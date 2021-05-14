Best Oracle Cards, Decks for Beginners, Oracle Vs Tarot Cards

Getty / Katie Buckleitner

You know tarot cards, but have you met oracle cards? Think of them like your tarot deck’s free-spirited little sibling — while tarot cards follow a structured format (typically 78 cards, divided into a Major Arcana and Minor Arcana, with traditional card names, like Death, the King of Wands, and the Lovers ), oracle cards can be … pretty much whatever the creator wants.

There’s no typical number of cards in an oracle deck, or set names of the cards — which means that creators can really let their imaginations go wild. Tarot cards can cover themes from the phases of the Moon to your favorite books to popular TV shows; some come with text, some with imagery, some with both. You can use oracle cards alongside your tarot cards in a reading, or you can use them on their own. There are no rules!

Some tarot readers like to draw an oracle card before or after doing a spread with tarot cards. Some like to use them in spreads on their own. Just like tarot cards, you can draw an oracle card every morning to meditate on throughout the day, or whenever you feel like you could use a little guidance.

To do a single-card oracle reading, simply ask your question (like, “How do I get to the next step in my career?”), Shuffle your oracle deck, and draw one card. Consider the card’s meaning — first by what it makes you think about / how it makes you feel, then by looking it up in the guidebook that came with your deck — and write it down, if you like. Then, keep the lesson with you as you go about your day. If you don’t get a clear message from the card, that’s okay! Sometimes more insight will come to you later on.

When choosing an oracle deck, think of how you might like to use your cards — to supplement a tarot reading? For a message of inspiration in tough times? With friends? Then, read through the deck descriptions and notes, browse the images, and choose one that ~ speaks to you ~. There are no wrong answers here! To get you started, check out some of our fave oracle decks.

Inquire Within Deck

Inquire Within Deck WorthwhilePaper etsy.com

$ 48.00

If you’re looking for advice, this deck has 53 cards’ worth. Each card contains a word or phrase such as, “Give it the time it needs,” “Gratitude,” and “Be clear about what you want.” The deck was both written and illustrated by Kristen Drozdowski.

Amenti Oracle

Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck and Guide Book: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern World

Created by Jennifer, the Amenti Oracle is inspired by the ancient Egyptian concept of truth and balance called Ma’at. The deck features 42 cards showing vibrant illustrations, accompanied by written affirmations like “I Embrace the All” and “I Speak with Serenity.”

The Truth Decks

The Truth Decks

From LA-based spiritual lifestyle brand Pretty Spirits, this oracle deck features 100 cards in 6 bold colors, each with a simple, straightforward message like “Be confident,” “Meditate,” or “Choose you first.”

The Sibyls Oraculum

The Sibyls Oraculum: Oracle of the Black Doves of Africa

This 44-card deck was inspired by the Libyan Sibyls, the African prophetesses of the classical world. Each card features an image inspired by 1st century Libyan mosaics, as well as words in English and Latin, such as “Unum / Unity.” It’s created by Tayannah Lee McQuillar, who also created the Hoodoo Tarot.

The Literary Witches Oracle

The Literary Witches Oracle: A 70-Card Deck and Guidebook Clarkson Potter amazon.com

Perfect for bookworms, this 70-card deck created by Taisia ​​Kitaiskaia contains images of 30 groundbreaking women authors such as Toni Morrison, Virginia Woolf, and Mirabai, plus 40 cards containing potent symbols, such as a skull, the Moon, and bees.

The Empty Cup Oracle Deck

The Empty Cup Oracle

Artist Stasia Burrington created this oracle deck inspired by her childhood growing up as an Asian American in the Pacific Northwest. The 40 cards feature symbols like “Flying Fish,” “Stinging Nettle,” and “Pinky Promise.”

Septenfire Sigil Oracle

Sepentfire Sigil Oracle Serpentfire serpentfireshop.ca

$ 38.00

Devany Amber Wolfe, who also created the She Wolfe tarot, was inspired by ancient Egyptian theology, astrology, and modern psychedelic imagery. The 22 cards are inspired by the tarot’s Major Arcana archetypes, and each contains a sigil (symbol) and word to contemplate, like “limbo” and “karma.”

Okana Oracle

Ghede Edition Okana Oracle Akamara Tarot akamaratarot.com

$ 65.00

Created by Lolu, a 9th generation clairvoyant and practitioner, the Okana Oracle is, as Lolu puts it, “homage, collective admired portrayal, and gift of the divinity and variety in the spiritualities that make up the African Diaspora; from Nigeria to Cuba, the Carribean (West indies) to Haiti and African America to the Aboriginal Culture. I wanted a deck we could SEE ourselves in, from my Iyalawos to my Santeras, Sufis, Mambos, to the Voudouissants, Hoodoos any and everyone in between. “

Green Witch Oracle Cards

Green Witch Oracle Cards: Discover Real Secrets of Natural Magick Rockpool Publishing amazon.com

$ 32.98

A “green witch” is a witch who works with growing things. This deck, created by botanical alchemist Cheralyn Darcey, contains images of herbs, plants, and flowers, along with words inspired by their healing properties, medicinal use, and / or meaning in folklore, like grapes for abundance and lemon for cleansing.

Seasons of the Witch: Samhain Oracle

Seasons of the Witch: Samhain Oracle: Harness the Intuitive Power of the Year’s Most Magical Night Rockpool Publishing amazon.com

Halloween lovers, this one’s for you. This deck contains 44 cards inspired by Samhain — the ancient Celtic holiday pre-dating Halloween. Each card includes original poetry by Juliet Diaz, artwork by Giada Rose, and intuitive guidance by Lorraine Anderson.

The Wild Unknown Archetypes Deck

The Wild Unknown Archetypes Deck and Guidebook

Created by Kim Kranz, these 78 circular cards contain words and images inspired by universal archetypes, like “The Poet,” “The Vision,” and “The Healer.” Similar to traditional tarot cards, they’re divided into four suits: The Selves, The Places, The Tools, and The Initiations.

The Sacred Self-Care Oracle

The Sacred Self-Care Oracle: A 55-Card Deck and Guidebook Hay House Inc. amazon.com

Intended to be incorporated into yhour self-care practice the Sacred Self-Care Oracle includes 55 cards, each offering a mantra, journal prompt, or self-care activity, like “take a walk” or “write a gratitude list.”

Rebel Deck

Rebel Deck: The Oracle with Attitude REBEL DECK amazon.com

$ 25.50

So affirmations aren’t really your thing … would you prefer just a straight-out roasting? With phrases like “Get some f * cking sleep” and “Stop obsessing,” this deck will give you no-BS advice.

Threads of Fate Oracle – Shadow Edition

Threads of Fate Oracle – Shadow Edition Threads of Fate threadsoffate.com

$ 69.00

The Threads of Fate team’s oracle deck contains 55 cards, broken up into 32 elemental cards with a message (like “Dare to dream”) and 23 cards with larger concepts and archetypes, like “Nature” and “Boundaries.”

Flora and Fauna of Africa Oracle Deck

Flora and Fauna of Africa Oracle Deck

Jessi Jumanji drew from African plant and animal life when creating this deck; each card features a plant or animal along with a message, such as an okapi with the message, “Embrace all aspects of you. Your uniqueness is your power. Let your spirit guide you. ”

Mykologia Oracle Deck

Mykologia Oracle Deck oracle indiedeckhub.com

$ 48.00

Mushrooms are ~ having a moment ~, and this deck features 32 different mushrooms! Each includes an illustration of the mushroom along with keywords like “versatility” or “minimalism.”

Prism Oracle

Prism Oracle: Tap into Your Intuition with the Magic of Color Chronicle Books amazon.com

This colorful oracle deck features 45 hues, along with an associated word — like “intuition” for a royal purple or “flow” for a sea-foam green. It was created by art director Nicole Pivirotto.

Legendary Ladies Goddess Deck

Legendary Ladies Goddess Deck: 58 Goddesses to Empower and Inspire You (Box of Female Deities to Discover Your Inner Goddess Chronicle Books amazon.com

Intended for both modern mystics and feminist historians, this deck features 58 portraits of goddesses from around the world, illustrated by artist Ann Shen. Each card is paired with a keyword, such as the Muses with “Inspiration” or Inanna with “Desire.”

Music Oracles

Music Oracles: Creative and Life Inspiration from 50 Musical Icons Laurence King Publishing amazon.com

If you’re more inspired by David Bowie or Beyoncé than ancient mythology, this is the oracle deck for you. This 50-card deck contains images of music icons including Kendrick Lamar, Björk, and Shakira, along with words of advice inspired by their lyrics.

Lily of the Garden: Bloom and Seeds Oracle Deck

Lily of the Garden: Bloom and Seeds Oracle Deck Indie Deck Hub IndieDeckHub.com

$ 60.00

This 54-card deck, created by West Indian artist the Hurricane Mystic, features flowers, fruits, trees, and other plants from the region, along with a message — like “Golden Apple: Prosperity awaits you.”

Moonology Oracle

Moonology Oracle Cards: A 44-Card Deck and Guidebook

If your spiritual work follows the phases of the Moon — or if you’re just a fan of the Moon (who isn’t?) – this oracle deck by Yasmin Boland provides valuable insight, showing the Moon in different phases, signs, and houses along with information about its energy in each situation. There are 44 cards, so you’ll get to know the Moon very well!

Afro Goddess Oracle

Afro Goddess Oracle littleredtarot.com

£ 91.29

Created by Andrea Furtick, this deck is inspired by African ancestry and culture and modeled after the Lenormand style of tarot deck. Cards include The Ankh, The Rider, and The Mountain.

