have to find against the clock without drawing the attention of a city in ‘parties’. May God forgive us is one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix, a thriller that hooks, catches and con a frenetic rhythm that goes far beyond the thriller and does, how could it be otherwise, a good portrait of society and a criticism or reflection on ethics or limits.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2016

Duration: Two hours and 5 minutes

Theme: Suspense

Age: For over 16 years old

See God forgive us on Netflix

Elisa and Marcela

Isabel Coixet directs and writes Elisa and Marcela, a film set in the late nineteenth century in which the protagonists meet at the school where you are working. What starts as a friendship will end in a secret love relationship for the times and social pressure. Marcela is sent abroad to forget her love for Elisa, but the effect is the opposite and the reunion ends up uniting them more.

A film of a forbidden love starring Natalia de Molina and Greta Fernández based on real events and that tells the story of Elisa Sánchez Loriga, who had to adopt a male identity to marry Marcela and before the contempt and refusal of the rest of the people around them and of a world in which their relationship has no place. An exciting and tender drama that shows us a love away from clichés and cheesy.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 58 minutes

Theme: vintage

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Elisa and Marcela on Netflix

Seventeen

Seventeen is a Netflix Original Movie directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, a Road Movie of adolescence and family, of love for animals, of struggle and of search. A moving story for all audiences that has conquered viewers of the streaming platform, making it one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix and one of the most popular.

The protagonist is a 17-year-old boy who decides escape from the juvenile center to look for the dog that he has cared for recently and with whom he has a close friendship. The dog has been adopted and Héctor (the protagonist) will decide to flee the center to look for it. This flight will take you on a family trip with your brother and grandmother, a reunion with life, an emotional and tender journey in an intelligent and highly recommended movie that you can see on the streaming platform.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 39 minutes

Theme: Emotional

Age: For ages 7+

Watch Seventeen on Netflix

Handia

Handia won in 2017 a total of 10 Goya Awards and 13 nominations in total, in addition to different awards dedicated to cinema such as the San Sebastian Festival or the Feroz Awards. Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi direct a film based on real events and that takes us back in time in the late 19th century to a Guipúzcoa where Martin, its protagonist, arrives after having fought in the First World War. Martín returns to his town in the Basque Country and discovers that his brother is a giant. Believing that it will triumph all over the world thanks to this peculiarity, they decide to undertake a journey throughout Europe.

Handia is not only one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix but also one of the best national films of recent times. An emotional story, beautiful and told as a complex but emotional tale. If you are looking for an intense and quality film, Handia is one of the best options with great technical quality without giving up a beautiful and subtle film inspired by real events.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 54 minutes

Theme: Drama / Period

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Handia on Netflix

Perfect strangers

Directed by Álex de la Iglesia, perfect strangers is an original and fun movie that you can watch on Netflix. An adaptation of an Italian film released a year earlier and which takes place entirely in the same house. Perfect strangers is the story of a group of friends who it is for dinner and who decides to play an original game: all they should leave their mobile phones on the table and go off-hook with a speaker in front of everyone in case they call, read their messages aloud, etc.

The four pairs of friends (with a cast of faces known in Spain as Pepón Nieto, Belé Rueda, Eduardo Noriega or Ernesto Alternate) will have to leave their unlocked cars on the table and expose all the secrets. Thus, thanks to this game that begins as something fun, all kinds of secrets come to light that will lead to discussions or fights of couples who believed they were happy and perfect. It is not one of the best movies you will see in your life but it is a good option if you are looking for something entertaining and light, a different and entertaining comedy for less than two hours.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Perfect Strangers on Netflix

Eight Basque surnames

Although it may not be among the best Netflix movies, it should be remembered that in Spain It had a great success at the box office and continues to be today the highest grossing Spanish film in history with more than ten million viewers. There may not be anyone left without knowing what the story is about but Clara Lago and Dani Rovira play Amaia and Rafa. Rafa is an Andalusian young man who has never left Seville until he meets Amaia, a young Basque woman who is on vacation and who she wants to conquer. For this reason, he will decide to impersonate Basque and move to a town in the Basque Country in order to make her fall in love. A comedy that won three Goya Awards (best revelation actor to Dani Rovira and best actor and supporting actress) and that you can see again, if you have not seen it, on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2014

Duration: One hour and 37 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Age: For ages 7+

See Eight Basque surnames on Netflix

Eight Catalan surnames

Eight Catalan surnames took advantage of the success of the previous film to launch a new story with the same protagonists, a similar sequel but changing the setting. Although it did not manage to repeat the feat as the highest grossing film, it is among the three most viewed in our country. A satire that takes us from the Basque Country to Catalonia. A sequel that follows the line of the previous one: Koldo (Karra Elejalde) finds out that his daughter Amaia is going to marry a Catalan (Berto Romero) after having broken up with Rafa. To avoid the wedding at all costs, decides to go to Seville to ask Rafa for help and go to Catalonia together to avoid the wedding and ‘win it back’.

It does not depart from the original version although it does leave behind some of its strengths. But if you are looking for something online or just curious to see why it is among the most viewed movies, you can watch it in its entirety on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Duration: One hour and 47 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Age: For ages 7+

See Eight Catalan last names on Netflix

Knock Knock

Toc Toc is a film based on the play of the same name that has been seen throughout Spain. This Atresmedia film takes us to a psychiatrist’s office in which several patients are cited, but the doctor does not appear. With familiar faces of the national panoramaAs usual in these cases, and a cast in which we see Paco León or Rossy de Palma, Toc Toc is a fun film and one of the best Spanish comedies of recent times. The patients referred to the psychiatrist suffer from all kinds of obsessive-compulsive disorders that they will have to face in the same room while they wait for the doctor and try to survive each other until the time comes. Obsessions that will make us laugh during the hour and a half of the movie.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 36 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Toc Toc on Netflix

People who come and who bah

If you are looking for a classic romantic comedy, People Who Come and Who Bah may be a good choice for something light, simple, easy to watch, short, entertaining. People who come and who bah, based on the book with the same name, is the story of Bea, a young architect who has just discovered that her boyfriend is cheating on her with a famous television presenter. Also, Bea has just been fired from her job. Given the circumstances in his life, he decides to return to his hometown and spend time with your family, a somewhat peculiar family.

A very simple and light story that is probably not the best Spanish film on Netflix but it is an easy option in which there is no shortage of love, doses of humor with eccentric characters and well-known interpreters of the Spanish scene: Clara Lago, Álex García , Carmen Maura, Alexandra Jiménez or Carlos Cuevas among others.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Duration: One hour and 37 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

See People who come and who bah on Netflix

The bar

The bar is a film by Álex de la Iglesia in which a group of people eat breakfast normally, at nine in the morning, in the center of Madrid. But normality breaks minutes later when one of the clients gets shot in the head as he walks out the door. Go out to the aid of the person and dare to be shot too or stay safe?

A thriller that does not leave aside comedy and is played by actors and actresses common in this type of film in Spain: Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas or Carmen Machi are some of the interpreters of El bar. It is not one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix but it is a good option if you are looking for a very fast pace and a thriller that catches us at the beginning and that combines tragedy and humor, the ‘absurd’ comedy and the panic that will take over all of them.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 42 minutes

Age: For over 16 years old

Watch The bar on Netflix

Pain and glory

Pedro Almodóvar’s last film managed to go to the Oscars with a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actor for Anonio Banderas. Almodóvar makes an autobiographical film here in which he tells the story of a film director, Salvador Mallo. Pain and glory is the story of Mallo, of the relationship with the actors, of homosexual love, of drugs and one of the last Spanish films to reach Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 53 minutes

Theme: Emotional

Age: For over 16 years old

Watch Dolor y Gloria on Netflix

Now or never

Now or never is a Spanish comedy with Dani Rovira and María Valverde as protagonists. They give life to Eva and Álex, a happy couple who decide to get married in an England countryside since it was there that they met a few years earlier. But getting to the country to celebrate the ceremony will not be easy, much less move all the guests there, prepare everything … There are many obstacles that will have to be overcome to celebrate the wedding. Among them, an air traffic controllers strike or a volcano that will make Álex (Dani Rovira) not easily reach the place where Eva (María Valverde) is, so they will have to endure the distance until they find the path that brings them together their wedding.

A classic romantic comedy in Spanish version with an hour and thirty minutes duration that, like others on this list, is not among the best Spanish movies on Netflix but is a good option for all those who are looking for something easy to digest, simple and perfect for an afternoon of not thinking too much in front of the TV.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Duration: One hour and 30 minutes

Theme: Romantic comedy

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Now or Never on Netflix

Etarras’ Faith

An original Netflix film, Fe de etarras is a comedy with ETA as the protagonist although focused on black humor. Javier Cámara or Miren Ibarguren are some of the protagonists of Fe de etarras, the story of an inexperienced ETA commando who is waiting for the order to commit an attack during the La Roja soccer World Cup. Absurd smoke in a ‘black’ comedy if you are looking for something different, with political overtones and available on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 29 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Fe de etarras on Netflix

Nonetheless

Four sisters have just lost their mother and will have to endure something else besides the pain: a secret that separates and unites them and that will make them have to look for answers together. The four sisters they have different parents But their mother has not said who they are or has given any clues to find them, so they will have to agree to learn more about their roots and work “together” to have the answer. Blanca Suárez, Macarena García, Amaia Salamanca and Belén costs are the four totally different protagonists with totally remote lives who will have to unite and meet again in Madrid to know more about their origin. They will have to “bear”, overcome their differences and row in the same direction. It may not be one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix but it is a light, fast, fairly short, easy to watch and entertaining option.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 18 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Despite everything on Netflix

The call

The Call is a musical comedy directed by ‘los Javis’ and with Macarena García, Anna Castillo and Belén Cuesta as protagonists. In the movie, two rebellious teenagers and lovers of electronic music They spend a few days in the nun camp they have been going to for years: Camp La Brújula, in Segovia. Now that they are no longer girls, they are fans of reggaeton, of the party, of electro-Latin music, but everything changes when María (Macarena García) begins to appear to God.

A musical comedy for young people with catchy songs (with the Goya Award for the best song in 2017), a lot of rhythm and with good vibes. The call that has become a success among the most adolescent and twentysomethings and a film in fresh, fun and in which reinvidication and equality or living as you want, in your own way, are not lacking either. The call has won some awards such as the Feroz award for best food or the Gaudí award from the public and you can see it on Netflix. Beyond the original movie, you also have the Sing Along version of The Call to sing all the songs on the tape.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 48 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch The Call on Netflix

Who would you take to a desert island?

A film designed for young people but also to meet young people. A close portrait that literally approaches them and that shows us a faithful and working generational portrait. Who would you take to a desert island? It is based on a play of the same name and takes us back to the thoughts and ideals of a generation, of four friends and roommates who have lived together for eight years and are facing their last night there. Jaime Lorente, María Pedraza, Pol Monen and Andrea Ros is a generational portrait of its protagonists, a drama caring for youth and the confrontation of dreams and reality, of plans and future.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 33 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

See Who would you take to a desert island? on Netflix

Cell 211

Released more than ten years ago, Celda 211 continues to be one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix. Daniel Monzón directs this film in which Luis Tosar gives life to Malamadre, a prisoner who prepares a revolt from prison and in whose first minutes we are already hit squarely by history. Juan (Alberto Ammann) arrives as a prison officer and on his first day he will have to face a prison riot in an outstanding film. A thriller not recommended for sensitive people in which there is no lack of violence or capacity to keep us in tension, to keep the suspense, to gain strength until the end of the film. Cell 211 is one of the best Spanish films and Tosar brings to life a character that will captivate us and in which there is no lack of action, drama …

Platform: Netflix

Year 2009

Duration: One hour and 47 minutes

Theme: Suspense

Age: For over 13 years old

Watch Cell 211 on Netflix

The infinite trench

With fifteen nominations for the Goya Awards 2019, La trench infinita is a film directed by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and Jose Mari Goenaga. Starring Antonio d la Torre and Belén Cuesta, a drama set in the Spain of the Civil War and based on real facts. Higinio and Rosa with a couple who have been married for a few months when war broke out in Spain.

After being threatened, he will try to hide in a hole in his own home with the help of his wife. A faithful portrait of the Civil War, a painful story somewhat suffocating and not suitable for claustrophobics. If you are looking for one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix, La trinchera infinita will keep you on your toes during its two and a half hours as an excellent drama and an outstanding performance that earned Belén Cuesta the award for the Goya Award 2019 and the Feroz Award, between other awards.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: Two hours and 27 minutes

Theme: Drama

Age: For over 16 years old

Watch The Infinite Trench on Netflix