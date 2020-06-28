As we say there are not many yet smart fans If we compare with other devices that have already taken the total step to control by mobile app but we do find models that we can control from Alexa or our own applications. Beyond cooling, many of them also promise to purify the air or allow us to use the built-in application to have full control of all aspects, lights, etc.

What should we look at?

Fan type. It will depend if you want a ceiling fan or a stand fan or a table fan. It will influence the type of device the space, etc. Room size: Mainly in ceiling fans we have to take into account the size of the room to choose one model or another. Noise: If you are going to sleep with the fan on, you will appreciate that it has a silent mode or that it does not make too much noise and does not spoil your sleep. Applications or how to control it: make sure it is compatible with your mobile, etc. Air flow, speed or available modes Extras: Some fans also include a purifier or options such as adding water spray or anti-mosquito liquid to avoid bites.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan

The Chinese brand continues to enter every corner of our houses and now it does so with a smart fan. The Xiaomi fan has a seven-blade design so that the air flow is homogeneous, in addition to being designed to be used both standing on the floor and on a surface such as a table. It has several modes and speeds that we are going to be able to manage from the Mi Home app, compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Its noise level is 37.2 decibels, so we can use it without fear of noise bothering us. A simple design and in line with what Xiaomi offers, so that we can combat the heat in our home in the best way and using our smartphone as a tool.

Dyson Pure Cool

The Dyson appliance is much more than just a fan and it will help us regulate many other characteristics of the air in our home. It does not have blades like a conventional fan, but it is an air diffuser. In addition, it serves as a purifier thanks to its four filters, being recommended in areas of high contamination or for allergic people or those with respiratory problems, and will help us control aspects such as temperature, humidity or the quality of the air we breathe at home. We can control it with your remote control or with the app, where we will also have full control of the air quality aspects of our home. Its tower and bladeless design is also interesting for those who want to add a touch of class to their living room with a modern and quiet device.

Princess 350000

The Princess brand fan also dispenses with the blades. It is presented in an elegant tower design, which we can put in any corner of our house without breaking harmony or design, as happens with many unsightly classic fans that are an ugly addition to our home. The Princess 350000 works with Alexa and with the Google Assistant, we can smartly control it and thus regulate its different functions such as air speed or turning the voice on and off, without leaving the sofa.

It has an oscillation range of 80 degrees and with its app we can control the timer function, to decide when we want the fan to turn off, for example at night, or the on and off programming. Its sound level is 54 decibels, so it will not bother us in operation. A smart fan to voice control the breeze to smother the summer heat.

COCOS Lighthouse

For those who want an elegant design in addition to a fan for the summer, the Faro device is perfect. It is a ceiling fan, with light, with an elegant design and high performance. It includes a remote control with which to control its six speeds, with a consumption of 7-10-13-17-24-29W and 66-88-104-115-138-146 revolutions per minute at each of its speeds. As well as we can choose the intensity of the light of your lamp. It has five blades and a reverse function that makes it functional also in summer and winter. In their low speeds is very quiet, which can serve us at night to have a cool breeze directly from the ceiling of the room without having to listen to annoying noises or direct the air flow from a fan directly to the bed or sofa.

This Faro ceiling fan has light and is designed for large stays. Its blades are long and modern in style, in addition to being designed to be used with the double reversible summer and winter function, to remove the air in the room as we want to cool or heat it. It has six adjustable speeds and is a perfect option for those who, in addition to a fan, they want a designer gadget and it also serves as a lamp thanks to its LED light.

Another one of the best Faro smart ceiling fans, one of the most relevant in terms of design and quality. This with seven blades and six speeds that also includes the option of summer and winter, depending on the movement of its blades clockwise or counterclockwise. It comes with a remote control but it can also be adjusted with the Google Assistant or with Alexa, so we can raise the fan speed with our voice, without moving. It also has its own application so that we use the mobile instead of the remote control and have fewer remote controls and devices around the house. Works over WiFi and its design and functionality make it perfect for those who want a smart and elegant home.

With this fan we are going to have two devices in one, since we can use it both as a standing fan and remove the mast and use it on a table or other surface as a mini version if you are looking for affordable, small, cheap smart fans. It is designed to generate cold air flows with its blades and we can manage it with your app, the remote control or the Alexa or Google Assistant applications to control it from our mobile. In Eco Sleep mode your noise level is 44 decibels and its design allows it to reach an angle of 120 degrees of oscillation and 90 degree tilt, to reach every corner. With the application or with the smart assistants we can regulate the timer, its intensity or its oscillation without leaving the sofa, creating a perfect climate in our house and avoiding the summer heat.

The SPC brand offers us a variety of smart products for our home and it could not be less with smart fans. The Conforto DC is an elegant ceiling fan with three blades and a modern design. It has light and a two-way system to make it useful both in winter and in summer, since it will help on the one hand to keep the room cooler and with its opposite direction it will keep the room warm. It has six speeds and three light intensities that we can regulate from its application automatically. We can, for example, turn on the light and cool the living room a few minutes before arriving home to find everything perfect afterwards. Its noise level is below 35 decibels because what will not bother us neither when sleeping nor when watching television.

Rowenta

Rowenta’s purifier will do much more than refresh a room in our home. It is a device that filters and purifies the air in our home, in addition to regulating the temperature to suffocate the summer heat. Have four levels of filtration with which it eliminates air pollution and allergens, so that we can breathe clean air without respiratory complications. It has an app that allows us to regulate the operation, the timer and that will give us recommendations in real time to improve indoor air quality. It is a very interesting device for people with allergies or respiratory problems, since it filters the air from the outside, removes impurities and sends it clean to the interior of our house. At just 22 decibels in its silent mode, we won’t even know it’s on.