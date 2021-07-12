Best Running Music 2021 – Running Playlist

If you’re reading this, you’re probably one of those magical humans whose workout-de-jour is a nice, long run. Or, hey, maybe you’re like me and just want to try and make your attempt at a morning mile a little less … rough. Either way, don’t stress — actually good running music exists!
Here’s a hill I’ll die on: Music should never just be casual background noise when you’re in running mode. Motivating lyrics can elevate your mood, a bop with good ~ cadence ~ can keep you on pace, and, honestly, you’re bound to lose track of time when you’ve got a no-skips playlist on your hands.
Whether you want validation from Olivia Rodrigo (it really is brutal out here) or a One Direction track to transport you to the good old days, here are a ton of 44 songs that will fully keep you moving on your next run (after you stretch and hydrate, ofc).
If you’re into pop …
1. “Successful” by Ariana Grande
2. “Brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo
3. “No Control” by One Direction
4. “Tipsy” by Chloe x Halle
5. “Hot Girl Bummer” by Blackbear
6. “All Night” by Icona Pop
7. “Need to Know” by Doja Cat
8. “Your Love is My Drug” by Kesha
9. “Intentions” by Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
10. “ET” by Katy Perry ft. Kanye west
11. “Mi Gente” (Bass Boosted Version) by J Balvin, Willy William, and Beyoncé
If you’re into rap and hip-hop …
1. “Water” by Beyonce ‘, Pharrell Williams, and Salatiel
2. “Miss the Rage” by Trippe Redd ft. Playboi Carti
3. “Pride Is the Devil” by J.Cole ft. Lil baby
4. “Durag Activity” by Baby Keem ft. Travis scott
5. “Glowed Up” by KAYTRANADA ft. Anderson. Paak
6. “In My Room” by Frank Ocean
7. “Just What I Am” by Kid Cudi ft. King chip
8. “Whole Lotta Money” by BIA
9. “Neon Guts” by Lil Uzi Vert ft. Pharrell Williams
10. “Too Young” by Post Malone
11. “Franchise” by Travis Scott ft. Young Thug and MIA
If you’re into rock …
1. “Don’t Hurt Yourself” by Beyoncé ft. Jack White
2. “Teenagers” by My Chemical Romance
3. “Transparentsoul” by WILLOW ft. Travis barker
4. “Bloody Valentine” by Machine Gun Kelly
5. “Zombie” by The Cranberries
6. “Santeria” by Sublime
7. “Heavydirtysoul” by Twenty One Pilots
8. “Kids In America” by The Muffs
9. “Just A Girl” by No Doubt
10. “Weightless” by All Time Low
11. “Drunk Face” by Machine Gun Kelly
If you’re into indie …
1. “Serotonin” by girl in red
2. “Summertime in Paris” by Jaden ft. WILLOW
3. “Mount Everest” by Labyrinth
4. “Paper Planes” by MIA
5. “A Kiss” by The Driver Era
6. “Pictures of Girls” by The Wallows
7. “The Difference” by Flume ft. bull and Moi
8. “The Less I Know the Better” by Tame Impala
9. “Stay Flo” by Solange
10. “Hey Mami” by Sylvan Esso
11. “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” by The 1975
