Best Relaxation Gifts 2021 – Stress-Relief Gifts

A little rest and relaxation is something anyone could use right now (retweet if you agree). But it’s not always so easy going into chill mode. Sometimes you need a lil somethin ‘somethin’ to help bring those stress levels down — and that’s where relaxation gifts come in. Help a friend, family member, or even yourself slow down and take a breather with a little treat from this list of calming presents that any nervous trainwreck would love.

You’ve probably already heard of a few clever ways to easily get your zen on, like lighting an aromatherapy candle or taking a bubble bath. But, have you ever heard of actual chill pills — yep — that you can drop into the tub, too? Or what about a massage gun that will knock out all of the kinks and built-up tension you’re holding in your neck? Well, ahead, you’ll discover both, plus a few more self-care goodies.

Whether your giftee is a yogi, skincare lover, candle enthusiast, or just simply someone who could use a little more mindfulness in their life, there’s surely something here for everyone. So, go on and have your pick of the best relaxation gifts the World Wide Web has to offer and maybe pick something up for yourself, too.

1

this snuggly sweatshirt

Perpetual Feelings Crewneck Boys Lie revolve.com

$ 183.65

A big, thick sweatshirt to snuggle in. Tell me that doesn’t sound incredible right now.

two

this gorg candle

Park Life Candle Boy Smells x GANNI boysmells.com

$ 39.00

Candles that smell good are one thing. But candles that are as pretty as this reflective design will make your entire room look stunning, which is a total mood booster, too.

3

THIS EXFOLIATING BRUSH

Srsly Buffed Dry Brush BUFF EXPERTS nordstrom.com

$ 19.00

Anyone else scared to slip on body scrubs after exfoliating? This dry brush will ease all of your fears AND help you hit hard-to-reach places.

4

THIS LONG-LASTING FRAGRANCE

Peony & Blush Suede Diffuser Jo Malone London sephora.com

$ 98.00

Whether it’s the luxurious aesthetic or the floral aroma, this diffuser could brighten almost any space.

5

This Super Soft Pair of Sweatshorts

Boyfriend Sweatshort Good American goodamerican.com

$ 69.00

One of the most comfortable things you can wear is a pair of cozy sweatshorts. This one is made from super soft cotton that’ll rival your favorite leggings.

6

these pretty glasses

Champagne Coupes (Set of 6) Estelle Colored Glass westelm.com

$ 195.00

The perfect combo to unwind with after a longggg day? A delicious drink and these stunning glasses.

7

THESE FRUITY CANDLES

Coconut Clove + Grapefruit Mango Verbena Soy Candle Gift Set PontieWax etsy.com

$ 31.00

Tropical aromas like coconut and mango will have your giftee dreaming of island vibes all year long.

8

this main squeeze

Smart Squeeze Stress Relief Ball Roshy and Saket uncommongoods.com

$ 50.00

Stress ball, but make it high-tech.

9

This Scalp Rubber

Jade Massaging Comb Mount Lai shopterrain.com

$ 52.00

Missing those massages from your hairdresser? This soothing comb will give the scalp a nice lil rub.

10

This Bath Bomb

Chill pills

Forget about those colorful bath bombs that’ll stain the tub. These chic tablets leave nothing behind except soft skin and a sweet smell.

eleven

this velvet throw

Sadie Velvet Throw Blanket Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 109.00

A gorgeous throw that’ll still look great crumpled up on the couch (y’know, when it’s not being used as a snuggle buddy).

12

this fancy face roller

Vibrating Lift & Contour Beauty Tool Skin Gym shopbop.com

$ 68.00

Now, this isn’t your regular face roller. This lil bb here actually vibrates, mimicking a professional facial massage, for lifted and contoured results.

13

this massage gun

Mini Massage Gun TheraGun amazon.com

$ 199.00

Your sore muscles will appreciate the vibrating power of this massager. Use it for a quick way to work out all the kinks.

14

THIS ADULT BEVERAGE

Strawberry Margarita Cocktail Kit

Relax and kick your feet up! This sugar-free cocktail will leave you guilt- and stress-free.

fifteen

THIS SLEEP MASK

Weighted Eye Mask twelveNYC macys.com

$ 14.00

For heat therapy, pop this baby in the microwave. For cold therapy, put it in the freezer.

16

This Fuzzy Wrap

Cozy Knit Robe

Ever wonder what it’s like to snuggle up with a teddy bear? Wearing this fluffy robe is as close as it gets.

17

this self-care journal

Press Pause: A Journal for Self-Care, Intention, and Slowing Down Miranda Hersey barnesandnoble.com

$ 14.99

This guided journal features reflection prompts, mindfulness tips, and relaxing body movements to help slow down a fast-paced lifestyle.

18

this rose face mask

R + R Mask Summer Fridays sephora.com

$ 52.00

Another spa-worthy pick: this rose face mask / scrub that’ll help polish away dry skin. Plus, it’s super gorgeous ???

19

this pretty yoga mat

The Reversible Mat 5mm Lululemon lululemon.com

$ 88.00

This eco-friendly mat is designed with a non-slip surface so that you can enjoy your practice in peace.

twenty

THIS tie-dye SET

City Chic Coedition coedition.com

$ 83.30

For when your giftee wants to be cute on the couch and at the store.

twenty-one

this relaxing kit

Peaceful Lavender Gift Set Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr uncommongoods.com

$ 40.00

The perfect set for their work desk. Your loved one can grow their own lavender patch, use the essential oil roller on their neck and wrists for an instant soothing boost, and turn the hourglass timer for a five-minute meditation break.

22

THIS COOLING SENSATION

CBD Pain Relieving Spray Lumi Bloom lumibloom.com

$ 35.00

Perfect for any giftee who loves a good workout, this minty treatment will soothe any achy muscles and joints that try to kill their vibe.

2. 3

THESE TRAVEL COMPANIONS

Pure Silk Pillow and Mask Travel Set

Get them primed and ready for their next vacay with this mini silk pillow and matching sleep mask set that they’ll be so grateful to have for the plane.

24

these fuzzy slippers

Women’s Cross Band Slippers Parlovable amazon.com

$ 22.99

These fluffy slippers aren’t just all looks. They’re definitely as comfy as they seem (I mean, just look at their 14k + reviews and 4.5-star rating).

25

THIS HANDMADE TEAPOT

Teapot Chestnut 60cl Porcelain Coralla Maiuri modaoperandi.com

$ 295.00

A relaxing cup of loose leaf tea is even better when pouring it from a gorgeous Italian teapot. (Trust.)

26

this skin smoother

Rose Body Butter SkiinTones etsy.com

$ 12.00

Encourage them to enjoy a luxurious night of self-pampering with this jar of rose oil-infused body butter.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

