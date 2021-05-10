Best selling headphones from Amazon Mexico have a joke price: will they be worth it?

For a long time, we have been observing that in the list of the best-selling headphones in Amazon Mexico, wireless headphones from an unknown brand are installed in the first places. So we have asked ourselves the inevitable question: what is so special about being so successful?

Without a doubt, the price of these Cheelom headphones is one of its great attractions. They are the cheapest wireless headphones with bluetooth technology in the top 10 of the aforementioned list: $ 169 pesos. Yes, it is a price that is hard to believe, right? Currently they offer an offer of 30% but it is that even their usual price without discounts is very attractive: $ 250 pesos.

The Cheelom rival among the best sellers directly with much more expensive headphones and well-known brands on the market, such as the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Headphones, the Bose SoundSport Wireless, the SoundPEATS Truengine 3SE and even the Apple AirPods themselves.

Let’s face it, the price difference in some cases between the Cheelom and the other headphones on the list are really big, so we understand that what they offer cannot be the same. In any case, it is important to underline that the characteristics of these low-cost headphones seem very complete to us:

12 hours of battery life.

Charging box with type C port

IPX8 waterproof protection, so they can be used for sports and outdoors as they are safe from rain and sweat.

Noise reduction microphone for phone calls.

Bluetooth 5.0

Button to control music playback.

Will they be legit?

This is probably the question you are asking yourself. We have also done it and there are two aspects in which we have looked to try to find the answer:

A year of warranty. The manufacturer offers 12 months of protection if the product fails. “If there is a quality problem with the headphones, you can contact us in time and solve the problem 100% online. We will uphold the principle of responsibility to the buyer who bought the product,” he says.

4.4 star rating. The more than 200 buyers who have bought and used them have given the headphones a very high mark, considering that the maximum score is a 5. In fact, almost 70% of them gave them the maximum possible.

Surprised with the product

Read more

If we dig a little deeper and see what the users of the Cheelom have said, you realize that many of them are surprised by the product they have received considering the price it has.

“I was surprised by the sound quality as I expected a little less for the price, but the bass and stereo sound very good. They are very comfortable, even to lie down with, and they have touch functions that are very easy to use,” says one buyer. which awarded them 5 stars.

Some buyers recognize that the quality is not the best, but consider that for the price paid, the product was worth it: “The material feels a bit cheap. I would have liked it to be a little more resistant, but for the price paid I think what is fair”.

Conclution

If you are looking for a wireless headset at a good price, it will be difficult for you to find something cheaper with the functions and features that the Cheelom offer.

If you want quality and you don’t mind paying more than double, even triple or quadruple, then you should look elsewhere.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

