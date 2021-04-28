Live a carousel of emotions with any of these Netflix teen movies to laugh and cry

Movies that are really good stand out for conveying feelings, whether negative or positive. It is no secret to anyone that when you laugh out loud at a movie, it will stay in your memories for eternity. For this same reason, today we will tell you what are the 8 best Netflix teen movies to laugh and cry.

Did you want to have an intense time with a good Netflix movie? Well then you have reached the right place. All titles on this list they have what it takes to make you laugh or cry. It all depends on you and which movie you choose.

8 teen movies that will make you laugh or cry

Do not worry! There is no age limit to see any of the films that we will present to you below. Although they are considered “teen movies”, they have what you need to make you have a different time no matter what your age is. Laugh or cry with one of these movies and voila!

Superbad

Superbad is one of the most iconic teen movies of all time. The film tells the story of Seth and Evan, two teenagers about to graduate from high school. Before finishing your studies, the boys want to party and lose their virginity, but their plan is more difficult than expected.

If you were looking for a movie to laugh out loud, distract yourself for a while and relax properly, then Superbad will be perfect for you.

Year: 2007 Duration: 113 minutes

Project X

Project X is the story of how three unpopular seniors try to make themselves known in a legendary way. His idea was to organize a party that no one can forget and bring a camera to immortalize it.

However, the voice began to spread and the situation got out of hand. Why? Because more than 1000 people came to the party and everything ended up getting out of control. An excellent movie for party lovers.

Year: 2012 Duration: 98 minutes

Music, friends and party

Music, friends and party is a movie that will take you through a carousel of emotions. It is about a boy who is a DJ and gets a position in one of the best festivals, but some problems stop him, like the love for a girl that he cannot have.

Despite the name, this movie isn’t all about party. Just as there are times that will make you laugh, unexpected losses will happen that will make you cry and reflect. A movie starring Zac Efron that will keep you entertained from start to finish!

Year: 2015 Duration: 96 minutes

Time freak

Have you ever wanted to go back in time to do things right with the person you like? Well, that’s exactly what the protagonist of Time after Time does. He’s a genius in physics, but with his girlfriend things didn’t work out so well so he built his own time machine.

Mistaken by mistake, a young man named Stillman will travel back in time and He will do everything possible to prevent the relationship with the love of his life from deteriorating. A Netflix teen movie that has parts to laugh and parts to cry.

Year: 2018 Runtime: 104 min

good neighbours

Good Neighbors is a teenage movie that you can watch on Netflix if what you are looking for is to have some intense laughter. We are talking about a comedy starring Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne that tells the story of a couple that tries to adjust to the life of parents, while they are forced to live next to a fraternity.

If you were looking for have a lot of fun and de-stress a littleWell, this movie has everything to do it. Ideal to watch with a good popcorn!

Year: 2014 Runtime: 97 min

American Pie

It’s impossible to talk about teen movies without mentioning American Pie. We are talking about a classic of comedy cinema that will fill you with laughter from the first scene of the film.

American Pie tells the story of Jim Levenstein and his friends Finch, Oz, and Kevin trying to lose your virginity before high school is out. They all live different adventures in search of their first time and all their experiences will make you die of laughter.

Year: 1998 Runtime: 96 min

Road trip

Road Trip is a movie in which a teenager named Josh Parker decides to go on a journey, along with several misfits companions, to try to fix the mistake that one of his friends made: deliver a video of him making love with another girl instead of sending another tape that had a romantic message confessing everything he felt for her.

After they had been dating since they were little, Josh’s girlfriend left town and he sent him a video to let him know how he felt. However, his friend ruined everything and now endangers their relationship. Do you think everything will go well for him? Well obviously it will be a crazy trip!

Year: 2000 Runtime: 94 min

The advantages of being invisible

The benefits of being invisible may be the Netflix movie most likely to make you cry. This tells the story of Charlie, a shy and outcast young man who writes a series of letters to an unidentified person addressing issues such as friendship, family conflicts, first dates, sex or drugs.

We are talking about a movie that touches on topics like loneliness, depression, and how good it is to have friends in general. If you wanted a movie that would make you reflect, laugh, cry and think, then this is a very good alternative for you.

Year: 2012 Runtime: 102 min

