In the absence of approval in Congress, everything indicates that the state of alarm we are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is going to last at least until May 9. This confinement is making the use that we give to the different streaming platforms is much larger than the usual one.

The different services continue to do what they can to continue offering content to their subscribers. Although in many cases, said content is arriving without doubling, only with subtitles, as is the case of Westworld, since the safety of the voice actors prevails.

Today at Hobby Consolas, we review the best movies and premiere series that will arrive throughout the week between April 20 and 26, 2020.

The Midnight Gospel T1

We start with Netflix, which is the platform that will bring more content this week. The first of the series is what’s new Pendleton Ward, the creator of Adventure Time. And again, it promises to be a psychedelic and crazy series.

Is about The Midnight Gospel, a series set in space in which a radio presenter will take his crazy program to different places in the galaxy while living adventures of all kinds. The series is available from today on the platform.

Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045

On Netflix we will also find the long-awaited new Ghost in The Shell series. With its characteristic appearance but at the same time with a completely renewed look embracing the 3D animation comes the first season of Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045.

Cyberpunk manga lovers Shirow Masamune They are in luck to be able to revisit this world where capitalism has found its point of collapse and where not everything is as it seems. Although they may have to get used to CGI.

