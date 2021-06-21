Best Prime Day 2021 technology deals

If you are looking for reasons to change your cell phone, buy new headphones or treat yourself to a drone, Prime Day has just what you need right now. Next, we leave you with some of the most outstanding offers that we have found on Prime Day. Which one do you prefer?

DJI Mini 2

DJI’s most advanced ultralight drone comes with a very attractive offer with which to save 22% of its original price. It is the most modern and smallest version that DJI has in its catalog, since it allows recording in 4K format and flying at a distance of up to 10 km thanks to OcuSync technology. The flight time is approximately 31 minutes, making it one of the models with more autonomy on the market.

Buy it for $ 10,199 pesos in Amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Airpods

Apple headphones have changed the way we listen to music and walk down the street. AirPods are a claim and an unmistakable way of knowing that you are wearing an Apple product, so it is very common to see many of them on the streets. If you still don’t have one, now you can get them with a 35% discount.

Buy them for $ 2,619 pesos at Amazon.com

Controller for Xbox

If you are looking for a new controller for your Xbox One or your brand new Xbox Series X or Series S, this option might interest you, since it is a wired version that offers an extremely low price. It is true that currently we have become used to playing wirelessly, worse in the case that you need an auxiliary control to play with friends and you do not want to spend too much, this proposal is fantastic.

Buy it for $ 629 pesos in Amazon.com

Samsung Odyssey G5

This incredible ultra-wide monitor from Samsung offers 34 inches in 21: 9 format with WQHD resolution and a 1000R radius of curvature. You can enjoy an incredible point of view while playing at 165 Hz, while enjoying HDR and AMD FreeSync. A monitor only for demanding.

Read more

Buy it for $ 13,170 pesos in Amazon.com

Samsung QLED

With 65 inches, Quantum Dot technology and 4K resolution, this spectacular Smart TV enjoys a 24% discount with which to get a price below 25,000 pesos. A large, quality screen and an excellent extra slim design that will allow you to enjoy your favorite movies and series like no one else.

Buy it for $ 22,999 pesos in Amazon.com

ASUS TUF

With features like its 10th generation Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti GPU, and 1TB + 256GB of internal capacity, this ASUS TUF laptop is a fantastic proposition for gamers who want to jump to something more powerful. . It has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a backlit keyboard with RGB lights.

Buy it for $ 25,299 pesos in Amazon.com

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.