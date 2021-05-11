Discover true girl power with the following Netflix and HBO series starring women.

Both in the world of entertainment and in life itself, women play an incredibly important starring role. There are a lot of series and movies in which they are the protagonists, but not all of them have what it takes to entertain you properly. For this same reason, today we will tell you what are the best series starring women on Netflix and HBO.

If you wanted to see a series in which a woman is the one in charge of making everything happen, then you have reached the indicated site. All the options on the list have what it takes to entertain you from the first moment, so it all depends on you and which one you want to start watching.

The best 7 series starring women

Orphan Black

Orphan Black is a science fiction, drama and action series that has all the ingredients to make you fall in love. Here you will meet Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), a young orphan who witnessed the suicide of a girl identical to her. Sarah decides to assume her identity, bank account, home and more only to find herself in the middle of a tremendous conspiracy with clones involved.

Did you want a series capable of enveloping you by its plot? Then start watching Orphan Black as soon as possible. One of the best series starring women that you can see on Netflix!

Year: 2013 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 50 Average duration: 44 minutes

Lady’s gambit

If you wanted a short and addictive series starring a woman, then take a look at Lady’s Gambit. This tells the story of an orphan girl doing what it takes to become the best chess player as he struggles with his personal problems.

Whether you like chess or not, we are talking about a series that will leave you hooked from the start. Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance is lovely, the story is really interesting and is full of situations that will fill you with emotion.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 7Average duration: 60 minutes

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama in history. It is a series that revolves around the life of Meredith Gray, the daughter of a renowned surgeon general, after being accepted into the residency program at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy has several important ingredients to make you fall in love from the first moment: drama, emotion, conflicts, characters that overcome adversity, complex medical cases and an incredible protagonist. If you like medicine, hospitals and health series, this is a must see.

Year: 2005 Seasons: 17 Episodes: 369 Approximate duration: 42 minutes

Selena

Selena’s Series is a biographical television series about the life of the beautiful and legendary singer Selena. The series is produced by Netflix and Campanario Entertainment, along with the singer’s family, and is the authorized version of Selena’s life.

Live the story of singer Selena Quintanilla, from her childhood to her rise to the top, along with the difficult and heartbreaking decisions she had to make to live off love and cling to music. Enjoy songs like “Forbidden Love” and “Como la flor” while reliving everything that this mythical singer did.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 18 Approximate duration: 32 minutes

Orange is the new black

Orange is the new black is a series that reveals life in a prison from various points of view. The protagonist Piper Chapman is sent to prison for a crime committed in her youth, but she was the one who turned herself in for the acts committed in the past.

Upon entering the prison, the story of drama and comedy among the women who are part of the prison will begin. Can it survive? Start watching it and get hooked from the first episode!

Year: 2013 Seasons: 7 Episodes: 91 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Euphoria

Zendaya, who stars in the Euphoria series, stood out as an actress for her tremendous performance in this addictive HBO series. Here you will delve into the history of a group of students who live in a world full of drugs, sex, identity problems, trauma, social networks, love and friendship.

If you wanted to see a short and interesting series, Euphoria has everything you need to entertain you for a whole day. In addition, we recommend that you take a look at any of these 6 good series with a single season that you can see in a weekend.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 9 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is a series starring women that takes place in a school where there is a fight for social superiority and a murder investigation of which it is not known who is the culprit or the victim. Discover the ways in which the families of the most popular children confront each other in order to gain control of the rest of the parents in the class.

Are you interested in a series with the mysterious plot of an unsolved murder, with beautiful and powerful women? Then Big Little Lies is the perfect HBO series for you.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 14 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

