best programs of houses, decoration and architecture

If you are passionate about the real estate world, we leave you our recommendations.

We are not going to fool ourselves. Whether live with your parents, that you are of rental in a cozy and functional apartment or that you have passed next to the mortgagesWe are all clear that if we had enough money to buy the house of our dreams, that would not be the one we are living in now. What dreaming is free, as well as reading these articles, we want to recommend you series of houses, decoration and architecture, available in Netflix, so you keep dreaming awake. By the way, we have a great nature documentary series article on Netflix that you shouldn’t miss.

So without further ado, we move on to show you both houses and homes that seem to be destined for a small elite of our planet, some interesting and curious places around the world and houses so different from what we know, that you will not be able to miss one of its chapters.

Designs and homes that are the envy of the planet in this list of series

Whether you like to be amazed by wonders of architecture, with shows like Million Dollar Beach House, as if you want some show more in the vein of famous reality, read Instant Hotel, we have home entertainment and series, available in Netflix, so you can spend weeks in front of the television.

Interior Design MastersAmazing housesGrand DesignsDream housesThe world’s most extraordinary homesExtraordinary cottages in WalesMillion Dollar Beach HouseInstant Hotel

Interior Design Masters

First of all, you always have to start somewhere, we offer you a funny series, program might be a more adequate definition, where a group of interior designers, some with better taste than others, will fight for take contracts in order to renovate interior spaces they lack the slightest personality. Along the eight chapters, this British design series, will show us pilot houses, Hotels next to the beach or stores, which need an urgent renovation.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Amazing houses

They can value the houses of neighbors, friends and family, both for their exterior appearance as for your decoration and distribution inside. In this show Netflix, we will have the opportunity to get closer to houses that seem totally normal and ordinary on the outside, but what they keep extraordinary secrets inside, how could it be a roller coaster, walls that can move at the whim of the owner or a pink interior that catches the attention of everyone who enters the house.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 12 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Grand Designs

On this occasion, we will have to introduce you to Kevin McCloud, who will both host this house building program, as the person in charge of shaping the dream house of the participants in the show. With more than two decades on the air, this reality invites us to get closer to amazing stories, which lead to the construction of large houses, which end up becoming the perfect home for its protagonists.

Year: 1999 Seasons: 2 Available Episodes: 17 Approximate Duration: 45 minutes

Dream Tiny Houses

Another of the greats house programs which are available on the red platform, Netflix, is presented by John weisbarth and has as a real estate expert Zack giffin. This program takes care of help families in the United States on the building of your own home, with the particularity that this will have to be miniaturized, a type of construction that is fashionable in this era that we have had to live.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 14 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The world’s most extraordinary homes

It is not easy to follow the trail of so remarkable houses who deserve their own television program, in this case a streaming platform, but Caroline quentin, actress, and Piers taylor, award-winning architect, will show us, traveling the world, some most majestic, elitist and extraordinary houses that you have ever been able to see. The show, available at Netflix, will cross countries such as Spain, India, United States, Switzerland or Japan, looking for groundbreaking designs.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 12 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Extraordinary cabins in Wales

After having made a great review of large modern constructions, some were not so much, and to speak in a general way about the most amazing architecture, we will focus the shot, this time traveling to the wonderful land of Wales and some of its more curious cabinsby Dick Strawbridge. This engineer, along with craftsman Will Hardie, will show us what the Building process from original cabins to a no less original hotel.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 4 Approximate Duration: 45 minutes

Million Dollar Beach House

Houses. In the Beach. Exorbitant prices. Luxuries that we can rarely have. I think these first sentences are the perfect summary, then do not say that we have not warned you, of what you can find in this Program, available in Netflix, which will allow us to follow a group of real estate agents from the area of ​​the Hamptons, one of the most luxurious areas in the entire United States, while trying to close exclusive sales in places so hypnotic and amazing, that you will have to see them with your own eyes.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Instant Hotel

We will finish our recommendation list in terms of series and spectacular architecture, design and home programs with a funny reality, where the protagonists are Australian owners of various Hotels, in which they must stay and issue a value judgment about the establishments of their competitors. The spades, Some unforgivable failures and the wish for victory They are the perfect ingredients for you to spend an extremely entertaining time.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 18 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

