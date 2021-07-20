Best plays and funniest moments of the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament

Ibai Llanos has been organizing events of all kinds for more than fifteen months, but his announcements never cease to amaze. This time the premise was as simple as it is indita on Twitch Spain: 16 personalities will face off in a paddle tennis bracket under the nickname of “The Paddle of the Stars”. The defeat of the Basque streamer in the first round did not prevent the entire event from accumulating dream figures.

The champions of the tournament were Kolderiu and Tresco, after 7 intense matches that distracted thousands of spectators. The final rounds were followed by more than 400 thousand spectators through the Ibai Llanos channel., according to Twitch Tracker. The entire event of the paddle tennis tournament was a great show that, as usual, sets an interesting precedent for the entire community.

Best plays of “El pdel de las Estrellas”

You cannot start a ranking of the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament without mentioning the spectacular point that the organizer himself beat TheGrefg. The runner-up threw an effective balloon that forced the Basque streamer to make a foreshortening with his shovel, but the effect was diabolical and he literally took the ball out of the field.

The best hit of the paddle tournament: Ander Corts takes it out x4

Another of the great surprises of “El pdel de las Estrellas” was undoubtedly Ander Corts, who, along with his brother Markel, played a great role in the tournament. They eliminated Coscu and Axel in the first round, thanks to points as intense as the next one, in which the streamer takes it out x4.

Puntazo in the grand finale of “El pdel de las Estrellas”

The final was a roller coaster of emotions for both teams. Kolderiu, Tresco, Gemita and TheGrefg left everything on the track of “El pdel de las Estrellas” and this point proves it. Without a doubt, these two were the two best couples in the tournament, and the winner is well deserved.

The intensity of Ibai Llanos during the paddle tennis tournament

Ibai Llanos could only play one game in “El pdel de las Estrellas”, but that did not prevent him from taking over all the covers. Each point added was a reason for celebration for the Basque streamer, who lived the game as we had never seen him before, accompanied by his trainer Fargan.

TheGrefg’s little games with the camera during the tournament

After the first set added in the first round by Gemita and TheGrefg, this second wanted take a look at the camera behind him. A tap against the glass was enough to start wiping the sweat stain with his own T-shirt.

Gerard Piqu’s quick visit to the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament

Nothing more and nothing less than Gerard Piqu wanted to stop by the house of Ibai Llanos, where this first edition of “El pdel de las Estrellas” took place.. After going through the commentators’ area, Cristinini wanted to ask him a series of questions in the mixed zone.

Gemita, clear MVP of the first round of “El pdel de las Estrellas”

To Cristinini’s surprise, Gemita could only thank the cheers: “The truth is that I have been very comfortable. I have let go. I have played very relaxed and very happy”. TheGrefg and Gemita’s rivals leveled up on the second day and fell short of first place.

Werlyb and Spursito, with clear priorities

Chaining parties both Werlyb and Spursito arrived at the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament, but that didn’t stop them from doing their best to dignify a championship that was followed by hundreds of thousands of people on Twitch. However, Outconsumer and Siro Lpez gave them a lesson on the track.

Axel and Grefusa, sponsors of the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament

Nothing in “El pdel de las Estrellas” would have been possible without the sponsorship of both Ax and Grefusa. Leaving aside the puns of this first brand with the main caster of the event (Axel Martnez), some other user got out of hand with the chips, potatoes from Grefusa.

Siro Lpez monopolizes the cameras of the Ibai Llanos paddle tennis tournament

A surprising protagonist had “El pdel de las Estrellas” and it was Siro Lpez. His outgoing personality allowed him to enjoy all the cameras that were pointed at him. and he even became a TT during the afternoon of Sunday, July 18, in the development of a grand final in which he could not participate.

Spursito, the host of “El pdel de las Estrellas”

Spursito as head of ceremonies, as he already did the functions in the Boxing Evenings, did not disappoint one iota. Always accompanied by its inseparable wild fruit juice and its catchy good humor, the eliminated in the first round conducted the pertinent interviews after the end of the tournament, and the fans noticed very curious details.