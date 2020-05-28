We are filling the PC with all kinds of files that we are not going to use and that are accumulating. The computer is slow, it takes time to boot, it costs to boot or you don’t have space to install something new. In these cases, it is best to bet on some program to clean your PC or to install it for someone in your family who usually goes accumulating garbage on the computer and we can’t always go fix it. In that case, simply press a button, run the scanner and turn on the cleaner.

Ccleaner is the best known and one of the most used. It is one of the best programs to clean the PC and one of the most useful but in recent times, in recent years, it has become a controversial tool for collecting user data or for massive advertising on our computer that It made it uncomfortable and annoying and, in addition, it could have been used for other purposes.

Although there are many problems that have surrounded Ccleaner since 2017, it is still a good cleaning tool if you want to ignore all of the above and only worry about it optimize your computer, clean annoying files etc. In addition, one of the options that you can install is the ‘portable’ version that will not install anything else on your computer and that will fulfill its purpose. Ccleaner is a popular option but it is not the only one.

With BleachBit you can also have one of the best programs to clean PC, totally free and open source so you can install it without any problem. Here you can delete all the files you want andnalize any disk on your computer. You can analyze them or delete everything you no longer need: it is in charge of deleting cookies, checking the internet history and deleting it, deleting the clipboard, deleting temporary files, deleting update uninstallers … Just check the boxes what do you want to delete And what not and once you scan the entire system you can find all the junk files and delete them.

It is a very interesting and complete option with a simple interface that is compatible with Linux and Windows but also with Mac OS X, for example. Beyond cleaning the memory of your PC, it can scan Adobe Reader, Firefox, Flash Player, Google Chrome, Microsoft Office and other programs that are installed and from which you want to quickly delete passwords, history, cache, forms, etc.

Wise Disk Cleaner is another one of the free tools to clean the PC that allows you to scan the entire computer to leave more free space after a deep cleaning and to optimize the equipment as much as possible. Beyond cleaning the entire system, you can also remove temporary files or junk from web browsers that you have installed on your computer or from other applications.

It is free, easy to use and allows you to have a timer that help schedule weekly or monthly cleanings the day and time you want. You can scan files, mark what you want to delete after the scanner and finish them by pressing the “Clean” button. It is fast and will help us to have a much cleaner computer with more space and safer.

If you are willing to pay, Clean Master is one of the best programs for cleaning PC, although it also has a free version that you can use as a trial without paying anything for it. In the case of the free version, you can clean the residual files or junk on your computer, optimize it and improve cleaning tools so it will be more than enough for most users. If you bet on the payment option you will have more options such as programmable self-cleaning, file recovery or repair of deleted or damaged files. Whichever version you choose, it will search for junk files and delete them to optimize operation and also free up space on our PC.

The interface is comfortable and attractive making it one of the most interesting on this list. In addition, Clean Master is recommended if you are looking for a program to clean or remove junk from your Android mobile and get rid of files that you no longer use, that you don’t need, etc.

iObit Advanced SystemCare is one of the most complete and interesting options that not only allows you to scan and detect unnecessary files or junk on your PC, but it is also capable of finding errors or even improving the privacy of your computer and protecting us in case of possible vulnerabilities. at. It has a Pro version and a free version, for one you will have to pay and the other not, but both are a good option and recommended with a modern and easy to use interface.

The interface is very basic: you only have to mark what you want to do or what you want to delete and you will automatically activate the scanner so it is simple and the functions are automatic. As they explain from their own website, they will be able to eliminate almost 30 types of junk files, system logs, temporary files, image cache or update cache that will allow us to free up disk space.

AVG is one of the most popular or most popular antivirus in Windows and TuneUp is also available, a specialized PC cleaning software that allows you to optimize, clean, accelerate and distribute the PC. Yes, only you can install it paying for it. The AVG TuneUp package has a price of around 45 euros per year and you can try it for 30 days without commitment or credit card and it will allow you to use it on 10 devices that can be with Windows, Mac or Android operating systems.

What TuneUp allows us is speed up the team, uninstall what we don’t need, delete unwanted files, update programs automatically, clean registry automatically and provide you with scheduled maintenance without you having to worry: eliminating cookies, cache, residual files and freeing up disk space for whatever you want. It is one of the best options to clean PC although its only “problem” is that you will not be able to use it for free.

Norton Utilities is another of the best tools or programs to clean PC but, like the previous one, you have to pay for it: it has a unique price of 39.99 euros and it has optimization for three different computers with Windows operating system. It allows us to improve the speed of the computer by repairing common problems that may arise or slow it down, it can detect duplicate files that we do not use and it removes browsing history from recent files.

In addition to cleaning and optimizing, it is a program able to recover files or documents that are damaged or that we have voluntarily removed without the need for a technician. It has many functions and options available and allows us to optimize up to three different computers for the same price and in the same package if you are looking for something complete for everyone.

OneSafe PC Cleaner allows you to deep clean your computer for free and, like the others, it has analysis and repair of problems, it is capable of cleaning confidential files and data that we are not going to use, detect problems or outdated data and allows the PC to be cleaner and optimized for better performance. You will thus take less time to start or save space with unwanted files or with shortcuts that accumulate in memory unused and without any use.

The operation is simple and hardly has any complications, just run the analysis and clean everything you don’t need. This program is free, although it also has a PRO version with elimination of duplicate files, file recovery, permanent destruction of files or improvement of protection and personal information by eliminating bank cards, identity cards, personal numbers …

Glary Utilities is a free software to clean the PC, in charge of doing a deep cleaning with a simple interface for any user, without cost and comfortable whether you use it or if you install it to your parents or grandparents because you hardly need to touch a couple of times to execute the cleaning and without complications. It has up to twenty tools that will allow us to optimize the PC, it is fast, it has a very simple design and it is capable of performing a very basic cleaning if you are looking for something without complications, but also an exhaustive cleaning of all your equipment if you want something more complete and eliminate all junk files.