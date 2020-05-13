Once we recommend some terminals in the range of 4,000 pesos, now is the time to raise the bar and tell you which are the best smartphones for less than 8,000 pesos in Mexico. Obviously, these models boast higher-level characteristics to meet more demanding tasks, from taking higher quality photos to enjoying quite popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile or PUBG Mobile.

Are you one of the people who constantly consumes content on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube? Don’t worry, the list includes smartphones whose screen more than meets the previous activity. As you surely expected, our recommendations are dominated by the brands that lead the mid-range for several years, mainly Asian manufacturers. Xiaomi, for example, continues to gain ground in the country thanks to its low prices and the outstanding quality of its products.

We know that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the economy of Mexico —and that of the entire world—, but perhaps many people had already contemplated buying a smartphone for less than 8,000 pesos during the summer. If your financial possibility still allows you to spend, then this listing will fall like a ring on your finger. Otherwise, the models that we suggest will surely remain among the best proposals of the year, so you can also take it into account for the future.

The best smartphone for less than 8,000 pesos

The leader of the contest, without a doubt, is the Xiaomi Mi 9T, a smartphone that saw the light the year before and which to date remains a super sales. It is not for less, its specifications give the impression of belonging to a higher segment without compromising the price. In Mexico you can find it for approximately 7,600 pesos in its most basic configuration. That is, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T boasts a 6.39 “AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and integrated fingerprint sensor. Inside we find an 8-core Snapdragon 730 processor and an Ádrenos 618 GPU. The photographic section, meanwhile, is made up of three rear cameras with 48 MP (main), 8 MP (telephoto) and 13 MP (ultra wide angle) sensors. The retractable front camera has a 20-megapixel sensor, ideal for selfie fans. You can analyze all its specifications in the following table:

characteristics

Xiaomi Mi 9T

screen

6.39 “AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 dpi)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

RAM

6 GB

Storage

64/128 GB

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.4 + 13 MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.2

Drums

4,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Biometrics

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Price

From $ 7,600

Other great smartphones in battle

It was inevitable to leave out other excellent options that can also stand out among the best smartphones for less than 8,000 pesos. The first of them, the Samsung Galaxy A51, is a recent smartphone that exposes its four rear cameras as the main novelty. It is clearly focused on photographs, but it also stands out for its 6.5 “AMOLED perforated screen (1080 x 2400 pixels) and integrated fingerprint reader. It incorporates Android 10, the latest version of Google’s operating system. It can be yours for 7,200 pesos, approximately.

The Realme XT It is another terminal to consider. Like the model described above, it incorporates four cameras in a vertical arrangement with a 64-megapixel sensor as a flag; the rest is 2 MP. Your AMOLED screen reaches a size 6.4 “ and, in the same way, it has the fingerprint reader integrated in the panel. You can find it in digital stores by 7,800 pesos.

To finish, the Huawei P40 Lite it is an alternative as interesting as it is controversial. Its hardware is capable of standing up to all of the above, however, not have Google services pre-installed it is its main disadvantage. Yes, we know that there are various methods to install them, but not all people are encouraged to try it. If you have no problem doing it yourself, then the P40 Lite is still a great purchase option. You can get it for $ 7,500. In the following table we compare the best smartphones for less than 8000 pesos.

characteristics

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Samsung Galaxy A51

Realme XT

Huawei P40 Lite

screen

6.39 “AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels)

6.5 “Super AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels)

6.4 “Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels)

6.4 “IPS LCD (1080 x 2310 pixels)

Processor

Snapdragon 730

Exynos 9611

Snapdragon 712

Kirin 810

RAM

6 GB

4/6/8 GB

4/6/8 GB

6 GB

Storage

64/128 GB

64/128 GB

64/128 GB

128 GB

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.4 + 13 MP f / 2.4

48 MP f / 2.0 + 12 MP f / 2.2 + 5 MP f / 2.4 + 5 MP f / 2.2

64 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.3 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.2

32 MP f / 2.2

16 MP f / 2.0

16 MP f / 2.0

Drums

4000 mAh, 18 W fast charge

4000 mAh, 15W fast charge

4000 mAh, 20W fast charge

4200 mAh, 40W fast charge

Drums

4000 mAh, 18 W fast charge

4000 mAh, 15W fast charge

4000 mAh, 20W fast charge

4200 mAh, 40W fast charge

Biometrics

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

7,600 pesos

7,200 pesos

7,800 pesos

7,500

👇 More in Explica.co