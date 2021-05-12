Best Netflix and HBO Lawyer Series, Let the Law Be Made!

When it comes to law enforcement, these shysters don’t understand friendships.

Take your best costume. Have the purse filled with documents essential for the next judgment. Appear in front of the judge and get ready to hit that fiscal that so much fame has been made lately. If every time you see one series with lawyers as protagonists makes you want to shout from the rooftops that protest! I think we have the best recommendations for you, both in Netflix like in HBO. Just in case, it never hurts to have references, we also leave you a list of similar series True Detective, where you will have complicated cases resolving.

So if you enjoy the dynamics of defendants, attorneys, lawsuits, and other legal paraphernalia, I think you can choose wisely between the series that we offer you below, some of a more classic cut, accused criminal and defense attorney, although others with certain differential touches, which will be most interesting for you.

You will need their presence so that everyone can witness our list of recommendations

Whether you enjoy Legal procedures, like the ones in Perry Mason, as if you prefer a superhero disguised as a lawyer, as in Daredevil, we have the ideal series for you.

Suits

When a series has almost double digits in your number seasons, you have to consider that you are surely doing things in a special way. With a somewhat particular premise, Suits tells us about a man what he did not finish the race university, but that many other talents that he has been able to develop have served him access the elite of the legal profession, from the hand of a brilliant lawyer. Playing between the fine line that separates the drama conventional of a slight hint of humor, this series will surprise you by the simplicity of its proposal.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 9 Episodes available: 134 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Il Processo

Italy it is not usually one of the countries that series propose us, at least in our country, but The Trial, which is the international title of this series that offers us Netflix, comes to us from the transalpine country so that we can enter a murder of a young girl woman, linked to fiscal which is the case, where we can also find the figure of a attorney who wants this case to be the one that launches his career and a suspicious that he claims to be innocent of the charges that have been imputed to him.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Better call saul

One of the secondary characters most popular of Breaking bad, Saul Goodman, is in charge of naming the history of this television series, which will show us so much Her future as, above all, his past, before coming face to face with Walter White. Its beginnings as attorney defender of lost causes, his tongue sense of humor and the way you use the laws in order to adapt them to your needs They will put you against the sword and the wall on more than one occasion.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 4 Available Episodes: 40 Approximate Duration: 50 minutes

The Night Of

On this occasion, despite only having a season, we can affirm that we are facing one of the most interesting mini series of the North American platform. If you like narratives where a crime turns the lives of the accused, defender and police upside down, you may want to embark on the story of a man who picks up a woman in his car, only to discover that she has subsequently been murdered. The judicial system is put to the test, while the mind of a young student it will suffer the consequences of the disaster that it has had to live.

Year: 2016Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Daredevil

Netflix wanted to enter fully into the field of superheroes and this story was one of its great bets, with a boy, blind from a very young age, capable of fight crime of New York City, specifically in the area of Hell’s Kitchen, and, furthermore, becoming a attorney profitable. This could only happen to someone destined to become Daredevil, the devil without fear, a figure that will unleash the wrath of one of the best villains that we have known on the small screen, in omnipresent and plump Wilson fisk.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 39 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Stranger

Hwang Si-mok is a fiscal really applied and brilliant, but suffering from hypersensitivity at certain frequencies of sounds and that, after undergoing surgery to treat said problem, will lose empathy and their social skills. Joining forces with a policeman, Han Yeo-jin, you will discover that a simple murder case will uncover a corruption case bigger than they could have imagined.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 32Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Perry Mason

When they are done versions of great films or television Years later, it is common to fall into the error of trying to repeat a success that depended on many factors at the time. This series of HBO, which fails to live up to the original work, does propose an interesting case in which the well-known attorney Perry Mason must embark on an interesting investigation around the disappearance of children, in the city of The Angels in the 30’s, which will have consequences for his figure and the city itself.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 55 minutes

How to defend a murderer

We are facing one of those T.V. series, available in Netflix, which everyone has heard of, but which a low percentage of people have seen in their entirety. If you still don’t know your argument central, tell you that the series is set in a law professor at university, a character played by Viola Davis, who will choose five of his students so that the help with a crime real, the one that takes place in the university itself, with a student as the victim and the husband of one of the teachers as the main suspect.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 90 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

