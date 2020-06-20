Princess Sofia or Elena of Avalor also have their place here, among the best princess series with content for all audiences. Whether you are looking for adult stories, some with teenage overtones with nothing to envy to high school hits (like Reign) or cartoons where the palace is usually the main stage … These are some of the best.

The Crown

Claire Fox plays Queen Elizabeth II from his wedding in 1947 to the present day. The Crown is one of the best series of princesses that does not focus on the life of the protagonist from a young age but on her adult role, in her reign. The Crown is one of the best historical series that not only tells us the life of the protagonist but is also a portrait of a troubled and troubled time.

The first two seasons of The Crown were focus on Queen Elizabeth in her youth, played by Claire Fox. From the third, also available on the streaming platform, the princes are adults and Carlos and Ana have grown so that Olivia Colman becomes the substitute actress playing Isabel. A faithful series that serves as a portrait of the current British monarchy from the 1940s until today and in which, as it progresses, we will see how the princes take center stage as we progress through the different episodes.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: Three seasons, 30 episodes

Duration: Between 55 and 60 minutes per chapter

Theme: British monarchy

Recommended age: Over 13 years old

Reign

It may not be the best historical series but it is a good series of princesses if you are looking a teenage tone without missing the vintage atmosphere, of monarchy. Reign tells us the story of Mary of Scotland and her arrival in France at the age of fifteen to be engaged to Prince Francis. Mary Stuart will live will have to live all kinds of enmities, intrigues and betrayals. Reign does not compare with one of the best historical series but it does with other adolescent stories such as Little Liars or The Originals, in which there is no lack of mysteries, doubts but also adolescence, relationships with the best friends of the protagonist, with her ladies in the company who will be her companions and support. A series with almost 80 episodes available with between 40 and 50 minutes per episode

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: Four seasons, 78 episodes

Duration: Between 40 and 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Drama / Romance

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Versailles

The construction of the French palace is the axis of Versailles, a series with twenty episodes that focuses in the history of King Louis XIV but also in everything around him: the court and the construction of the building since 1667: how he decided to create it, why, what led him to build Versailles and all the curiosities and mysteries of the palace. Versailles plunges us into the history of France and of that place 50 kilometers from Paris that became not only the king’s residence but also a prison for the nobles and a strategic point of control. There is no shortage of love stories, intrigues, rivalries and characters of all kinds that enrich one of the best series of the period and of kings that we can see on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: Two seasons, twenty episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes

Theme: Historical drama

Recommended age: Over 16 years old

Catherine the Great

One of the best series on Sky Spain is Catalina la Grande, an original production from the streaming platform that only has four episodes but is perfect if you are looking for a history of time and empress, a short series, with few chapters but with great quality. The drama centers on the figure of Catherine the Great, played by Helen Mirren, and her relationship with General Potemkin but also all the scandals, conflicts or intrigues. In the four episodes of about sixty minutes each we will see how the couple must cope with a somewhat toxic and obsessive relationship but also how they must face obstacles to maintain the reputation of their country among the best.

Platform: Sky Spain

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, 4 episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes for each chapter

Theme: History / Period

Recommended age: For over 18 years

The Spanish Princess

The Spanish Princess is far from being one of the best princess series and has been considered a story little true to reality, It is part of the trilogy between The White Princess and The White Queen. The protagonist is Catalina de Aragón but, unlike Isabel, it is a Starz production focused on the princess, although with many historical errors. You will not like it if you know the story perfectly but it is a series that hooks. It is based on Philippa Gregory novels and follows Catherine of Aragon since her arrival in England, where she was promised the throne and became princess of Wales… first as the wife of Prince Arthur of Wales and later as Prince Henry XIII after the death of the former. As we say, The Spanish Princess is riddled with historical errors that makes it highly criticized but you will like it if you are looking for a soap opera based on folklore and with little resemblance to reality.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: About an hour

Theme: Vintage

Recommended age: For over 16 years

The virgin queen

Unlike the previous one, The Virgin Queen itself is one of the best princess series, lhoisted by the BBC and with Elizabeth I of England as the protagonist. Available on Amazon Prime Video or in full in also on Filmin and in miniseries with only four episodes. All his life since his coronation in 1558 but also his love story with Robert Dudley or the years in which Isabel I played a fundamental role in defeating the Invincible Army. Four episodes that function as a biopic of royalty and as a good period series that will take us to all the details of its protagonist such as his relationship with his sister, for whom he poses a threat, or his relationship with the Earl of Essex.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video / Filmin

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, four episodes

Duration: About 100 minutes for each chapter

Theme: Monarchy / Epoch / Biopic

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Isabel

One of the best historical series in Spain is Isabel, a Spanish television series that tells the story and life of Isabel I of Castilla. In Spain, Isabel began airing in 2012 with Michelle Jenner as the protagonist but the series is now complete to watch online on the RTVE website and the app and on Amazon Prime Video. A total of 39 episodes that tell the story of the queen from 1474 to 1505: from his childhood, separated from his mother, to becoming king and everything he suffered in his life. One of the best series of princesses if you are looking for something historical and educational for the whole family, to delve into the history of Spain.

Platform: On RTVE online / on Amazon Prime Video

Year 2012

Chapters: Three seasons, 39 episodes

Duration: Between 70 and 75 minutes per chapter

Theme: Isabel I of Castilla

Recommended age: For over 13 years

The White Princess

Like The Spanish Princess, The White Princess is based on eponymous novel by Philippa Gregory and more than one of the best series of princesses, it is a soap opera of love, betrayal, power and families. Isabel de York is the protagonist. Lizzie, daughter of the White Queen and as a sequel to the series that gives it its name, The White Queen, a complete success in the United States. It’s far from living up to other similar series like The Crown, for example, but it’s a good choice if you’re looking for something engaging, appealing to watch, eye-catching, and with continuous drama in each of its eight episodes.

We will know the life of Isabel de York from a point of view of all the women who passed through it, with the women being the axis and the protagonists of this series. In addition, we will also see the marriage with Henry VII and the subsequent War of the Two Roses to get hold of the throne. A short series, only eight episodes and that you will see in less than eight hours and that you can see in full on HBO if you want a drama based on real events with which to delve a little more in monarchy stories.

Platform: HBO Spain

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: About 55 minutes per episode

Theme: Elizabeth of York and Henry VII

Recommended age: For over 16 years

The story of Diana

Unlike some of the previous ones, Diana’s is not one of the best series of princesses in non-fictional format, based on real events but with actresses and actors. No in this case it is a documentary about one of the most beloved princesses already admired by the people, Diana of Wales. Interviews with people who knew her well, images of her life, memories and moments starring the popular Lady Di that made her one of the most beloved but also the most controversial. Everything that Princess Diana of Wales faced seeks to be reflected in this Netflix documentary with only two episodes or two parts in which interviews with her brother and others around her seek to clarify many aspects of her life, how she lived or of how it was perceived as British culture until its death in the traffic accident in 1997.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, two episodes

Duration: A total of 83 minutes for each chapter

Theme: Diana of Wales / Docuserie

Recommended age: For over 13 years

The Royal House of Windsor

Like the previous one, The Royal House of Windsor is not one of the best non-fiction princess series but a documentary or program that seeks to take a tour of the last 100 years of the British royal family. Statements from experts, images and history that aims to tell how the English Royal House survives a period in which many monarchies end up falling. Instead, they become a monarchy that adapts to the times and manages to find a place in society. From the First World War until today, The Royal House of Windsor is a specific docuserie with six episodes of about 45 minutes each that we only recommend if you are a true fan of royalty or are very interested in the topic covered in this series. .

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: About 46 minutes per chapter

Theme: British Monarchy / History / Docuserie

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

Elena of Avalor

Elena of Avalor is one of the main Disney princesses today, one of the newest and most popular. Elena is an ordinary teenager who has become a phe reigns from the kingdom of Avalor with only 16 years. She will have to face the typical problems of age, combining her life and her family with her “reign.” This is how a set story unfolds in Mexican and Aztec culture It works as one of the best series of children’s princesses but also a story that helps to get closer to a culture, to know more about a country’s own games, its music, its traditions. In addition, there are no shortage of magical creatures and their friends, Mateo and Gabe, and their sister who will accompany him in all the adventures that Elena lives throughout the series.

Elena of Avalor also has her own collection of shorts at Disney + with twenty short films in total of about three minutes and for all audiences, ideal to always carry on your downloaded mobile or tablet or to watch in very short moments. You can choose any of the two options although the protagonists will be the same and also the stories of Elena de Avalor and her friends, although in two different formats.

Platform: Movistar Plus / Disney Plus

Year: 2017 – 2018

Chapters: Two seasons, 51 episodes (not all are available on Movistar)

Duration: Between 20 and 25 minutes per chapter

Theme: Children

Recommended age: For all ages

The princess of sofia

Among the best series of children’s princesses are Princess Sofia, a Disney + series with over a hundred episodes available on the Disney platform although you can also see it on Movistar + and ideal for the little ones, especially for babies or preschool children. Sofía is the daughter of a shoemaker who has given the king some shoes. After the gift, the king falls in love with Sofia’s mother and she automatically becomes a princess. The girl will have to learn to behave as such, to adapt to a new family, a new life or new customs but without giving up her humility, trying to fit in, adapt or not make mistakes.

Princess Sofia is one of the best series of princesses but also one of the most recommended to instill values ​​in the smallest of the house and remember, among many other aspects, the importance of family and to stay together.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2012 – 2015

Chapters: Four seasons, 116 episodes

Duration: About 26 minutes per chapter

Age: For all ages

Adventure Time

If a cartoon princess is known in the last five or six years, she is undoubtedly The Bubble Gum Princess. Scientific, firm and who does not care about the hero. Adventure time is a essential in the animation of the last ten years and one of the best cartoon series of recent times. We can see it in full on HBO although we will also find episodes on Sky or Netflix, although not all. Almost 300 episodes for the whole family, to be enjoyed equally by children and adults, full of good vibes, friendship, colors or powerful messages. Finn and Jake are the protagonists, a teenage boy and a dog with magical powers. But the coral cast helps us to enjoy Princess Lumps or Princess Bubblegum, all kinds of characters that break with the usual archetypes in some series and that present us with a world of fantasy, of inexplicable creatures, etc.

Platform: Netflix / Sky / HBO

Year 2010

Chapters: 10 seasons and 283 episodes in total (not all on Netflix)

Duration: Eleven minutes per chapter

Age: For ages 7+

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

With airs to Sailor Moon, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a DreamWorks Animation series for Netflix with Adora as the protagonist, an orphan girl whose life changes when she realizes that she can lead an army of magical princesses and that she can have the identity of She-Ra , a legendary heroine. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is an original Netflix title and one of the best princess series if you are looking for action, adventure and magic. In addition, it is perfect to see as a family because it will inevitably remind us of Dragons and dungeons (saving distances) and other similar titles. She will join the Rebellion to fight Hordak or her former best friend, now in charge of the Horde of Terror. A smart story for all audiences and with over 50 episodes available.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018 – 2020

Chapters: Five seasons, 52 episodes

Duration: About 25 minutes per chapter

Age: For all ages

Tangled – The Series

Rapunzel is the protagonist of Tangled, the Serie. Like the movie with the same characters, this is one of the best Disney + princess series that tells the story of Rapunzel, Eugene and Cassandra. The long-haired princess believes that she must know even more before becoming a princess, and she will do so, in the company of her faithful friends, in all her episodes. You will live all kinds of adventures in a complete and entertaining action series for everyone.

In addition to the series of Tangled you can also find small stories in short format and for all audiences (unlike the previous one, for over six years) These Disney shorts are perfect for downloading, with about 3 or 4 minutes duration each, and they tell us the story of Rapunzel and Pascal after spending 18 years locked in a tower. Now that they can get out of it, they are looking forward to making friends and living all kinds of different and entertaining adventures.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2017

Duration: About 24 minutes per chapter

Theme: Fantasy / Children

Recommended age: For ages 6+

