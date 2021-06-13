Best movie sex scenes

Sex. Sexy, sexy sex. It is what keeps the human race alive. But it also has a non-reproductive purpose. Hollywood also thrives on it. If the characters in the movies don’t understand it, they seek it, beg for it, or despair at the lack of it. However, many of the most famous sex scenes are not that sexy.

Yes, everyone knows the infamous butter scene in ‘The Last Tango in Paris’, but it is basically a violation, so to say that it is not something we should read as exciting.

‘Eyes Wide Shut’? Crazy. Any Bond movies? Disgusting with an underlying aftertaste of misogyny ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’? Don’t make us laugh. In fact, it makes us laugh.

But every now and then they do it very well, making the act of doing it attractive. Here are 11 movies that will make everyone horny at any time.

1 threat in the shadow

This is, if you’ll excuse the expression, the crème de la crème of sex in the movies, dazzling in its intimacy and realism, as grieving parents Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland find comfort in their marriage.

Such is the honesty, affection, and passion shown that everyone involved has spent the last 47 years denying that the couple actually did it.

2. Atonement, beyond passion

Sex against the bookshelves might get you kicked out of your local library, but that’s no problem for Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, who set sparks in Joe Wright’s stunning drama.

From Knightley’s initial appearance, to the first lightning kiss and the satin slipping off their bodies, everything is so infused with unbridled lust that it makes the consequences it unleashes even more tragic.

3. My beautiful laundry

What is glorious about Hanif Kureishi’s coming-of-age drama is that, although it is set against the racism and homophobia of the Thatcher era, the romance between young British-Pakistani Omar (Gordon Warnecke) and the Former fascist punk Johnny (Daniel Day-Lewis) seems completely down to earth, culminating in a date in the back room of Omar’s glamorous foam palace on his opening night.

Funny, sweet, poignant and thought-provoking, this scene was a huge step forward for audiences, particularly young and gay audiences, in mainstream British cinema.

4. Ghost

Parodied so often over the past 30 years, it’s easy to forget how fucking sexy it was in the first place – Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze were surely directly responsible for a spike in ceramic wheel sales.

There’s nothing remotely subtle about Moore squeezing her clay into a phallic spine, while Swayze wraps his biceps around it to get dirty and dirty too, but that’s why it stands as one of the hottest moments of the 1990s. .

5. Mulholland Drive

Universal

We are talking about a movie in which lesbian sex is an integral part of the story rather than just arousal for the guys.

Naomi Watts and Laura Elena Harring are gorgeous as femme fatales, and their burgeoning love, leading to a smooth and sensual physical connection after a gruesome discovery, is a beautiful moment of clarity in a mind-blowing plot.

6. Blue Valentine

There is an abundance of blowjobs in major Hollywood movies, but movie boys rarely return the favor, which is, frankly, a bit selfish.

‘Blue Valentine’ was perfection in its raw honesty, from the happy early days of a relationship to its breakup and eerily messy ending, but the moment that stands out is when Ryan Gosling performs oral sex on Michelle Williams.

The censors gave it an NC-17 rating; the rest of us suddenly tingle.

7. 9 and a half weeks

MGM

Just like ‘Ghost,’ the famous sex scene in ‘9 1/2 Weeks’ has been parodied over and over again, but your weekly grocery store has never looked so exciting as Mickey Rourke feeds Kim Basinger everyone. sticky, slimy, sweet, and ultimately dirty edibles in your fridge.

It’s sex as game and food as sex, but while they make rolling around in a tub of honey look hot as hell, you don’t want to be the one to clean it up.

8. Ecstasy

‘Blue Valentine’ wasn’t the first movie to celebrate cunnilingus; That accolade went to ‘Ecstasy’, back in 1933, in which the frustrations of a Hedy Lamarr dissatisfied with marriage are alleviated by a sexy and willing mechanic.

As she gasped with pleasure, Lamarr became the first woman to portray the female orgasm on screen, causing a scandal at the time and breaking an important taboo for the future. It still crackles with sexual energy today.

Fun fact: A self-taught inventor, Lamarr also invented the frequency hopping radio technology that foreshadowed Wi-Fi. Suck that one, Gosling.

9. And Your Mom Too

IFC Films

Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) are two conceited teenagers who think they know everything there is to know about love and sex, until they go on a trip with the oldest and wisest Luisa, who has a great secret.

In the, ah, climactic scene of the film, they cap off a perfect night of friendship with a perfect night of lovemaking, the two even crossing their own boundaries and discovering a mutual desire.

10. Munich

Notable for three reasons: First, it’s a Spielberg sex scene. They don’t happen often. Second, it represents sex between a married couple (urgh! That’s like your parents!) And third, one of the participants (Daphna Kaufman, played by Ayelet Zurer) is pregnant, without this being a fetishizing issue. creepy.

The couple meet again after a period of extreme danger and separation, which leads to a tender reconciliation. Then, unfortunately, Avner (Eric Bana) begins to imagine the acts of terror that started the plot and the sexy moment is over for the audience.

11. Don Jon

Relativity Media

Another oddity: this time it’s an older woman (Julianne Moore, then 53) with a younger man (Joseph Gordon-Levitt, then 32). It is also a mostly silent scene, with both actors mostly dressed.

That’s not just prudery on the part of the filmmakers or the reluctance of the actors – the whole scene is a rejection of main character Jon’s prior understanding of sex. The eye contact, the non-pornographic behavior, and the lack of, frankly, hitting, is what gives this scene intensity.

