Best Netflix soap operas: get hooked now

Do you like soap operas? Well, on Netflix there are a lot of options for all tastes. However, not all of them have what it takes to fall in love properly. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The 7 best Netflix soap operas to get you hooked now.

Netflix soap operas are full of passion, mysteries, deceptions, disappointments, laughter and tears. Thanks to this, it is normal that you want to sit in front of the sofa to watch one of these stories without being interrupted by anything or anyone. After you see this compilation that we made for you, we are sure that a novel will catch your attention and you will start watching it immediately.

The 7 best soap operas you can watch on Netflix

Soap operas are programs with a melodramatic plot that are designed to be broadcast in chapters. Because of this, you can be assured that any title on this list will be able to entertain you for a good amount of time. But if you are looking for something shorter, better take a look at these series of a season that you can easily see in a weekend.

I am Betty the Ugly one

In case you didn’t know, Betty la fea is one of the most famous Colombian soap operas in history. This tells the story of Betty, A very prepared and intelligent but not pretty young woman who goes to work in a Colombian fashion company. Because of her appearance, at work she is humiliated, degraded, made fun of, and even receives a small salary, although she is a good professional.

However, as the chapters go by, the picture improves for this unattractive protagonist. So much so that a person arrives who helps her get ahead and recover from the blows of fate. Without a doubt, it is about one of the best soap operas you can see on Netflix because it will fill you with emotions (like laughter and crying) from the beginning to the end.

Year: 1999 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 51 Average duration: 25 minutes

The queen of flow

La reina del flow is another successful telenovela that you can enjoy on Netflix and have a good time in front of the screen. This tells the story of Yeimi, a girl who He has been in jail for 17 years because of his first love who is now a world famous singer.

We are talking about a production set between a New York jail and the suburbs of Medellín with classic novel ingredients such as love, betrayal, death, and deception. If you were looking for an interesting soap opera full of good music, then this is the perfect alternative for you.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Chapters: 123Average duration: 45 minutes

The Lord of the heavens

The Lord of the Skies is a telenovela that narrates the adventures and crimes committed by the Mexican Amado Carrillo, whose name was changed to Aurelio Casillas in the telenovela. In case you didn’t know, Amado Corrillo was a criminal who had a fleet of planes to transport drugs and with which he obtained millions of dollars.

Year: 2019Seasons: 7Chapters: 99Average duration: 50 minutes

Passion of Hawks

Pasión de gavilanes is a renowned telenovela that deals with the intense story of the Reyes brothers and their love affair with the Elizondo sisters. They worked on a farm, while the Elizondo sisters were daughters of the owner of the farm.

This soap opera is loaded with a high dose of love, betrayal, mystery and dramatic situations that will encourage you to see it to the end. If you were looking for something romantic to watch for a long time, we also recommend that you look at this list with the best love and romantic series on Netflix.

Year: 2003 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 51 Average duration: 40 minutes

Without breasts if there is paradise

Without breasts, yes there is paradise is a telenovela that you can see on Netflix and produced by Fox Telecolombia and Telemundo Studios (now known as Telemundo Global Studios). Is about a sequel to Without breasts there is no paradise, but at the same time it is the first season it is an adaptation of the book by Gustavo Bolívar entitled Without tits if there is paradise.

The telenovela tells the story and the return of Catalina Santana, the eldest daughter of Mrs. Hilda Santana after being in hiding for 20 years after allegedly being murdered. What happened? That during this time he worked as a DEA agent.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 240 Average duration: 43 minutes

Ungovernable

Ingobernable is an interesting Netflix soap opera that tells the story of the marriage between Emilia Urquiza, First Lady of Mexico, and Diego Nava, the country’s president. With his powerful character and his own ideas, Emilia will shake the National Palace, influencing the country’s leader. A soap opera that you will like a lot if you have an interest in politics.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 27 Average duration: 37 minutes

The house of flowers

The house of flowers deals with the life of the De la Mora family, owners of a flower shop. They are the typical perfect family, who live in a wealthy area and have a great reputation. However, when the family is celebrating the matriarch’s birthday, the father’s lover commits suicide in the middle of the party. As a result, the dirty laundry of a family that will do the impossible so that no one finds out what is happening. As you must be imagining, it is one of the most entertaining soap operas you can watch on Netflix.

Year: 2020Seasons: 3Chapters: 33Average duration: 34 minutesHow to download Netflix series and movies on PC step by step

