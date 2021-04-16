Don’t despair with endless seasons and check out our recommendations on Netflix.

We know many people what avoid venturing in the ins and outs of a television series for the simple fact that it has too many seasons and chapters, which generates true burden, multimedia we could call it. As we like to please you, we believe that the best solution for this slight problem is to propose some miniseries available on Netflix Spain, as we already recommend content similar to Shtisel, and that you can avoid strenuous marathons on the red platform.

With the limitation self-imposed that the content that we are going to recommend below must have less than seven chapters, we believe that you will be able to see any series in the list in a Weekend, an afternoon if you hurry me, and also to be able to keep up to date on other titles or movies you want to see. Yes, we wait for you assessment in ours social media and tell us what you think of our selection.

Best Netflix miniseries: less than 7 chapters

Whether you enjoy it national content, as would be the case with Midas favorites, as if you need a dose of foreign fiction, with the outstanding example of Unorthodox, we have a perfect series list for you to enjoy.

Collateral

We start this list of recommendations with a work starring the versatile Carey Mulligan in which he will incarnate a detective very insightful to which a case of murder of a humble Pizza delivery. The intrigue, which will be discovered as the footage progresses, will reveal a conspiracy hidden that involves both dangerous drug traffickers, like smugglers and even to spies. MI5, the British intelligence service, will be one of the central points of the plot, with surprising revelations in its final part.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 60 minutes

Midas favorites

The cast of this miniseries, headed by the always impeccable Luis Tosar, is at the height of a production that knows how to handle the thriller and the drama pure and where we will have the opportunity to witness the threats from a strange group, who call themselves Midas Favorites, and who will blackmail to an important Spanish editor, threatening kill innocent victims if your conditions are not met. Both the technical invoice As the cast of actors and actresses are at the height of a great thriller.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 60 minutes

This is how they see us

We are facing a story is based on real facts, which tells us how a group of harlem teens, children almost, already see involved in a homicide, simply because of his race and for being at the most inopportune moment at the precise moment. The american justice and the class system of the country will be tested in a case and trial that gave something to talk about at the time and that allows us to observe how, on rare occasions, it is easier point out the weak to investigate and pick up dirty laundry.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 70 minutes

Unorthodox

If you want one story that you fill with life, to discover a world that you did not know until now and with a protagonist as charismatic as is the case of Shira haasAs an actress who plays Esther Shapiro, you’ve come to the right place. Within the Jewish religion, in the case of split orthodox, women must fulfill and interpret the role that God has entrusted to them, even if Esther is not for work and leaves his home in New York to take refuge in Germany and discover a new way of life.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 4Average duration: 55 minutes

A self-made woman

The American producers they love to pick up key figures in its history, although this is somewhat less known, and elevate them in movies and series. This time, in a play based on real events, we can discover the story of Sarah, a african american woman that out of nothing built a empire around the beauty products and it ended up being billionaire.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 50 minutes

The mess you leave

We are facing one of those television series that are based on novels that have been very successful among avid readers and that end up being brought to the small screen, this time with great ease and with a truly outstanding production effort. As it happens in this mysterious and tense narrative, a professor newcomer to a high school in a Galicia town will enter a history of betrayal, crime and mistrust, under the pressure of apparent suicide of the previous partner.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

The theft of the century

Maybe The Money Heist has added one more point of interest for robberies banks and has given them greater visibility on platforms such as Netflix, but we must not forget that this genre has been generating interest for decades, with really grandiose titles. On this occasion, we will witness a grand robbery to the Bank of the Republic of Colombia, a real event what happened in the the 90’s. During the course of the chapters we will witness how a couple of robber friends will look for the perfect gang to break the bank, although the problems they will soon appear.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 40 minutes

The spy

Sasha baron cohen already has the stigma, for a few years at least, of being considered one of the most irreverent comedians of the international scene. However, this time we will see him play a completely different role, since you will have to put yourself in the shoes of a Mossad agent, the Israeli intelligence service, and travel to Syria for a mission that will drag on in time.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 6Average duration: 55 minutes

