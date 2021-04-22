Best Netflix comedy and laugh movies

Reserve a gap in your schedule to laugh non-stop with these recommendations on the red platform.

It might seem that everyone likes comediesIt is true that it is a very interesting genre to share with people of all ages, but you have to choose carefully what tastes each person has in this field, since it is not the same to pull towards black mood or towards comedy lighter. On this occasion, as we did recommending series similar to Modern Family, we want to show you the best humor available on Netflix.

Many will find some actors and actresses outside of their usual roles, something that speaks very highly of them, and it will seem strange to you, as could be the case with Rachel McAdams, but I assure you that our selection of humor films are motley as the content that is available in Netflix and that you can already see from the comfort of your home.

You won’t be able to stop crying with laughter with our list of comedy movies on Netflix

Whether you didn’t expect to find comedy between terrifying monsters, in the case of Of love and monsters, as if you want to observe, humorously, what the year 2020 brought us, in Death to 2020, we have a ideal movie so you can plant your buttocks on the sofa and enjoy.

Of love and monsters

On many occasions, this is a great example of this, movie titles They summarize in a graphical way what we will find later. If this title catches your attention, either because you have heard great reviews or because you liked the trailer, I think you will enjoy the work. Dylan o’brien is the principal protagonist of the tape and will have the strange work of meet up with his ex-girlfriend, something that could pose more than one problem in an ordinary world, but it happens that some monsters have decided to invade us, with what their homework will crave epic.

Year: 2020 Genre: family comedy Approximate duration: 109 minutes

Thunder patrol

When two great actresses, one of great prestige, Octavia spencer, and another with a long career in the field of comedies, Melissa mccarthy, decide to join forces in the same project, fun things like this can come out Netflix movie, in which we can witness a couple of friends, one of them researcher in matters related to DNA who seems to have discovered the magic formula to be able to give extraordinary powers to any person. After becoming superheroines, both women must fight together against the villains, who obviously appear at the same time.

Year: 2021 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 107 minutes

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

As is customary when the famous music festival made to walk, the Nordic countries They wear their best clothes to leave us with our mouths open. This will be the case of Lars Erickssong Y Sigrit Ericksdóttir, two Icelandic friends, who decide to appear at the biggest musical contest of our continent, but first passing through one of the preselection programs in his country. The rest involves a good dose of love, the firm belief in the existence of elves and a participation that will leave a mark on the program.

Year: 2020 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 123 minutes

Hubie’s Halloween

If we have already told you about the genre of the comedy available on Netflix, in different aspects, love and superheroes, now it’s the turn of the terror more fun from the hand of the popular Adam Sandler, who will play Hubie dubois, a clerk who is not very popular in the city of Salem, but who is approaching one of the most important dates on the calendar, Halloween, his sad life will take an unexpected turn.

Year: 2020 Genre: comedy Approximate duration: 103 minutes

Death to 2020

The world of fake documentaries It is as funny as it is already somewhat trite, although we must say that this film does add a certain value to a genre, that of humor, which avoids leaving the conventional lane. A series of celebrities, among which are Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant or Lisa Kudrow, they will offer us their opinion about one of the worst years of recent human history, both with real arguments as with certain licenses that will lower the tragic tone of events.

Year: 2020 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Fierce

This time we move up Poland, in another example of how comedy and the music they usually marry quite well in the field of humor, and we discovered a film directed by Anna Wieczur-Bluszcz. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to follow a young and talented singer, which will become the sensation of the moment in the most successful music contest in the country. However, true aspirations of the girl are earn your father’s favor, member of the contest jury.

Year: 2020 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 118 minutes

Vampires against the Bronx

It is inevitable that the union of teenage terror with the light comedy be one of the great assets of the red platform, Netflix, to breathe air into its audience, eager to different stories, as is the case with this tape, which shows us the history of three friends, from one of the most diverse neighborhoods in New York, the well-known Bronx, who will discover a terrible conspiracy behind the progressive gentrification of the neighborhood, with vampiresobviously in between.

Year: 2020 Genre: terrifying comedy Approximate duration: 85 minutes

Rapper at 40

Finally, that we have already given you homework to see in the following days, we offer you a story, which has been deserving of a prize at the prestigious festival of Sundance, obtained by Best Direction, which tells us how a black woman, Radha, is close to turn 40 years old and, looking for a change in his life, ends up becoming a Rap singer, coming from the world of theater and narrative. Radha Blank, by the way, is both the leading actress of the Netflix film, as well as the director and winner of the award I mentioned earlier.

Year: 2020 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 124 minutes

