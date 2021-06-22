Best No-Show Socks for Women – Hidden Liner Socks That Don’t Slip

Courtesy

Let’s be real: Nothing can change your look like a pair of socks. Wear the wrong ones, and your perfectly styled ‘fit can look, well, not so perfect. The problem, however, is that going sock-free isn’t always an option, given that blisters, sores, and foot sweat are all things that (unfortunately) happen to us. But good thing no-show socks and liners exist!

If you’re in the market for a pair that’ll protect your toes and heels without being so, uh, visible — then you’ve come to the right place. I went ahead and found all the best no-show socks worth buying. And to make things super simple, I’ve rounded up 15 of the best pairs that go with anything from your running shoes to your ballet flats. Many styles are also on sale for Prime Day today, so it’s as good a time as any to stock up on some more pairs. Great news!

1

best moisture-wicking no-show socks

Cushioned Invisible Liner Socks Saucony amazon.com

$ 14.99

These Saucony ones come in a pack of eight and have special fabric that helps manage your feet’s moisture levels. (I mean, it is summer after all, so sweat is everywhere.)

two

best no-show socks for low-top sneakers

Women No Show Socks Low Socks Women Short Socks No Show Socks for Flats Non Slip Boat Line

If your low-top sneakers are too revealing to wear an athletic ankle sock (think: Converse), this version is cut low enough to hide underneath the tongue. No-show socks are notorious for sliding down your foot, but these silicone bands along the inside of the heel to prevent them from rolling down.

3

best ultra-low cotton no-show socks

Ultra Low Cut Liner Socks 5 Pairs

If your feet get way too sweaty throughout the day to wear nylon liners, this 80-percent-cotton version will soak up any moisture without bunching up inside your heels and flats.

4

best no-show socks for slides

Mesh Toe Topper Liner Socks Triplewood amazon.com

$ 9.99

If you love wearing backless slides or mules but your toes get way too swampy inside, these toe toppers are the fix. Like little hats for your toes, these half-liners keep your piggies covered, and the non-slip grips prevent your slip-ons from sliding off.

5

best thin athletic no-show socks

Women’s 3-Pack Thin No-Show Socks

Anything with 5,700+ reviews and 4.5 stars Amazon is worth trying IMO, and if you’re looking for the perfect no-show sock for slip-on shoes, you might want to try them, too. While some thicker socks are too bulky to squeeze into tight sneakers, this pair is the perfect in-between of super-thin nylons and thick athletic socks.

6

best no-show socks for blister protection

Women’s Low-Cut Ankle Athletic Socks Heatuff amazon.com

$ 14.99

Get all the benefits of a big, thick comfy sock condensed in a smaller version with these low-rise ankle socks. They’re breathable, cushioned, supportive, and moisture-wicking — but the best part is the discreet ankle tab in the back. While some no-show socks do nothing to protect your heel from blisters when running, these have a nice cushion that’s still low enough to hide inside your shoe.

7

best warm no-show socks

Women’s No Show Sock

Smartwool amazon.com

One major drawback of no-show socks is the lack of warmth they provide. But these babies by Smartwool have all the benefits of warm, Merino wool mixed with the “barely there” coverage of a low-cut sock. The best of both worlds, truly.

8

best no-show socks for protecting toes

Women’s 4 Pairs No-Show Liner Socks Soxbang amazon.com

$ 14.95

Anyone with wide feet knows the pain of closed-toe shoes (especially new ones that aren’t broken in) rubbing your toes the wrong way. But these socks have soft pads along the sides of the toes to protect from rubbing, and the absorbent cotton sole prevents sweat from causing friction and even more blisters.

9

best no-show socks for ballet flats

4 Pairs No-Show Liner Socks

Another Amazon favorite, these no-show liner socks just barely cover your toes, which makes them ideal for pumps and flats. But to make sure they stay in place and don’t slip and slide around inside your shoe, these socks have a silicone band that goes around the entire edge and a non-skid patch on the sole.

10

best no-show socks for arch support

No-Show Nylon Socks With Arch Support Sponge Jarseen amazon.com

$ 14.99

If what you really need is a little support, these no-show nylon liners are like inserts and socks in one. The sponge cushion along the ball of the foot and the arch reliefs some of the discomfort from wearing flats or heels, which makes wearing them for prolonged periods of time much more bearable.

eleven

best performance no-show socks

Women’s Performance Cushioned No-Show Socks

These cushioned, moisture-wicking bbs have special silicone grips, so they won’t slip off your heel — no matter what sport you’re doing.

12

best cute no-show liners

Big Dot Liner Happy Socks happysocks.com

$ 10.00

I know the whole point here is for your socks not to show, but these ones are just so cute, you may still have to show them off.

13

best non-boring, non-slip socks

Candid No Show Socks STANCE shopbop.com

$ 14.99

Just because everyone else can’t see them doesn’t mean you have to wear boring socks. If you love cool prints, these super-thin liners with no-slip grips (which are perfect for wearing inside summer shoes, like espadrilles) are a fun little secret.

14

best no-show socks with allover foot padding

Organic Cotton Footie Socks Maggie’s Organics donegood.co

$ 8.25

These below-the-ankle socks boast full foot padding, meaning they’re super comfy. Yes, thin socks might sound nice and lightweight, but these extra-cushy ones certainly make a strong case for thicker padding.

fifteen

best breathable no-show socks

FlexForce No-Show Socks 3-pair pack Maye Williams Active mayewilliamsactive.com

$ 14.98

These ones are made of super breathable mesh, which means you can basically wear them all day long. Oh, and bonus: You can grab them in a rainbow of colors.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

