We ended April again confined to our homes, but with a certain glimpse of hope to gradually return to our lives with the measures of unconfinement that will be implemented in Spain over the next few days. Meanwhile, streaming services continue to be one of the main keys to entertainment, and now that we have started a new month we will have a good batch of news to enjoy.

At the moment, these are the best premiere series and movies on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch the weekend of May 1, 2020.

We ripped the Netflix highlights with Hollywood, a new Ryan Murphy series (Glee, American Horror Story) starring, among others, Dylan McDermott, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jim Parsons and Patti LuPone. Its plot places us in the 40s and revolves around a group of actors who experience various difficulties in the world of Hollywood due to their race, sex and / or sexual orientation.

Between the best new movies on Netflix We have Fury, a French production directed by Olivier Abbou and starring Adama Niane, Stéphane Caillard and Paul Hamy, among others. It tells the story of a family who discovers that their home has been taken over by a group of squatters, having to spend a few weeks living in a caravan site, which causes the family patriarch to be caught in a tough internal conflict .

As for the best premiere movies on HBO Spain We have Gravity, Alfonso Cuarón’s film winner of 7 Oscars with Sandra Bullock, George Clooney and Ed Harris leading the cast. Its plot revolves around Dr. Ryan Stone who, during his first mission aboard a space shuttle, an accident happens and ends up drifting in space. You can read our review of Gravity here.

We arrived to the best Amazon Prime Video premiere series with Upload, a comic science fiction series created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and starring Robbie Amell Andy Allo. Located in 2033, it tells the story of Nathan Brown, a young developer who wakes up in a hospital after suffering a car accident. After a quick deliberation with his girlfriend Ingrid, he decides that his conscience be charged to a virtual reality in which to live permanently. This is our Upload review.

For its part, among the new movies from Amazon Prime Video First Man arrives, a Damian Chazelle film starring Ryan Gosling in which the story of Neil Armstrong is collected, focusing mainly on the mission that allowed man to reach the moon in 1969. We leave you here our review of First Man, without a doubt one of the best movies in recent cinema.

As for the news in series and new movies to see at Disney Plus Spain It is worth noting the premiere of the final chapter of The Mandalorian season 1, the Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal about a Mandalorian bounty hunter who, after accepting an unusual mission, is involved in an adventure to protect to the mission objective, a mysterious boy who belongs to the species of the legendary Jedi Master Yoda. Here you can read our spoiler-free review of The Mandalorian 1×08.

Here we end our review of the best premiere series and movies to watch on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain on the weekend of May 1. For which of all these novelties will you start your weekend plan?