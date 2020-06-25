Summer sales are usually one of the most important periods, since with the end of the year it is time to take advantage of all the free time and buy all the games that we have not had time to spend during the first half of the year. The last global sales in the store that lasted 14 days were the winter ones with the Winter Sale 2019, which ended on January 2. Since then, we have had periods of occasional sales of between 3 and 7 days, although not with massive sales as today.

Steam Summer Sale 2020: from June 25 to July 9

Last year, Steam only held two 14-day sale periods with the winter and summer sales. Last year they did some like Steam Remote Play Together for cooperative games. The autumn one lasted 7 days and was held in late November to coincide with Black Friday. So if you are thinking about buying a game, you probably won’t find it cheaper for many months to come. In the winter sales and in the autumn sales there are usually lower games in some than others, but here we have no doubt.

Earning points after purchasing games also returns this year. For every euro we spend to buy games, DLC, music, etc., we will get 112 points. With them we can buy game items, such as animated stickers in CS: GO.

Best offers and discounts of the Steam Sales of summer 2020

The sale prices are very similar to those we already saw in winter, where titles such as Gears 5 or Red Dead Redemption 5 match their offer price. Some like Rust are cheaper, but others like Half-Life have gone up in price.

Half-Life Alyx for 37.49 euros (-25%)

Borderlands 3 for 29.99 euros (-50%)

Gears 5 for 34.99 euros (-50%)

Terraria for 4.99 euros (-50%)

A Plague Tale: Innocence for 15.29 euros (-66%)

Metro Exodus for 17.99 euros (-55%)

DOOM for 5.99 euros (-70%)

DOOM Eternal for 29.99 euros (-50%)

Resident Evil 2 for 19.99 euros (-50%)

Resident Evil 3 for 39.59 euros (-34%)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 19.79 euros (-67%)

Dark Souls III for 14.99 euros (-75%)

Football Manager 2020 for 27.49 euros (-50%)

Titanfall 2 for 9.89 euros (-67%)

Heavy Rain for 17.91 euros (-10%)

Detroit: Become Human for 35.91 euros (-10%)

Need for Speed ​​Heat for 27.99 euros (-60%)

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order for 24.99 euros (-50%)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 35.99 euros (-40%)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 23.99 euros (-20%)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for 38.99 euros (-35%)

Rust for 16.99 euros (-50%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 47.99 euros (-20%)

F1 2019 for 13.74 euros (-75%)

Call of Duty: WW2 for 19.79 euros (-67%)

Cities: Skylines for 6.99 euros (-75%)

CODE VEIN for 29.99 euros (-30%)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 14.99 euros (-70%)

Weapon 3 for 8.39 euros (-70%)

DiRT Rally 2.0 for 8.74 euros (-75%)

rFactor 2 for 14.99 euros (-50%)

Devil May Cry 5 for 19.99 euros (-50%)

The Evil Within 2 for 8.99 euros (-70%)

BioShock: The Collection for 11.99 euros (-80%)

DiRT 4 for 6.24 euros (-75%)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege for 7.99 euros (-60%)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 for 4.99 euros (-75%)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for 20.99 euros (-50%)

Two Point Hospital for 11.89 euros (-66%)

Hunt: Showdown for 21.99 euros (-45%)

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION for 14.99 euros (-70%)

Rise of the Tomb Raider for 7.49 euros (-75%)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Editon for 19.58 euros (-82%)

The Forest for 8.39 euros (-50%)

Fallout 4 for 8.99 euros (-80%)

Dead By Daylight for 7.99 euros (-60%)

SCUM for 14.99 euros (-40%)

The Blackout Club for 14.99 euros (-40%)

Prey for 8.99 euros (-70%)

Vampyr for 14.99 euros (-70%)

Dying Light Enhanced Edition for 14.99 euros (-70%)

Killing Floor 2 for 9.23 euros (-67%)

7 Days to Die for 7.81 euros (-66%)

DayZ for 23.99 euros (-40%)

Dusk for 10.19 euros (-40%)

Dead Island Definitive Edition for 4.99 euros (-75%)

Dead Rising 4 for 7.49 euros (-75%)

PUBG for 14.99 euros (-50%)

Outlast 2 for 6.24 euros (-75%)

Left 4 Dead 2 for 1.63 euros (-80%)

Half-Life Complete Pack for 13.02 euros (-74%)

Valve Complete Pack for 15,98 euros (-87%)