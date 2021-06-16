Best Netflix monologues: the 8 best recommendations

Humor, for decades, has its basis in the monologues of great geniuses of comedy.

Maybe one of the purest forms of humor falls within the category of monologues, those small spaces, with the public very close of his interlocutor, where the comedian is allowed the license of talk, talk and talk, while collecting the verdict of his listeners in the form of applause and laughter. This genus, which has been so well exploited for decades in USA, also has a wide representation in our country. Know the best Netflix monologues and enjoy a pleasant time in the best company, as happens with our comedy recommendations on that platform.

You will meet many of those on our list, as they are established comedians within our borders, but it is also our intention that you meet other geniuses of comedy, outside Spain.

Humor, from the microphone stand, straight to your jaw with our list of recommendations

Whether you are a declared fan of Dani Rovira, who delights us with his latest monologue Hate, as if you want to meet one of the best American comediansDave Chapelle, we have the best proposals for get you out of lethargy and all of them are available at Netflix.

Dave chapelle

East representative of the politically incorrect, Dave Chapelle, is one of the banners of the known as stand-up comedy, the genre that the famous Comedy Club introduced and popularized in Spain. This time, under a double title, we will have the opportunity to get closer to two hilarious monologues, recorded in two performances in the cities of Los Angeles and Texas, Dave will talk about their controversies and will gut characters like OJ Simpson and Bill Cosby, in addition to addressing racist issues of a bloody world and that will not leave a puppet with a head.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 2 Approximate Duration: 65 minutes

Liss Pereira: Retaining fluids

One of the best representatives of the comedy genre on Latin America, the Colombian Liss Pereira, offers us truths like fists in his monologue available on Netflix. If you decide to join this performance, you should know that you will hear terrible things about pregnancy from the female point of view, of how the sex it’s not how they told you and how the love and the wishThey are often so incompatible that they are worth being told in front of the audience.

Year: 2019 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 59 minutes

Hate of Dani Rovira

There are many types of humor, comedy and comedians, few people share the luck of like the vast majority of the population, but the case of Dani Rovira it’s pretty obvious. After his successful time on the big screen, with the unbeatable Eight Basque Surnames, the Andalusian comedian delights us with one of his most mind-blowing monologues, full of double meanings and with him art that gives off his voice.

Year: 2021 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 82 minutes

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Without a doubt, and it is not something that we have invented ourselves, one of the great humorists of our time, a guy so versatile that he is capable of creating his own television series or presenting an Oscars gala, the controversial Ricky gervais, is in charge of unleashing your imagination with the sarcasm by flag in this monologue, available on Netflix, where he will talk about what it means be famous, how to deal with death or take things in one way too personal.

Year: 2018 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 78 minutes

Malena Pichot: Complex stupidity

It is a reality that the content that we can see on Netflix and that is available in Spanish is usually more consumed by the public in our country. Since we have talked about Spain and of Colombia, we could not forget a very dear country on our borders, Argentina. The comedian Malena Pichot, always adopting a feminine point of view, gives us almost an hour of pure delight, where men must pay the bills, sex must be clearer and language more inclusive.

Year: 2018 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Amy Schumer: Growing

The actress Amy schumer She is not a rookie in the field of stand-up comedy nor in facing large audiences in search of loud applause or tear-provoking laughter. On one of his funniest numbers, the American comedian gives us a background on her recent marriage, how did it go growing as a person in recent years, what responsibilities does it entail bring a baby into this world and other small matters that we will let you surprise in due course.

Year: 2019 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Joaquín Reyes: One and no more

If we said that Dani Rovira hardly had people against it, maybe Joaquin Reyes, with that controversial Goya gala, yes that is a comedian who further polarizes public opinion. With a meteoric career in the humor genre, from his remembered imitations in The Chanante Hour, perhaps the comedy show that has most influenced a generation of teenagers, even the best monologues that can be remembered, Joaquín gets sharpen any topic and always come out well off.

Year: 2017 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 77 minutes

Ricardo Quevedo: The bitter we are more

If we go back to jump the puddle, and this time we ended up landing, again, in Colombia, from the hand of one of the comedian’s monologues Ricardo Quevedo, of those who have few hairs on the tongue and with their more acid humor. If you want a comprehensive analysis of the ups and downs that life offers us, how the social media have ended up ruining many relationships and knowing the dangers of giving anything to your wife, this is the monologue you were looking for.

Year: 2019 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 58 minutes

