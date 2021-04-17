Best narcos, gangsters and drugs series to watch on Netflix

He is hallucinating with these series of narcos, gangsters and drugs that you can watch on Netflix to spice up a while.

It is no secret to anyone that the narco series attract a lot of attention and are so popular in all parts of the world. Maybe it’s the money at stake, the adrenaline rush of being a criminal, or the awesome power some characters have that generates so much interest from viewers. Are you one of those who enjoys watching them? Then we will tell you what they are The 8 best series of narcos, gangsters and drugs to watch on Netflix.

In addition to Pablo Escobar, throughout history there have been many drug traffickers who have become billionaires with their dirty deals. In the following list you will see both series inspired by true stories like some others that are full of fiction.

8 series of narcos, gangsters and drugs that will leave you addicted

Attention! All the series featured on this list are filled with ghoulish, intelligent, bloodthirsty, dishonest, and reckless characters. So if you were looking for a good example of life, better take a look at any of the 8 best superhero series to watch on Netflix.

Breaking badPablo Escobar: the patron of evilPeaky blindersEl Chapo NarcosHow to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)DealerRosario Scissors

Breaking bad

It is impossible to talk about series about narcos, gangsters and drugs without talking about Breaking Bad. This tells the story of Walter White, a chemistry teacher with cancer, who starts cooking methamphetamine with his student Jesse Pinkman whose trade was to sell drugs in his locality.

After seeing the high price of the treatments, Walter decided to take the path of drug production to get money and support his family since it was impossible with the teacher’s release. However, during the journey he became a monster capable of killing or doing whatever it takes to protect his business.

Year: 2008 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 62 Average duration: 45 minutes

Pablo Escobar: the patron of evil

Just as it is impossible to talk about drug series without mentioning Breaking Bad, you cannot talk about drug trafficking (in real life) without mentioning Pablo Escobar. The series Pablo Escobar: the pattern of evil chronicles the life of this infamous character, from his days as a thief to becoming the head of a drug trafficking empire.

We are talking about one of the best Colombian productions of all time, one that will envelop you from start to finish with the cunning and skill of this drug lord. If you wanted to know how this man’s life was, then this series will hook you from start to finish.

Year: 2012 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 74 Average duration: 45 minutes

Peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders is the perfect choice for lovers of gangster series. This addictive series is set in 1920s UK and shows how is the struggle of the Shelby family to achieve power and extend their control over other localities.

The story is full of action, intense emotions, fascinating characters and incredible facts that will leave you open-mouthed from the first episode. Impossible to watch this series and not imagine what life would be like if you belonged to the Shelby family!

Year: 2017 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 30 Average duration: 60 minutes

El Chapo

Besides Pablo Escobar, If there is another drug lord that resonates in everyone’s head, that is El Chapo Guzmán. El Chapo is a series focused on Mexican drug trafficking that tells the true story of the rise, capture and escape of the famous Mexican drug trafficking leader Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán.

If you wanted to know the story of a real drug dealer, then this series will be perfect for you. A clear example of when reality is stranger than fiction.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 34 Average duration: 50 minutes

Narcos

Narcos is one of the first Netflix series to become popular around the world. Without a doubt, this was thanks to the way of recreating the life of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, accompanied by all his tricks and eccentricities.

The series, starring Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook served to elevate the figure of the first two thanks to their great performances. Another incredible production inspired by the life and work of Pablo Escobar, but with a different vision to the Colombian series that we mentioned earlier in this list.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 34 Average duration: 50 minutes

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is a German series that tells the story of a nerd named Moritz and his friend Lenny Sander, two reckless high school students who started a small business to sell ecstasy online. It all started because Moritz wanted to rekindle the love of his ex-girlfriend Lisa Novak, but the situation got out of control and everything ended up being crazy.

Unlike the other drug series on the list, this one is not about kingpins or murderers or any bloodthirsty criminal. Although it is difficult to believe, the series is inspired by a true story that took place in Leipzig in 2015 and the person who inspired that series was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 24 Average duration: 30 minutes

Dealer

Dealer is a shocking French series that puts you in the shoes of Franck (Sébastien Houbani), a video clip director who just closed a deal with the unpredictable rapper Tony (Abdramane Diakité), who by the way just got out of jail. The series is seen in the first person, from the lens of the director’s camera, which gives a sense of proximity and incredible adrenaline.

What begins as a simple audiovisual work, ends up becoming something much more complicated: a gang war for the control of drug trafficking in the south of France, and all with poor Franck as an unwitting witness.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 15 minutes

Rosario Scissors

Rosario Tijeras is a Mexican crime drama television series that deals with the life of Rosario, a young student who, due to life circumstances, is forced to enter a world of violence full of criminal bosses. Why? Because that is the only way he has to get revenge on those who hurt him and so that he can protect his people.

An addictive series in which you will fall in love with the main character!

Year: 2010 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 197 Average duration: 45 minutes

