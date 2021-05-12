Best Postpartum Swimsuits 2021 – Post-Baby Bikinis for Stylish New Moms

Khadija horton

If you’ve ever shopped for postpartum clothes, then you may very well be aware of the challenges that come with looking for comfy digs that are 1. supportive and 2. actually cute. And now that summer is right around the corner, don’t even get me started on swimsuit shopping (except do, because that’s what I’m here for). The feat that is searching for the best postpartum swimsuits may be daunting, but it shouldn’t stop you from soaking up some vitamin D with your family. Plus, your little angel’s first beach trip? Priceless!

So, when it comes to shopping for postpartum swimwear, let’s first reject the outdated idea that you actually have to cover up anything — because you don’t. But if you’re into the thought of high-waist swimsuits, comfortable options that won’t upset C-section scars, or just simply looking for something that’s supportive and will hold you in comfortably, then rest assured knowing that there are tons of bikini and one-piece options out there for you.

Taking care of a sweet newborn 24/7 is exhausting, so you probably don’t have the time or energy to scour the Internet for beachwear — but guess what? Gone! To make things easy for you, I’ve hunted down the best postpartum swimsuits that’ll keep you feeling confident and like yourself (aka the amazing, strong, and stylish momma that you are!). So shop ahead and have your pick of the 14 styles, below.

1

this supper supportive bikini

The Tri crossover-back DG bikini top Form and Fold matchesfashion.com

$ 86.00

New moms with D + cleavage will feel supported in this recycled jersey fabric that hugs like shapewear. Kim K would approve.

two

this super stretchy one

+ NET SUSTAIN Edie Nile ribbed bandeau bikini HUNZA G net-a-porter.com

$ 230.00

Postpartum can be tough to shop for because your body is constantly changing, but an ultra-stretchy ribbed fabric will adjust no matter what.

3

this wrap-style pick

Cenit Top Palm modaoperandi.com

$ 150.00

Love this for you: Double-duty straps hike the girls up, and the high-waist bottom’s adjustable tie-belt is super chic while also delicate on sensitive midsections.

4

this shiny bb

Nina ruched stretch-satin swimsuit ISA BOULDER net-a-porter.com

$ 260.00

This satin swimwear is fit for the * queen * you are. Plus, all-over ruching is a summer fashion trend totally worth getting behind.

5

this stunner

Nisi Orange Swimsuit Andrea Iyamah thefolklore.com

$ 170.00

A bold orange hue and an eye-catching shoulder make this one add-to-cart-worthy.

6

this peek-a-boo one

Mara Hoffman Women’s Kia One Piece, Multi, Small

Mara Hoffman amazon.com

No! Rule! Out! Cutouts! This peek-a-boo style (with built-in 50UPF) in a trendy tie-dye will get you all the compliments on the beach.

7

this matching look

diagonal scarves sarong FarmRio farmrio.com

$ 75.00

Get yourself a bikini with a matching sarong — better yet if it’s scarf-printed (hint, hint). Plus, what a stylish way to shield your C-section scar from direct sunlight?

8

this breastfeeding-friendly one

Crossover Maternity, Nursing, & Pumping Tankini Top Kindred Bravely kindredbravely.com

$ 39.99

If you need to pump by the pool, no sweat. Just pull the outer layer of this tankini top aside, then insert your flanges into the small openings, and you’re set!

9

this eco-friendly pick

Santorini Tankini Top Boden bodenusa.com

$ 70.00

ICYMI: Tankinis are cool on TikTok. Here’s an eco-friendly version with a cute color-block pattern that won’t ride up or flash your tummy against your will.

10

this colorblock babe

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Summersalt summersalt.com

$ 95.00

If you’re all about bold hues, then this electric color combo is perfect for you.

eleven

this charming set

Curve Shirred Crop and High Waist Bikini in Floral Print

Or if your style is a little more muted and delicate, go for this floral one for major ~ French countryside vibes ~.

12

this bold suit

SSENSE Exclusive Blue & Yellow Springsuit One-Piece Swimsuit Louisa Ballou ssense.com

$ 355.00

A graphic long-sleeved one-piece (by a Bella Hadid-approved designer, no less) is the perfect beach day look. Even better? The zip-up feature provides easy access for nursing by the waves.

13

this floral one

Demeter Swim Suit LoveShackFancy loveshackfancy.com

$ 225.00

Need to breastfeed on the fly? A plunging neckline and bow-tie straps make it easy for your little one to latch on quick.

14 Echo One Piece

Riot Swim revolve.com

$ 96.00

Yes, high-cut swimwear is back (and chicer than ever).

