In recent weeks we shared the terminals that you can buy in Mexico for less than 4,000 and 8,000 pesos. Now, however, it is time to look towards the more premium mid-range and explore the best smartphones for less than 12,000 pesos. Of course, it is a highly competitive sector between various manufacturers, and one where We can already find Apple. It will always be interesting to see how those from Cupertino make their way between markets where they do not usually have such a presence, for now.

Apple rejoined the mid-range battle with the launch of the iPhone SE 2020

However, names like Xiaomi and Samsung continue to dominate sales of the premium mid-range in the Aztec country. In fact, Huawei remains among the most popular options, since a large part of the models marketed in Mexico still maintain Google services. We sense that the situation will change in the future. Of course, we are also waiting for what Apple can achieve with its latest proposal. How do these models improve compared to those in the lower price range? We can highlight three characteristics: camera, processing and screen.

Evidently, each model has its advantages and disadvantages compared to other rivals. At Hipertextual we assign ourselves the task of searching for the best smartphones for less than 12,000 pesos in Mexico. We are aware that the country’s economy, as well as that of the entire world, has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the above, there are some users who have already considered this expense for the Hot Sale, one of the most recognized discount seasons in the region.

The best smartphone for less than 12,000 pesos

Apple hit the table with the iPhone SE 2020, a phone widely awaited by the mid-range market. It is not perfect, that is clear, but in general terms it is a very good device. We find a design inherited from the models prior to the iPhone X, that is, with pronounced frames and holding the ‘Home’ button with Touch ID. It integrates a 4.7-inch Retina HD (LCD IPS) screen, 1334 x 750 pixel resolution and 326 dpi.

The iPhone SE 2020 integrates the A13 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Inside is integrated a A13 Bionic processor, also present in the iPhone 11 and considered the best in the entire mobile phone industry. The rear camera reaches 12 MP with ƒ / 1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x. It has support for Portrait mode and Smart HDR, both powered by the mentioned chip. When it comes to video, you can capture 4K footage at 24, 30, or 60 frames per second. The front camera, meanwhile, boasts a 7 MP sensor, also with Portrait Mode.

One of its few disadvantages, as we mentioned well in our analysis, is its battery. Those of Cupertino do not usually disclose data about its capacity, but they promise that it can last 13 hours in video playback, 8 in streaming video and 40 in audio playback. The operating system of course is iOS 13. The company guarantees you several years of updates, so you can enjoy a large part of the software news announced at WWDC conferences. IPhone 11 can be yours from 10,999 pesos.

characteristics

iPhone SE 2020

screen

4.7 “Retina HD (1334 x 750 pixels)

Processor

A13 Bionic

RAM

3GB

Storage

64/128/256 GB

Rear camera

12 MP f / 1.8

Frontal camera

7 MP f / 2.2

Drums

1821 mAh with support for 18W fast charge (adapter sold separately)

Biometrics

Touch ID

Price

From $ 10,999

Other high-end smartphones under $ 12,000

Image: Luis del Barco.

If yours is Android phones, don’t worry, we also have a proposal for you. First, we have the Samsung Galaxy A71, which incorporates a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Unlike its predecessor, it says goodbye to the ‘notch’ and adopts a perforated screen to make room for the front camera. In the posterior region it has a configuration of 4 cameras with 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 megapixel sensors. Inside it has a Snapdragon 730 processor and 6 GB of RAM in its most basic variant. You can buy it for 9,199 pesos.

Then the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, a great terminal from the Chinese manufacturer. Its 6.47 “AMOLED display, with a ‘notch’ type of water drop, offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Inside is a Snapdragon 730G processor, focused on getting the most out of mobile games. Back is a configuration with 5 cameras that stands out, mainly, for a 108 megapixel sensor. If yours is the capture of photographs this is an excellent alternative for you. You get it in exchange 11,600 pesos.

We come to the most controversial mention in the list, the Huawei P30. Yes, we know that it is a model from the previous year, however, it is the latest model of the Asian company that still integrates Google services. In addition, its characteristics can compete with any other competitor in the segment. Its 6.1 “screen achieves a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It incorporates the Kirin 980 processor signed by Huawei itself, as well as 6 GB of RAM in its most basic version. Its triple camera is still quite decent with 40 sensors. + 8 + 16 megapixels. In Mexico you can buy it for 10,000 pesos.

characteristics

iPhone SE 2020

Samsung Galaxy A71

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Huawei P30

screen

4.7 “Retina HD (1334 x 750 pixels)

6.7 “Super AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels)

6.47 “AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels)

6.4 “OLED (1080 x 2340 pixels)

Processor

A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 730G

Kirin 980

RAM

3GB

6/8 GB

6 GB

6/8 GB

Storage

64/128/256 GB

128 GB

128 GB

64/128/256 GB

Rear camera

12 MP f / 1.8

64 MP f / 1.8 + 12 MP f / 2.2 + 5 MP f / 2.4 + 5 MP f / 2.2

108 MP f / 1.7 + 12 MP f / 2.0 + 8 MP f / 2.0 + 20 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.4

40 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.4 + 16 MP f / 2.2

Frontal camera

7 MP f / 2.2

32 MP f / 2.2

32 MP f / 2.0

32 MP f / 2.0

Drums

1821 mAh, 18W fast charge

4500 mAh, 25W fast charge

5260 mAh, 30W fast charge

3650 mAh, 22.5 W fast charge

Biometrics

Touch ID

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Price

10,999 pesos

9,199 pesos

11,600 pesos

10,000 pesos