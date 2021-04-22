Best Netflix love and romantic series

If you enjoy the romantic events on the platform, here is our list.

We know that even if you try to hide it, you have your romantic side well present at all times and you are looking forward to a series premiere on your favorite platform, this time we have chosen Netflix for its wide variety of content, and we couldn’t help showing you perfect examples how the love can be used in multitude of genres, let’s already talk about period dramas, Series of Science fiction or light comediesFor example, here you have recommendations similar to Love and Anarchy, to pass the time entertaining or entertaining.

So get ready for what you are series shoot directly at your emotions, have the blanket and the tissue pack, because we want you to feel, enjoy and enjoy our list of recommendations. We do not assure you of excellent works, but we do believe that you will have to hold back tears of emotion on more than one occasion, whether you like stories with a happy ending, as if you prefer the romantic mood.

Romance and love are perfectly represented in this list

Whether you like Romantic comedies lifelong, as would be the case of The Dance of the Fireflies, or do you want try something different In the London of a few centuries ago, with The Bridgertons, we have the perfect series for you in the following list.

Ginny and Georgia Castamar’s Cook The Firefly Dance Marry or Die Hello Me Sweet Magnolias The Bridgertons Away

Ginny and Georgia

We started this little romantic stories corner at best with a series that is triumphing in style in Netflix. Searching for a new life is the starting point of this interesting, and very popular, Netflix series, where Georgia, a young mother, will come to a new city accompanied along with her two children, Ginny and Austin. Soon it will start to cause a tremendous impression among the population, especially among the ginny’s new friends, which the adolescent will not accept willingly.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 55 minutes

Castamar’s cook

The Spanish fiction has always enjoyed great success beyond our borders and, although it does not detract from others genders, is in the historical where you can unleash your full potential. On this occasion, we will visit the Madrid of 1750 in the company of a humble cook, character played by the charismatic Michelle jenner, which manages to attract the attention of a widowed duke. Your problem of agoraphobiaHowever, he will not make things easy for Clara.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 2 Average duration: 60 minutes

The fireflies dance

They run difficult times for friendship and see that in this television series we will put ourselves in the shoes of a couple of friends who have passed through all the stages of life together, already passing the barrier of 40 years. However, no relationship turns out to be bomb-proof and this will be what happens, a big bomb, when the lies and the romances threaten to blow up the relationship.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 50 minutes

Marry or die

In addition to comedies and series of television to use, let’s say that fiction is what is most often recommended in these cases, we cannot forget one of the great genres that dawned at the end of the last century, the famous reality. On this occasion, with Jamie Lee as master of ceremonies you will have the opportunity to see how to organize a wedding almost from the beginning and, as would be expected, the couples who are willing to give themselves the yes I want they won’t make things easy for you.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 30 minutes

Hello, I!

South Korea has become a specialist in showing us her vision of life, both the love, terror, mystery and even humor, and this series is one of the last great examples that it has left us. When you decide to give it a try, you will discover the story of Bahn Ha-ni, a woman sad and unsuccessful that he has, at the moment, no reason to go on. However, everything will change, overnight, when he meets his me from the past and it makes you reflect on your life and the need to change completely.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Chapters: 16Average duration: 60 minutes

Sweet Magnolias

You must believe us when we tell you that there will be love content between men and women in this top, but for now, we would also like you to know the story of Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, friends, also, lifelong, who under the prism of a small North American town, a cliche very popular in this type of series, they will show us How are their lives, family and work problems, as well as knowing what kind of problems they face daily.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

The Bridgertons

One of the series what else success have had across the planet recently, at least at the time we are writing this article, it is also one of the romantic dramas most interesting and irreverent we have come across. In case you don’t know the story, based on the Julia Quinn novels, we will fully enter the aristocracy of London of Regency period and we will meet young people who are fully involved in the game of arranged marriages, with a high dose of sensuality In each chapter.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 60 minutes

Away

We will end this list of recommendations with a work that could be framed within the genre of science fiction, more specifically those that address the mysteries of outer space, where we will learn about a space mission, which promises more than a moment of emotion and a living tear, and a story starring Hillary swank, one of those actresses who seems to have faded from the international scene, but who gives us an extraordinary character, called Emma, ​​who must get away from loved ones on a distant mission to Mars.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

Related topics: Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all