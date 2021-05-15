Best Netflix and HBO sci-fi movies

When fantasy comes, these works have no possible comparison.

The aliens come to our planet. We have had the opportunity to find the key to the travels in the time. We have one apocalyptic situation of which few will be able to leave alive. These and others great arguments have been the ones who have hooked to the world of cinema to young people, and not so young, throughout decades. We believe science fiction is fantasy and imagination and that is why, as we recommend with the selection of series of the same genre, that we owed you a top movies, available in Netflix and HBO.

Both platforms, surely the most popular in our country, with the permission of Disney +, they offer us a variety of cinema so wide that it is difficult for us to choose our bets. Of course, rest assured that if you see our eight recommendations in the genre of the Science fiction, you will leave happier than you were when you entered to read the article.

Flux capacitors, terminators, aliens and dark knights are our bets

Whether you like scariest science fiction, as is the case with Alien, the eighth passenger, as if you enjoy adventures for the whole familyAs in Back to the Future, we have the ideal sci-fi movie for you.

Return to the future

The mix of ideas that arose in the creation of this film, a 80s pop icon and that it still has followers all over the world, it is practically inimitable. If you want fantastic adventures, you must give the extravagant a chance Doc and his faithful friend Marty McFly, which together with one of the most mythical cars science fiction, and we dare say the world of the seventh art, they will take us to the past, to a Golden season in United States.

Year: 1985 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 116 minutes

Interstellar

Christopher Nolan is going to monopolize many holes in this article, we are sorry for the detractors of, fabulous director, and his first appearance will be with one of his latest creations, although this was a few years ago. In this case, the visionary director offers us his particular version of 2001: An odyssey in space, only that instead of a mysterious monolith, we must embark on a journey through space via wormholesas real as the brightest minds in physics might imagine, as is the case with Kip thorne.

Year: 2014 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 169 minutes

Alien, the eighth passenger

If we talk about space and the monsters that inhabit it, at least in the minds of the best fiction creators, we could not fail to mention one of the masterpieces of the genre, which could also be framed within the purest terror. If you decide to embark on the famous Nostromo, we warn you that the trip will have some other unexpected companion, specifically a alien race that only seeks to satisfy its hunger with your entrails.

Year: 1979 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 111 minutes

Source

Again appears Christopher Nolan, this time to turn your world upside down. If you allow this work to enter you, you will discover that the Dream’s world It can be more complicated, risky and dangerous than you might imagine. Steal an idea It is very complicated, but much more will be trying to deposit the seed of a new idea in one mind, even if you do use the best experts in the field. This tape of Science fiction, available in Netflix, explore the human mind in a spectacular way.

Year: 2010 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 148 minutes

Terminator 2: The Last Judgment

If we were to name one of our recommendations as most shocking movie, I think that, indisputably, we would choose the work of James Cameron, director of Avatar and Titanic. On this occasion, the famous T-8000 go back to our time to try avoid murder of a very young John connor at the hands of a new model of killer robot, The Merciless T-1000, which will have the ability to use its mercury composition to be able to change shape at will and seek the rise of Skynet like a virus that destroys the human race.

Year: 1991 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 137 minutes

The dark knight

Unquestionably, we are sorry for the Avengers fans, this masterpiece of the filmography of Christopher Nolan, both for the applause of the critics and for the reception by the general public, is the best superhero movie never filmed. When the hero of the Gothic city decides to bet on an incorruptible prosecutor, the figure of the Joker, lofty interpretation of the disappeared Heath ledger, emerges sowing the chaos and putting on the wire the sanity of the city dwellers, while Batman the weight of the greatest guilt must be thrown behind him.

Year: 2008 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 145 minutes

Cube

The bet of Vincenzo Natali by the gender of the Science fiction It couldn’t have been more breathtaking, both for the premise and its spectacular resolution. While a group of strangers wake up in a indeterminate place, they will need to find answers about how to get out of that location, in cube, With strangers mental and physical games that will put your endurance and patience to the limit. Several sequels later, this movie was marked as a modern classic of science fiction.

Year: 1997 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 90 minutes

Total challenge

If you are looking for this title and you get a movie starring Colin Farrell as a result, please don’t try to watch it. The original movie, based on an account by Philip K. Dick, is starring Arnold schwarzenegger Y Sharon stone and tells us the story of a man who decides to enter a company that adds memories to your brain, the adventures that you prefer to live, but an apparently innocent session ends up unleashing a deadly conspiracy game where the truth will be hard to guess.

Year: 1990 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 113 minutes

