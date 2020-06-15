The World Health Organization recommends that children do an average of 60 minutes of physical activity a day, one hour of daily activity that will allow them to lead a healthy life and to avoid sedentary lifestyle or problems that may have on our health, such as obesity or diabetes. To motivate the little ones, there are many smartwatches for children from which we can choose and not only will they measure their activity but they will also be able to enjoy an original watch adapted to their age, virtual medals, etc.

What should we look at?

Age. The age of the child is essential when choosing a watch among all the available children’s smartwatches because it will not have the same needs a child of four or five years, mainly who will use the clock as a game, than an eleven or twelve year old who will look for something more professional or more options.

The size. The size of the child’s wrist is essential when choosing a watch, see if it would fit or is too small or large.

The brand. It may be unnecessary to look at the brand when buying an adult smartwatch, but there are many risks that a children’s device has and it is better to avoid problems. Note that it is somewhat reliable, that it is not simply the most beautiful or cheap.

Sensors and functions. There are all kinds of options for children’s smartwtches and you will have to choose one according to what you need: you can have activity sensors, sleep sensors, games, a built-in camera…

Location in real time. If you want to have one of the children’s smartwatches that locate where the child is at all times through a parent app, make sure to integrate this function into the watch.

Drums. There are watches that run on batteries and others that are charged with battery, others incorporate a battery that can last for years.

Security. Watches for children seek to improve their security but some are easily hackable, as explained at the time by the European Consumers Organization (BEUC) so better avoid giving youngsters a cheap and easily hackable GPS watch.

Fitbit is one of the leading brands of cheap and expensive activity wristbands and smartwaches, of all ranges and in all forms. The Fitbit Ace 2 is a model designed for the smallest of the house, one of the best smart watches for children. You have the peace of mind that it is one of the best smartwatch brands on the market and the Fitbit ace 2 is one of the best smartwatches for children, focused from 6 years and designed to be resistant.

Fitbit Ace 2 is available in three different shades with two colors each and with a silicone strap with adjustable closure that allows children to move normally without falling, without rubbing or disturbing them in games. In addition, it is resistant to showers or baths because it is waterproof up to 50 meters so it is perfect to suffer any accident of spilled drinks without any damage, to swimming pools, water wars, etc.

As for the sensors, monitors steps and minutes of activity and he is giving virtual badges and avatars that will make the little ones motivate themselves. The Fitbit application adapts to a children’s view so that they can see the different formats of clock, data, statistics, etc. The Fitbit Ace 2’s battery lasts a total of five days without a charge, and, like those for adults, there are several watch formats to make the screen look the way they want, with easy-to-operate buttons and a touchscreen. In this case, you can connect to your own smartphone but it can also be used without a smartphone through the Fitbit family account with a children’s option.

Another of the main brands of wearables and fitness watches is Garmin, a reference brand among athletes. But it also has some of the best smartwatches for kids, like the Garmin VIvofit Jr and Vivofit Jr 2. The watch bands are themes with familiar characters for the little ones: Minnie Mouse, Disney princesses, Frozen 2, Star Wars, Spider-man … In addition, the Vivofit Jr 2 allows two strap options to choose from: adjustable with the usual buckle or elastic that will only be necessary to stretch it to insert the wrist without adult help. Elastic bracelets are designed from 4 to 7 years old and adjustable braceletss are intended from 4 years onwards, with a size from 130 to 175 millimeters.

Garmin’s watch it is waterproof With 5 ATM and it has a battery life of up to a year so there is no need to worry about charging the battery every week, which makes it a very interesting option. It has activity monitoring that is not only capable of measuring physical activity but also assigns tasks and duties to the little ones, step challenges or activity cards that will teach them how to do certain exercises.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr2 allows all kinds of functions such as managing household tasks to carry them out and giving rewards from the application, unlocking badges, setting alerts and timers, etc. Each watch is designed with an interface adapted to children in which they will be able to meet daily goals and obtain rewards that can be exchanged for certain items such as games or curiosities.

For the smallest of the house, the Vtech is one of the best and most complete smart watches. The brand is specialized in children and babies, in educational electronic toys. The Vtech Kidizoom is intended for children between five and twelve years old, it has a color screen and you have the option to record videos or take photographs, it has a voice recorder and all kinds of filters and frames to make images of the clock. In addition, it has activities to play while we jump or dance and there are several different games or minigames observation to which we can play.

The Vtech is a watch focused more on a children’s audience and if you are looking for a game more than one of the best activity smartwatches as such. It also has the possibility of measuring the steps with a pedometer and with options to save the history of scores and has applications such as alarm, calendar or calculator. It is a recommended option if you are looking for a watch with games, with a camera and filters but not so much if what you are looking for is a smart watch as we know it but focused on children. In addition, the Vtech does not have a complete application as brands like Garmin or Fitbit.

The V-Kids Watch is a Vodafone smart watch with which it is not only intended that the child has a fun watch but is a gadget to feel that they are safer. It has a GPS that allows know where the clock is at all times (and the child) and you receive immediate messages on the phone if the child needs help. In addition, the Vodafone allows us to communicate with him through voice messages if necessary. Beyond a children’s watch, it is designed for your safety: it allows you to see where it is from your smartphone or how to get to it and up to four people in total can have the location of the child so that mothers, fathers, brothers, grandparents can see …

The watch has a three-day battery and has three games with which you can play to change your voice, for example. Although, yes, you can ddisable games during school hours or messaging options. As we say, the watch allows you to send messages through it, 30-second messages whenever you want so that the little ones can communicate with adults and you can also configure important notices if you think you are going to forget something.

The Soy Momo is another of the best sellers on Amazon and another of the best specialized options if you are looking for smartwatches for children. The watch is waterproof, has built-in GPS, and has its own SIM. It is designed in three available colors and seeks to be an alternative to the mobile phone for children who do not yet have a smartphone age: you can make or receive calls from ten contacts previously configured by their parents, you can send or receive voice messages and it has security filters that reject calls from anyone who has not been configured from the parent app.

One of the functions by which Soymomo boasts of GPS technology that allows you to know where the child is at all times but also where he has been at all times, with a history in which you will see the time and location as he moves. You can also create safe areas like home or school and you will receive a notice if you leave them. In addition, it has an SOS button that will be enough to press for five seconds to send a notification and call to the parents’ mobile in case they are in danger or need help.

The SoyMomo watch is sold in Spain on Amazon for a price of about 80 euros but it is also in other distributors such as Fnac, Carrefour, etc.