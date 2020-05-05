The quarantine that we are going to live is being an experience, and, for better and for worse, it is something that we are on the way to overcome, and that has left many people isolated, without social interaction, but with many possibilities for solitary entertainment at home. Although, of course, there have been people who have needed some purchases to be able to entertain themselves at home decently.

Today we are going to show you the best seller from Amazon during April, in the middle of quarantine, and we already anticipate that the top is not made up of mountaineering equipment, but rather of ideal products for the home, and that allow you to enjoy more entertainment, Let’s take a look!

Best seller on Amazon in April

TP-Link N300 WiFi Repeater

One of the big problems in many homes is that the router is not located in a central point of the house, but at one end, and this can cause a bad connection at the other end of the house. And in these moments in which the internet is a way of escape and entertainment, that is a problem that must be remedied.

The best-selling product on Amazon in April is precisely a TP-Link Wi-Fi signal repeater, with a very good value for money, and that connects to your main Wi-fi to create a secondary network from which you can connect from further away than usual, so that Wi-Fi reaches all the places of home.

Toshiba 2TB external hard drive

If there is something that many people are doing right now, it is cleaning, both digital and physical. AND a hard drive is one of the best purchases you can make if you want to save space on your computer, especially this one, which is the most sold on Amazon in April.

It’s about a external hard drive signed by Toshiba, and which has 2TB of storage, good figures for its price, which make it one of the best alternatives when it comes to value for money.

Huawei MediaPad T5

Third, we have one of the cheapest tablets from Amazon with a minimum of quality. AND, Although this Huawei Mediapad T5 dates from a few years ago, the price at which it is and its Full HD screen have made it sneak onto the list.

It is a tablet that has a 10.1-inch panel, ideal for viewing any type of content, and also its 3 GB of RAM make it have a minimally decent performance as for the battery.

TP-Link PLC

Fourth of the best selling products on Amazon in April, we have these 2 Wi-Fi extension adapters, that they will be able to extend this connection, but, in this case, with speeds of 600 Mbps and 300 Mbps respectively.

USB 3.0 SanDisk 128GB

Finally, we have a storage unit, but in this case in the form of a pen-drive, and with neither more nor less than 128 GB, an amount more than enough to pass all kinds of files, Or, simply, to have a unit with enough capacity to house our most important files.

