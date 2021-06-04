Best Netflix and HBO Sports and Soccer Documentaries

If you are passionate or passionate about sports, do not miss our great recommendations.

The sports ration to which we are accustomed in our country, with a hobby excessive to football For example, it is so great that we need to satisfy ourselves, both with the content of the live sport, as for the new formats that are growing in streaming content platforms, as would be the case of Netflix Y HBO. We know what you want learn more about sports figures worldwide, do not worry we will give you your share of it, in addition to knowing more about other curious sports, all to keep the competitive flame alive. We hope you like our selection of documentaries, in the same way that we recommend the best Netflix documentary series at the time.

Whether you enjoy it King sport in our country, as if you want to know stories that go beyond a competition and that highlight the human being above classifications, we bear in mind that the documentary series that we will show you will leave you wanting more.

From football to basketball, with sport as a way of life

If you think that Michael Jordan is the greatest genius in the history of sport, you can see his career in The Last Dance, or if you think that the figure of Jesus Gil is worthy of being taken to a series, in The Pioneer, we have the best sports series and documentaries, available in Netflix Y HBO, for you.

World sports

We start with a sports selection, not everything in this life is going to be football and basketball, which will make you wonder if you should change your habits and focus on funniest and most curious disciplines. This series, available in Netflix, presents us with the most interesting ins and outs of some almost unknown sports around the world, such as a mixture of rugby and martial arts, the diving in deep, skating and fighting melee or flooded rice fields as a playing field.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 25 minutes

The pioneer

You may not have coincided at the same time as one of the greatest sports figures in our country, Jesús Gil, but I am convinced that YouTube has offered you the opportunity to meet him, to know who he was and which was the club of his loves. In addition to its facet of president of Atlético de Madrid, Jesús Gil also had aspirations such as businessman and politician, leading Marbella to the top of Spanish high society, although his life, idyllic as it may seem, was not without its mind-boggling controversies.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Losers

The culture modern, that which makes us collective beings, implies a series of premises that, more or less, we all have to to accept. One of them, also concerning the world of sport, is that losing is synonymous with failure and of forgetfulness. Is Netflix documentary series evokes us eight endearing stories about losers, hence the title of the production, which, finally, managed to reverse a bad situation for end up succeeding.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Pele

If we talk about famous characters, many and many of you will come to mind a multitude of successful athletes, being the football players the greatest exponents of his lineage, in many countries of the world. The adoration that is professed to Pele on Brazil, his native country, is the starting point of a biographical film about the figure of the star of the ball, where we can see how the South American nation lived turbulent times, appeased by the noise of the goals of this sports legend.

Year: 2021 Genre: biography Approximate duration: 108 minutes

Tiger

There are sports figures, such as Tiger Woods, who seem touched by the magic wand of providence, who do not feel or think like the rest of mortals. One of the most influential golfers in history shows us how his life has been, being a child who highlighted in golf to early age, until his inner self couldn’t take it anymore, perhaps due to the pressure of feeling recognized as one of the best athletes of the moment, and exploded as we have never seen before in a world figure. His resurgence It is also part of its history and is, perhaps, the moment that every fan expects of his idol.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 2 Approximate Duration: 100 minutes

Icarus

With the Oscar won as a prize for a amazing research, Byran Fogel brings us closer to backroom of sport, that dark place where the great deeds of the great athletes could not be achieved by the rest of the mortals, since factors such as the doping, which in addition to increasing the physical capacity of individuals, also cause serious alterations in their metabolism. If you add a Russian scientist, the appearance of Vladimir Putin and a scandal for silencing, you will have one of Netflix’s most shocking documentaries.

Year: 2017 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 121 minutes

The day the sport stopped

With the appearance of the terrible pandemic In 2020, American sport, like sport around the world, had to stop your competition pace, to safeguard the health of all its members, players and the public. With a cocktail too shaken by an unknown virus, the appearance of very serious cases of racism On the part of the country’s security forces, the sport had to arm itself with patience and weigh the risks of stop a million dollar industry in favor of what should matter most to us at all times: the human being himself.

Year: 2021 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 81 minutes

The last Dance

Surprisingly, because we are not talking about a fictional series, the highest note in a series, in this case documentary film, Netflix is ​​taken by the king of modern basketball, Michael Jordan, with a score of 9.1 on IMDB. If you do not know the figure of the excellent athlete, perhaps this is not the series indicated for you. However, if you are a sports, basketball or NBA fanatic, to know the story behind the greatest player in history and how his ambition changed the destiny of a historical franchise, it is obligatory appointment.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 50 minutes

