best series like The One

Find the true love, if there is such a thing in an age where the polyamory triumphs among the youngest, it is a matter of lucky, in most cases, although television series such as The One show us that the future could hold a complex matchmaking system, although I doubt very much that this dystopia come true, which is why we like to stumble over the same stone over and over again.

If you have come here in search of the more technological love, plus good stories from Science fiction, as in this list about series similar to Alice in Woderland, I think you will not have any kind of complaint among our recommendations.

Series similar to The One, the best alternatives

Discover the secrets the Upside Down and the teenage love with Stranger Things or how the technology can revive holographic loves in My holo love.

Stranger things

Obviously, the first recommendation could not be more obvious, although not for that reason forgotten. If you have not yet dared to enter the quirky Hawkins population and meet some of your curious population, Besides terrible secrets and experiments that are hidden there, don’t waste any more time and catch up with their first three seasons.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 25 Average duration: 50 minutes

Locke & Key

This series, based on a comic of the same name, presents us with an adventure that is halfway between the supernatural drama and the Science fiction and that tells us about how one family, who has lost the father, moves to a huge mansion, where they will discover the existence of a series of keys that will open doors for which they were not prepared.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 45 minutes

Away

One of those dramas who uses the science fiction excuse, in this case a space mission, and that promises more than a moment of emotion and live tear is starring Hillary swank, one of those actresses who seems to have faded from the international scene, but who gives us an extraordinary character, called Emma, ​​who must get away from loved ones on a distant mission to Mars.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

Biohackers

The medicine and the technology They are more related than one might think and you only have to take a look at the trailer for this series to verify it. On this occasion, we will follow Mine, a medical student who will be involved, through several roommates, in a network of genetic experimentation, in addition to incessant search to find out the causes of his brother’s death.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 40 minutes

My holo love

What if you found out that your real love does not have physical form? This curious starting point is what My holo love offers us, in a story that introduces us to Han So-yeon, a young woman who Fall in love madly of a hologram, this being the living portrait of its own creator.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 40 minutes

Better than us

This television series, whose premise powerfully recalls, also in setting and staging, to I robot, reveals a dystopian future where the androids they walk among us, something we have all dreamed of at some point in our life. On this occasion, a family will be the refuge of an android wanted so much by a dangerous corporation, homicide officers and by groups terrorists.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 16Average duration: 50 minutes

Educating a superhero

The Superpowers on ordinary people They are one of the fashions that is causing the greatest impact both on streaming content platforms and in the world of cinema. This series starts from the premise of the discovery of supernatural abilities by a boy, whose father is deceased, and where the mother you must understand first what is happening, in order to unravel the mystery that hides behind the powers.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 9Average duration: 45 minutes

Leila

Finally, we did not want to miss the opportunity to recommend a little known series for most Netflix viewers, but that introduces concepts such as oppression or the feminism squarely in science fiction. In this story we will be on the side of the protagonist, which also gives the series its name, and which turns out to be the Shalini’s missing daughter, a woman who lived in luxury in a dictatorial regime in the 40’s of the 21st century, but will have to face a terrible situation and the loss of his own daughter.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 40 minutes

