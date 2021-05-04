Best-selling cars in Spain and Europe: diesel down

The new car market in Spain and in Europe continues to record negative data compared to pre-pandemic levels, with diesel in the doldrums. This is the list of best-selling models in our country and on the continent.

May 4, 2021 (13:00 CET)

The Peugeot 2008, the Seat Arona, the Peugeot 208 and the Citroën C3 lead car sales in Spain

The New car sales in both Spain and Europe continue to reflect negative figures compared to pre-pandemic levels, that is, with respect to 2019, since the year 2020, according to analysts, cannot be considered as a real reference due to all the negative effects caused by the restrictions and the paralysis of many economic activities as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to official data registered by the associations of ganvam sellers, from Faconauto dealers and of Anfac manufacturers, the Registrations of passenger cars and SUVs / SUVs have decreased in our country by 39.3 percent in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. In the case of April, 78,595 new cars and SUV’s were registered, which translates into a decrease of 34.2 percent compared to April 2019.

By channels, in the accumulated of the year are the individuals who pull the market, with a total of 105,491 deliveries, compared to the 105,348 units registered by the company channel and 53,816 units by the vehicle rental company channel.

In the European continent and according to the data collected by the JATO consultancy, the new vehicle market begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. According to this consultant, definitive data registered are up to the month of March, the month in which new car registrations increased by 63 percent in Europe compared to March 2020, when the Covid-10 pandemic was declared. According to official figures compiled that include a total of 26 European markets, the volume increased from 842,094 to 1,374,313 units, which translates into a cumulative volume from January to March in Europe of 3,045,703 units.

With all this, the vSales in the first quarter in the 26 European countries analyzed have grown by just 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020, with the lowest total volume of new vehicle registrations in that period since 1986 (excluding 2020, record year for worst sales figures).

DIESEL, WITH A FALLING LAYER IN SPAIN AND IN EUROPE

For type of fuel, both in Spain and in Europe, the diminishing role of diesel-powered vehicles is striking. In the case of In our country, the percentage of new cars sold powered by diesel was 22.2 percent from January to April 2021, compared to 48.3 percent of gasoline-powered vehicles and 29.5 percent of cars powered by some type of efficient or alternative energy (whether they are pure electric, hybrids, plug-in hybrids or bi-fuel gasoline and some type of gas –GNC, LNG or LPG-).

In the case of Europe, in March 2021 diesel cars recorded their lowest market share to date with only 24 percent of the total. The trend, according to the analysts consulted, indicates that the weight of diesel will continue to decline as the European Commission continues to introduce increasingly stringent emission regulations.

THE 10 MOST SELLING CARS IN SPAIN (JANUARY-APRIL 2021)

Peugeot 2008: 6,411 units

Seat Arona: 6,319 units

Peugeot 208: 6,084 units

Citroën C3: 5,877 units

Hyundai tucson: 5,786 units

Nissan qashqai: 5,713 units

Dacia sandero: 5,629 units

Seat Leon: 5,576 units

Seat Ibiza: 5,551 units

Peugeot 3008: 5,432 units

Fountain: Anfac

THE 10 MOST SELLING CARS IN EUROPE (MARCH 2021)

VW Golf: 26,265 units

Peugeot 208: 25,429 units

Opel / Vauxhall Corsa: 24,540 units

Tesla Model 3: 23,755 units

Toyota yaris: 23,033 units

VW T-Roc: 21,772 units

Citroën C3: 21,426 units

Renault clio: 21,219 units

Peugeot 2008: 20,960 units

Fiat 500: 20,832 units

Fountain: JATO