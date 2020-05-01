Many parents have concerns about what their children do or do not do with their computer and consider the method of spying on the use that minors make of the Internet, either to protect them or to have them controlled. Although there are parental control tools, some parents prefer to spy without knowing what their children are doing. It is also possible that some bosses want to know what pages their employees enter during working hours or spy on their conversations to find out details about what they think about him or the company. The reasons to go There are many different programs for spying on PCs, but, as we warn and repeat, having reasons to spy on or having authority as a parent or employer does not imply being right or free from committing a crime against privacy.

Can we spy?

We can spy on PC with the help of various programs. But it is not entirely legal. If we access from fraudulently to a computer that it is not ours and we subtract or know information that its owner does not want us to have, we will be committing a crime against the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data and computer systems. Some examples of these crimes would be identity theft and the use of spyware and keylogger, tools used to spy on a third-party PC in order to obtain information about the web pages you visit, the private conversations you have, or aspects as simple as the click of your mouse. All these data will be registered and available to the person who manages the spyware in question.

Article 197 of the Penal Code

Article 197 of the Penal Code deals with crimes of discovery and revelation of secrets and talks about these programs designed or adapted mainly to commit some of the crimes already mentioned. So we must know that acquiring one of these programs to intercept information, conversations, passwords or other data without the owner’s knowledge can bring us many problems, especially if that information is disseminated, is incumbent on a minor or “when the facts would have been committed by the spouse or per person that is or has been linked to it by an analogous affective relationship, even without coexistence ».

And be careful with deleting, appropriating documents or any other alteration of information in the spied computer, because in article 264 of the Penal Code, referring to the crimes of computer damage, it is specified: «1. Anyone who by any means, without authorization and in a serious way, erased, damaged, deteriorated, altered, deleted or made inaccessible computer data, computer programs or electronic documents of others, when the result produced was serious, will be punished with a prison sentence of six months to three years. 2. A prison sentence of two to five years and a fine of two to ten times the damage caused will be imposed, when any of the following circumstances occurs in the conduct described (…) The crime was committed using any of the means Article 264 ter refers »

And if we consult Article 264 ter, we find: «He will be punished with a prison term of six months to two years or a fine of three to eighteen months which, without being duly authorized, produces, acquires for its use, amounts or, in any way, provides it to third parties, with the intention of facilitating the commission of any of the crimes referred to in the two previous articles: a) a computer program, designed or adapted mainly to commit any of the crimes referred to in the two previous articles; or b) a computer password, an access code or similar data that allow access to all or part of an information system ”.

Parental control vs spyware

Parental control programs or applications do not enter spyware. There are many tools that allow knowing what minors do on the Internet in a completely legal way and with the sole purpose of safeguarding their security and privacy. In this case, the programs offer us functions and tools to know what pages they visit, what applications they can or cannot download, what content they can or cannot see.

Some like YouTube Kids allow us to protect the smallest from adult content or the main streaming services have parental control from Netflix, HBO, etc. In these cases, it is not about spying but controlling and taking care of what they see, what they do or who they talk to, due to the risks and problems that the youngest may find on the Internet. In parental control tools for adolescent children, such as Google Family Link, the young person in question must give consent for their location or data to be accessed remotely to know where they are or what they are doing.

Best spyware

Although many of these spyware are sold explicitly that their software is intended only for monitoring children and employees, they have no control over the use we are going to make of it and we can use them for the purposes that we love and spying on the person that we love, once we have assumed that this conduct, beyond ethics and morals, may be a crime. There are several spyware programs that will help monitor a third-party PC, both keyboard activity and the pages visited, in addition to other functions for complete espionage.

FlexiSPY

This software computational monitoring, As described, it has access to multiple data and its functions include:

Monitor instant messaging: Spy on instant messaging chats like Facebook or WhatsApp and record all the words.

Spy on Internet activity: It logs history, bookmarks, browsing history including URLs, date and time of visit and keeps track of all team network activities, including logins.

Keylogger: The famous keyboard keystroke recorder, which keeps track of all the words that have been typed, whether in conversations, in search terms or in private documents.

Track sent and received emails: It is capable of reading all incoming and outgoing emails.

Spyrix Keylogger

This software has different variants for different uses and ensures that it is updated daily to be invisible to antivirus software and that it can act in a hidden way, without being perceived by the person being spied on. The main functions of its Spyrix Personal Monitor version are:

Register the websites Visited: Recordings of sites that have been visited by the user. It records all the information entered by the user in sites such as emails, different passwords, chats and website screenshots.

Keyboard Activity: Registers and controls the keystrokes made by the spied computer.

Control of instant messaging: Skype, Facebook, Twitter and other applications will be registered and the messages sent can be consulted, as well as the passwords entered on these social websites.

Live View: Allows you to view the spied computer screen live and secure remote monitoring.

With PRO license: Snapshots of the user’s webcam, voice surveillance microphone and webcam surveillance.

Spyera

This software, defined as the most powerful for Windows and undetectable, allows monitoring the activity of a third-party PC, recording screen captures and even catch the conversations that are held through chats such as WhatsApp Web or Facebook. Among the list of its characteristics are the following:

Keylogger: The key to all these spies, which is to see everything that is being written on the spied computer. Every keystroke is recorded for consultation and that includes instant messaging chats or emails.

Record captures Screen: Allows the capture of the spied screen to steal shots and know at all times what the person at the controls of the spied computer is doing, where they are browsing or who they are talking to.

Spy on emails: Control and track all emails, both inbox and sent, as well as additional data such as the time the mail was received or sent and the sender’s data.

Revealer Keylogger

It is the most popular monitoring software and has two versions, one free and the other paid, in which functionalities such as the screenshot or remote monitoring. Its free version It allows nobody to open the program by protecting it after a password and it is described as the best option to know what is happening on your computer. Among its functions are:

Conversation monitoring: It is capable of recording all keystrokes, so the user will be aware of all conversations that take place in instant messaging or on social networks, including the passwords of their accounts.

Screenshots: It is a service that you have to pay for and that is not included in the free version. It constantly creates screenshots that can then be consulted to know when the Internet has been accessed and what pages have been consulted.

Monitoring Remote: Also included in the paid version, it allows you to consult what happens on a computer without having to access the computer, since it sends the registered files for consultation remotely, with the temporary frequency that the user prefers.

Best Free Keylogger

It is also described as a solution to monitor the activity of children or employees during work hours, although like the rest it does not have tools to verify that this will indeed be the use to be made of the Keylogger. Some of its key functions to spy on a computer are:

Total control: It is responsible for recording all keystrokes, as we have seen in other similar programs, which will allow us to indirectly read all conversations. It also controls Internet, clipboard activity and the use of local applications. Periodic screenshots can be scheduled at set intervals.

Hidden work and undetectable: Works invisibly in the background, under password protection. It is ensured that only the user who installed the software can see or open it using the password and that antivirus programs are not able to detect its activity.

Sending reports remotely: It is not necessary to enter the spied computer to check its activity. It generates reports that are sent by email or FTP, in addition to the option of consulting them on a computer that is on the same LAN as the one where the software has been installed.