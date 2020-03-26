It is worth taking advantage of the break in the NBA by coronavirus to break down statistics that have relevant interpretations. One of them refers to the thefts of the ball. Possibly, some of those who appear in the first positions are not perceived by the collective imagination as great defenders, but there are very different profiles of “burglars” in the league. There are some who make intensity their way of life, men who stick like limpet to their peers and steal balls by abrasion. There are also them with fast hands, good size and ability to anticipate, while you cannot ignore the role of players who perhaps do not show great intensity in defense one by one, but in defensive changes they are lethal.

This profile is the one that perfectly meets James Harden. Yes, you have read well. The Rockets star, usually vilified for his defensive passivity, is the sixth player to steal the most balls in the league thanks to his willingness to stay with big men at the low post and great intelligence to anticipate. A boat soon, what should be mentioned is that specialists in this fight as Ricky Rubio, Marcus Smart, Jimmy Butler, Robert Covington or Patrick Beverley they are in much more backward positions than expected, while they have leaked among the most prolific in robberies players like Russell Westbrook or Dejounte Murray.

Although if there is something really surprising it is the presence in a very prominent position of a big man: Andre Drummond. The Cavaliers center not only bounces masterfully, but is capable of stealing balls in the area, displaying an innate ability to reach in when opposing teams search for their greats in attack. Ben simmons He fulfills his role as a total player, leading a classification in which important players with star status abound, disregarding that mantra that the good guys do not defend in the NBA and there are specialists in these fights. Only the aforementioned Murray and Kris Dunn They stand out in defensive tasks without being relevant men in the future of their franchises and having many points in their hands. These are the 10 players who steal the most balls per game in the NBA.

one. Ben simmons: 2.1 steals per game

two. Kris Dunn: 2.0 steals per game

3. Andre Drummond: 1.9 steals per game

Four. Fred VanVleet: 1.8 steals per game

5. Kawhi Leonard: 1.7 steals per game

6. James Harden 1.7 steals per game

7. Dejounte Murray: 1.7 steals per game

8. Jimmy Butler: 1.7 steals per game

9. Jrue Holiday: 1.7 steals per game

10. Russell Westbrook: 1.7 steals per game

