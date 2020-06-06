If you do not know where to start With June, a good marathon awaits you in front of the television. A new season of The Sinner on Amazon Prime Video, a romantic story on Atresplayer Premium or The Head, a new thriller with Alvaro Morte as the protagonist that will premiere on Orange TV. And, of course, there will also be stories of coronaviruses and confinement and At Home is released on HBO, a Spanish series that seeks to tell the stories of confinement during 2020.

Perry Mason

Perry Mason will be the protagonist of one of the series to see in June 2020 and one of the most anticipated of the month. On June 22, an HBO miniseries will be released with only eight episodes that tries to fully immerse us in the figure of the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner, a classic of police, thriller, noir.

The new HBO miniseries will take place in Los Angeles in the 30s and Perry Mason is, in her, a private detective in charge of investigating the disappearance of a child and dedicating himself to the investigation before becoming the famous criminal lawyer who starred in more than 200 episodes on CBS. It will be a single case that is dealt with in all episodes of the series, unlike the original series.

The head

Álvaro Morte has become one of the fashion actors for his role in La casa de papel or El embarcadero but he will also be in charge of starring in The Head, a series of Mediapro in collaboration with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia It launches in 30 different countries this June, trying to become an international success. In Spain, we will be able to see the six episodes of about 50 minutes on Orange TV. For now it will not be on HBO Spain.

The Head is a thriller, a thriller from an investigation in Antarctica in which several scientists from different countries must maintain the base, but suddenly, in the dead of winter, the station stops having communication with the outside world. When spring arrives they will travel there and verify that everyone is dead and that the environment is much murkier than expected so, of course, it will be necessary to understand what has happened. Three timelines and contradictory testimonies that will make us doubt the different characters, that will make us suspect and continually ask ourselves what happened as we unveil the different mysteries in which it promises to be a cold and quite distressing thriller.

President

Amazon Prime Video brings us one of the essential series for June 2020, El Presidente. A miniseries of only eight episodes based on corruption in soccer. Specifically, in the FIFAGate case uncovered in 2015. The eight episodes of the series are guided by the story of President Sergio Jadue of a small Chilean soccer club born with the sole purpose of becoming an essential piece for a millionaire bribe. Through the eight chapters of The President we will uncover millionaire bribes, contracts, scams. A recommended series for soccer lovers or corruption plots.

See The President on Amazon Prime Video

Benidorm

At Atresplayer Premium you can see, from the beginning of June, with its premiere on the 7th, the Benidorm series. A romantic but different summer comedy: the young people are not the protagonists and he moves away from the topics of first love to take us to a history of the creators of Down There. With clear airs down there and shared protagonists, Benidorm is an entertaining series that can be seen on Atresplayer Premium, the online Atresmedia platform.

The story is that of Xabi, a notary from a town in the Basque Country who has only three months left because of terminal cancer. Xabi decides, after the news, to go to Benidorm to find a childhood love whom he has never forgotten. But everything is complicated in a plot and a romantic story in which one of them pretends to be who he is not: Candy is a woman who has found out how much money Xabi has and will decide to make herself go through it to inherit when he dies.

See Benidorm in Atresplayer Premium

At home

At HBO comes home, a COVID-19 time series, a series of confinement that comes in times of de-escalation. Although one of the most eagerly awaited, it is not the first and Spanish television already premiered Diarios de la cuarentena or TV3 did so with the comedy Jo També em Quedo a Casa, the first to emerge. Now, besides, we have a ‘thematic’ premiere but on streaming platforms.

En casa is a Spanish series with five episodes, five authors and five different views to show the reality of millions of Spaniards during 2020. The authors of En casa are Spanish and are well known with Leticia Dolera or Rodrigo Sorogoyen behind some of the episodes of one of the most anticipated releases. Also, of course, the five chapters of At Home have been recorded indoors And with some conditions: his only recording means have been a pack with a phone and some accessories to be able to shoot. Some have even participated in their own episode. Episodes ranging from 17 minutes to 44 minutes, with variable durations of mostly half an hour.

Watch At Home on HBO

Disappeared. The Serie

As Mothers already did. Love and Life in May, Missing is a Mediaset series that will premiere first on Amazon Prime Video. It will arrive on June 19 with well-known protagonists in Spain: actors and actresses such as Juan Echanove, Maxi Iglesias or Elvira Mínguez. As its name suggests, the new production by Mediaset España in collaboration with Plano a Plano will closely follow a police unit specialized in searching for missing persons.

Its creators assure that it is a police drama that seeks to give visibility and bring to light the situation that more than six thousand families live each year in Spain and the suffering of facing the disappearance of a loved one. To give more realism to the series, they have also had the collaboration of a specialized NGO. In Missing. The series will follow Sonia Ledesma, a police inspector who joins the group of the disappeared along with Rodrigo, Sebas and Azhar (Maxi Iglesias, Chani Martín and Amanda Ríos) and will try to solve the different disappearance cases. Different and different cases that will arrive at Amazon Prime Video exclusively on June 19 with thirteen episodes in total.

Lost

Lost is not one of the best series of June 2020 as such because the series already premiered on Antena 3 in early 2020 although without too much success or too much noise. As with Toy Boy, Now comes to Netflix with the intention of conquering a much wider audience and with sufficient quality to do so and to become one of the best Spanish series on Netflix.

A plot that hooks us: its protagonist, Antonio (Daniel Grao), is arrested in the first minutes of the series at the airport for becoming a drug mule. Fact caused by the disappearance of his daughter years ago and that will make Antonio do everything possible to find her, to return to her. During the different episodes of Lost (eleven chapters of about 50 minutes) we will know what happened to Soledad and what are Antonio’s plans to return to it. This is how an entertaining and different thriller is born that we can already hook on Netflix and that makes us not lose interest until the end, which gradually reveals the mysteries to keep us glued to the screen, making it one of the best series of June 2020 to which you can engage a whole weekend.

Watch Lost on Netflix

They come back …

For thirteen reasons

For thirteen reasons it will come to an end this June, becoming one of the most anticipated releases by Netflix users. The controversial youth series premieres a fourth season in a series that began as a denunciation of bullying and has become a drama of mysteries, of lies … Yes, if you leave aside the original themes that led to success: sexual abuse, rape, suicide, bullying. The last season will also feature Liberty Institute students who have their sights set on the end, at their graduation. But also in everything that has happened before, what they have experienced.

Watch For Thirteen Reasons on Netflix

The Sinner

The Sinner is one of the best police series you can watch on Netflix and this June a new season, new episodes and a new case will arrive. As usual, the constant in the new chapters will be Detective Harry Ambrose but a totally different case, a different investigation and other characters that have nothing to do with the previous ones. This time, a car accident full of secrets and mysteries and a new protagonist, Jamie Burns, an apparently happy history teacher with a full life. The new episodes of The Sinner will arrive on Netflix in Spain on June 19 as a psychological thriller, a drama that usually hooks us and one of the best series for a marathon that we recommend on Netflix if you have not seen the previous ones.

Watch The Sinner on Netflix

look what you have done

Berto Romero’s series is undoubtedly one of the funniest in recent years. Look what you have done come back this June (June 18) with two new weekly episodes (six in total) of about 25 minutes in which we will continue living the adventures of the family. The twins have grown up and Berto and Sandra have moved to a new home but the obligations, the problems, the conflicts continue. A series on fatherhood and motherhood that comes to an end this June and that we can see in full its last season in just over two hours.

See See what you have done on Movistar +

Forced mothers

Forced mothers returns in June with his last and fifth season to put the finishing touch to a perfect series for the whole family, fun and suitable for nostalgics. Starting on June 2, new episodes of half an hour per chapter will arrive. Fans of that eighties series have five full seasons of those girls who are now women who live all kinds of surreal and comic situations while raising their families on Netflix.

In the final season we will experience the best of the spin-off: the original actors and actresses will make their appearance again for the farewell. We will see John Stamos, Bob Saget and many others star in some of the new episodes of Netflix.

Watch Forced Mothers on Netflix

The 100

If you’re a fan of the best post-apocalyptic series, The 100 premieres its seventh and final season and You can see it in Spain on SyFy. IF you haven’t seen it and you like the theme, you can still hook up and watch all seven seasons in full.

It tells the story of 100 young criminals who have been sent to Earth to see if it is still habitable almost 100 years after an apocalypse that has destroyed everything as we know it. They will have to live with each other and with an unknown and hostile environment that will make their new life not easy. Now after six seasons, The 100 comes to an end as one of the best science fiction series with episodes of about 40 minutes that you can watch from June 15 and a month after the series premiered in the United States.

View The 100 on Syfy