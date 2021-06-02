Best Spanish Amazon Prime Video series: 8 recommended options

Our homeland fiction has great stories to tell us on the North American platform.

The Spanish television series long ago they gave up their nonsense and embarked on a journey to little explored genres, earning the favor of critic and public worldwide. They are the best known, since we can see them on television whenever we want, if we have patience with national programming, but they are also the most easy to see, a matter of language, and of understand, since cultural references are easily recognizable to us. If you liked our recommendations about the best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video, wait to see what Spanish series have featured for you.

We will try to offer you a wide variety of proposals, both of those series that we are convinced that you will have seen on more than one occasion, but you did not know that you could enjoy them again in Amazon Prime Video, as of those plays who have done their act of appearance on the platform from Amazon and that you had not yet known of its existence.

National humor, accompanied by the best drama, is Amazon’s proposal on this list

Whether you enjoy it hilarious humor in works like The one that is coming or are you waiting dramatic weight series, as would be the case with Parot, Amazon Prime Video offers you a wide variety of content created in Spain.

Parot

We start this list of recommended series with one of the last arrivals to the platform, at the date of writing of the article, and which is entitled a controversial judicial measure, I hope I am not screwing up with these terms, which led to the release from prison of a multitude of convicts for horrendous crimes. From here on, someone seems to want to take justice into their own hands and hunt down those prisoners who have left before prison time. To highlight the performances of Adriana ugarte and Ivan Massagué, whom we saw in El Hoyo, as the protagonists of the Spanish drama.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

LOL – If you laugh, you lose

It is impossible for anyone to complain about the quantity and quality of comedians in our country and that is why we recommend this series, rather a television program, which is directed by the unmistakable Santiago Segura, along with the eccentric Xavier Deltell. The premise of the show couldn’t be simpler: ten comedians are locked up in the same room during 6 hours and as they laugh, they must leave the set, until only one is left standing. Between the faces of this first season we will be able to find The Altar Boy, Silvia Abril or Edu Soto.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 6 Approximate duration: 30 minutes

The village

We continue to the rhythm of comedy, being a genre that we do so well, and we present you a series not too well known, at least in a generalist way, which invites us to reflect on our busy life. With the participation of actors and actresses such as Carlos Areces placeholder image or Ruth Diaz, we will know the history of a group of people coming from the big city to the country and that they will have to deal with their own fears, insecurities and various crises, settling in a practically abandoned town.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 16Approximate duration: 55 minutes

The Challenge: ETA

After Patria, a Spanish series available on HBO, has reminded us of all the suffering caused by the terrorist gang ETA, many other productions have wanted to continue with the witness and, on this occasion, we will be able to listen, for eight chapters, testimonials from renowned politicians, like Felipe González, or Basque journalists, like Iñaki Gabilondo, speaking about the beginnings of the so-called Basque conflict and the escalation of violence that led to the hell that armed struggle meant for an entire country.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 55 minutes

The Xef

That the chefs they are converting in television and entertainment stars It is something that should no longer surprise us. Decades ago we would not have imagined that we would have a real interest in knowing what happens in restaurant kitchens, but here we are. This series, by way of small documentary, brings us closer to the day-to-day life of one of the most prestigious chefs in our country, Dabiz Munoz, which will tell us about his creative process, what has led him to use the cooking as a way of expression and how their Projects they grow over time.

Year: 2016Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 60 minutes

I am alive

The oldest television station in our country, RTVE, offers us a Serie that perfectly combines the mystery and the Science fiction, genre little developed within our borders. History, to make your curiosity start to pique you a bit, shows us the life of Andres Vargas, a policeman who go dead chasing a serial killer known as the Midnight Butcher. However, luckily or unfortunately, this will not be his end, as comes back to life five years later and in the body of another policeman.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 61 Approximate duration: 70 minutes

The one that looms

The national humor, we believe, could not be better represented than by the inhabitants of this crazy neighborhood community, inside Mirador de Montepinar. Against the background of neighborhood coexistence and personal relationships, we will be able to attend, in all of the most acidic comedy, over the years in our country, with perfectly represented social issues, such as the class difference, the racism wave lack of values ​​and education from which it seems that we are getting soaked. The cast of actors in the series, available at Amazon Prime Video, they already form part of our family and it seems that it will continue to be for many years.

Year: 2007 Seasons: 12 Episodes available: 171 Approximate duration: 80 minutes

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres

After a first series, on which the events in question are based, which had overwhelming success back in the beginning of the century, we bring you, to dismiss this list of recommendations in style, a story which, again, takes place in a internship and that will lead us to explore the mysterious disappearance of Manuel at the hands of a man with a crow mask. Their classmates they will not stop look for him, as, in addition, they are going to approach a terrible truth about where they are.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

