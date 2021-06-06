Best Netflix and HBO Science Series

When it comes to learning and being entertained, these series are the best option we have.

Put yourself in the hands of the greats streaming platforms to search for something more than entertainment It is something that does not usually cross our minds, but we will try to find a solution in this article. If you like the science, you want learn more about the world we live in, the technology that surrounds us and, ultimately, of one of the branches of knowledge basic, our series selection, both of Netflix like HBO, you will be amazed, as well as the recommendations we made about the best series to learn English on Netflix.

So pay attention, take a pen and paper, read the following paragraphs and let yourself be advised by some of the most interesting series, both gender documentary film like fiction, to have a better understanding of the science, in a multitude of branches, from the technology until the history of our country.

Traveling through science series on Netflix and HBO

Whether you enjoy more hooligan science content, as would be the case with Rick and Morty, or if you prefer know our history on one of the most amazing series of Spanish production, as is The Ministry of Time, we have the perfect content for you, available at Netflix Y HBO.

In a nutshellInside the human bodyRick and MortyOther galaxiesSuperconnectedThe Ministry of TimeSurviving deathDevs

In a nutshell

As its title says, no need to give big and long speeches to know a topic simply and easily. Via short chapters, and for two seasons available in Netflix, we can come to understand issues, apparently, as complicated as the irruption of cryptocurrencies in the financial market, the new alternatives to meat consumption, control of sects apart from the population, the origin of tattoos or if there is a possibility of finding extraterrestrial life.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 30Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Inside the human body

When we think of scientific topicsOne of the first things we are curious about, how could it be otherwise, is to know how the best-created machine on the planet works, our body. In this documentary series, available in Netflix, we will have the opportunity to get closer and know a little more about our nervous system, the operation of the heart, where do we get our Energy, how do our defenses, what are the reality senses and how the lifetime.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 6 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Rick and morty

Impossible to be a fan of adult animation series and not having enjoyed this piece from the factory of Adult Swim and who uses the science as a passport to fun. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to live crazy adventures thanks to a science genius, although with a significant problem with drinking and in the relationship with his peers, and his grandchild, characters that remind us of the famous Marty McFly and Doc from Back to the Future. If you like fast, funny, sci-fi stories and with completely surreal situations, this series has been created for you.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 4 Available Episodes: 42 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Other galaxies

The outer space, the universe, the cosmos or whatever you want to call it is one of the great questions of our civilization, despite the fact that we consider ourselves a technologically advanced species. We still have centuries until we can go out to investigate dark corners of the universe, but, for now, there are productions that bring us closer to incredible worlds. Is Netflix series part of the idea of ​​knowing what other worlds would be like if we added the ingredients that brought life to Earth. It will show us strange species of animals, plants dreamy and technologies even more incredible.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Superconnected

Everything is connected, I think it’s the title of a movie, and this Netflix documentary series so it shows. Thanks to the participation of Latif Nasser, a brilliant scientist and great popularizer, we will be able to know some of the more interesting interconnections between human being, our planet, the science and, ultimately, the universe as a place where we live. If you want to know more about what guarded that we are, why the feces are key in our environment, the functions that the dust, Like the digits move our life, what is hidden behind clouds or the utility of nuclear weapons, you must take a look at this series.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The Ministry of Time

One of the most Spanish series innovative, fun, entertaining and imaginative of the present Spanish, as well as a source of knowledge about our history, is now available on HBO Spain. On this occasion, in case you are one of those clueless who never heard about it, you should know that our Government, secretly, has used for centuries mysterious doors what connect different moments in history and that are used for prevent the past from being changed, affecting our future.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 42 Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Survive death

The science, despite the number of people dedicated to work related to it, still is unable to explain everything that happens around us. Maybe it’s the death one of the deeper mysteries that we can face, something that happens every day all over the planet, and this documentary series, available in Netflix, will try clear up some doubts, especially in the matter of near death experiences, people called mediums, messages from the other side, visions and sounds from beyond the grave.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 6 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Devs

Finally, since the technology It is also part of our life and occupies an important place when it comes to talking about scientific progress, we had to include this Serie, available in HBO, from one of the most daring directors on the science fiction scene, Alex garland. When the lily’s boyfriend Chan, a young Silicon Valley engineer, disappears, all clues seem to point to one secret division within your own company. From here, the secrets of one of the leading companies on the planet must be saved, because its implications are terrifying.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Related topics: HBO, Netflix

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join