Enjoy in style with some of the 8 best comedies or laughter series that you can see on Netflix.

The best thing you can do to liven up a gray day is to stick to the TV screen with something that makes you laugh out loud. Luckily, there is a ton of content on streaming platforms that can help you get there. So in this opportunity, we will tell you What are the 8 best Netflix comedies and laughter series.

You are about to see a list with a lot of series that will make you laugh from the first episode. If you have a heavy day or if you just want to watch something that makes you relax, then you have come to the perfect compilation for you.

8 Netflix comedies and laughter series that will make your day

Whichever Netflix laugh series on this list catches your eye, you can be sure it will make you laugh and have a good time. Looking for something different? Well, better start watching some of the 8 best Narcos series on Netflix.

Friends

It’s impossible to list the best Netflix comedies and laughs without mentioning Friends. This legendary production features the crazy stories of a group of six young people living in Manhattan.

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Monica they are the protagonists of this addictive series that will make you laugh out loud. Ideal to see as a couple!

Year: 1994 Seasons: 10 Episodes: 236 Average duration: 25 minutes

Marlon

Marlon is a comedy starring Marlon Wayans, one of the actors in the famous movie “And where are the blondes?” This series depicts the life of a loving, immature father who shares custody of his two children with his ex-wife.

Marlon tries to be a good father, but their advice ends up being a mess most of the time. Throughout the series, you will see how the protagonist does what is in his power so that the popularity he has had on the internet does not negatively influence his family life. Without a doubt, it is a refreshing series that will make you laugh a lot.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 21 minutes

Atlanta

Atlanta is an interesting American television comedy-drama created by and starring Donald Glover. The series is about two cousins ​​navigating the rap scene in the city of Atlanta and their efforts to improve their lives and those of their families.

If you like rap and you were looking a series that can make you laugh but at the same time reflect, then Atlanta is the perfect alternative for you.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 21 Average duration: 23 – 35 minutes

Community

For its disparate and surreal cast of characters, Community is one of the best comedies or laughter series that you can see on Netflix. The series follows the day-to-day life of a community college study group and their strange adventures.

Community is filled with countless references to popular culture, as well as film and television parodies. Do you really like this series? Then take a look at these 5 hilarious Community-like Netflix series.

Year: 2009 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 110 Approximate duration: 20 minutes.

Brooklyn nine-nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine counts the interesting adventures of a crazy group of policemen, working under the same roof in New York. You will know the difficulties they have to comply with the protocols, their style of humor, peculiar and surreal at times. Here you will have no choice but to adore people, perfectly designed, because surely you will feel identified with one of them.

Comedy took a qualitative leap on television with the arrival of this series. For this reason, it can be safely said that it is one of the best Netflix comedies or laughter series. And if you were looking for something similar, start watching these 9 alternatives to Brooklyn Nine-Nine that you can enjoy on Netflix.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 7 Episodes: 143 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Ricky and morty

Without exaggerating, Rick and Morty is one of the best animated series of recent years. Rick, an old alcoholic and scientist, takes his grandson Morty on a trip to other dimensions where they know many worlds. All the experiences that this pair of twisted characters have will make you laugh out loud.

This series, which mixes comedy with adventure, will make you laugh from beginning to end. If you were looking for an addictive and funny series to pass the time while having great fun, then Ricky and Morty will love you.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 4 Chapters: 41 Average duration: 30 minutes

how I Met Your Mother

It is impossible to doubt the humorous quality of How I Met Your Mother, a series that began its broadcasts at the beginning of the century and continues to win the hearts of viewers today. Due to the group of friends of this series and its interesting plot, we are talking about a comedy that will hook you from the first episode.

Simple, straightforward and goes straight to your heart. Do you like Friendes? For you can be sure that How I Met Your Mother will have a similar effect on you.

Year: 2005 Seasons: 9 Episodes: 208 Average duration: 20 minutes

That 70’s Show

Eric Forman, Steven Hyde, Michael Kelso, Fez, Donna Pinciotti and Jackie Buckhart are a group of friends living their life to the fullest in the middle of the seventies. We are talking about a decade in which sex, drugs and rock n ‘roll are part of the daily life of this group of young people in a Wisconsin town.

A series to laugh and relax without thinking about anything else!

Year: 1998 Seasons: 8 Episodes: 200 Average duration: 23 minutes

