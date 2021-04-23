Best Netflix Killer Documentaries

If you love the true crime genre, our selection will make your hair stand on end.

It is impossible, I imagine that the reasons are only known by those who are dedicated to investigating the human psyche, imagine why we are so attracted to cases of murders and what are the reasons why assassins they have a aura, have already been able to commit the worst crime you can think of, differently, even having legions of fans who profess their love for them, as you may have already seen in the list of series similar to How to defend a murderer, which we recently showed you.

I hope you lowered the blind, turned off the lights and put your mind on alert, because our following recommendations will not leave you not a minute of respite and you will end up distrusting the most painted of your neighbors or acquaintances, because, as you can see in the Netflix series list That we show you below, all murderers tend to have simple lives at first glance.

Keep an eye on Netflix’s scariest serial killers

Whether you like plots that have taken place in our country, as happened with The Alcàsser case, as if you want to listen to your own self-confessed murderers, in I am a killer, this ready it is as gruesome as it is addictive.

Gregory

It is complicated, if you put yourself in the shoes of friends and family who have lost someone at the hands of one of these undesirables, think how easy it is for some people take a life. However, it does not enter into our heads that there are people who can kill a 4 year old boy, which is how old the protagonist of this story was when he was assassinated, which happened to his young parents, who stirred heaven and earth to find the culprit of his death.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 60 minutes

The Yorkshire Ripper

We traveled to UK to meet one of his most famous and fearsome killers of modern times, the one that gives its name precisely to this miniseries true crime on Netflix, and we will arrive at 70’s, a turbulent time in the area, where the police will have to face a prostitute killer, very difficult to locate, but exceeds all red lines when murders a young teenage girl. Will they be able to find the culprit and close the case once and for all?

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 50 minutes

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer

The story of Richard Ramirez, involuntary protagonist of one of the last seasons of American horror story, is one of the best known in the dark history of crimes committed in North American territory. On this occasion, we will travel to hell itself, located in the city of The Angels, where the character and serial killer in question saw fit to terrorize his population in the the 80’s. We will be able to observe how the police action, how the investigation was clear about who was called Night Stalker, and how a citizen was in charge of lighting the wick of his detention.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 50 minutes

The pharmacist

Another of the miniseries they have tackled real crimes on Netflix is the one that tells us the story of Dan, a pharmacist, who sees how your child it is murdered tragically, and that an investigation will begin from a miraculous clue, which will uncover corruption cases in the world of Family Medicine, with a doctor as the first protagonist, to end up discovering that the opiate trafficking It has caused an addiction crisis with enormous and serious consequences, such as the death of her son.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 4 Average duration: 50 minutes

The Williamson project

John grisham, renowned international writer, signs the novel on which this documentary is based, his only book that does not turn out to be fiction, and that plans the curious and interesting events that happened around the investigation of a couple of murders that occurred in Oklahoma during the decade of the 80’s, where a woman was raped and murdered, while a few years later the disappearance of another woman gave a turn to the investigation apparently to relate the facts, in another of those real crimes with, in appearance, false culprits.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 50 minutes

I am a killer

If with this title you are not thirsty for gruesome stories, we don’t know what else to do. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to discover a series that does not beat around the bush, obviously it will not show you explicit scenes, and I doubt very much that you would want to see them, and that it will tell us, in first person, which is the story that is revealed behind different assassins and the motivations that led them to end the lives of dozens of people.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 45 minutes

Don’t even touch cats: An internet killer

Have you ever asked about the argument of a series or movie and they have answered that it is better see the play for yourself, hardly knowing what it is about? Well then, dear reader, we invite you to do the same in this case, since we do not want to reveal not an iota of the surprise what awaits you when you enter one plot what includes elements not suitable for all audiences and one surprising research, with internet forums as the main bastions of an intense digital research.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 3 Average duration: 60 minutes

The Alcàsser case

New tracks and one new research will retake one of the most notorious cases at the end of the last century in Spain. The discovery of corpses of three young men, Míriam, Toñi and Desirée, will unleash a media storm in our country, with so many conspiracy theories as one can imagine, and it will bring out the darker side of the human being, represented in the main suspects, Antonio Angles Y Miguel Ricart. The first is on the run from justice, while the second has served 21 years in prison and is among us again.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 60 minutes

