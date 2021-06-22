Best moment from the Lightning’s blowout was Yanni Gourde’s fake out

The Tampa Bay Lightning thrashed the New York Islanders in Game 5, with the top highlight coming from Yanni Gourde’s ridiculous fake-out goal.

Fans of the Tampa Bay Lightning and goal scoring in NHL games had a whale of a time on Monday during Game 5 against the New York Islanders.

It was a straight-up goal fest as the Lightning won 8-0 to take a 3-2 series advantage.

There were plenty of highlights to choose from for Tampa Bay, but the cream of the crop belonged to Yanni Gourde.

Just watch this ridiculous fake out and finish:

Yanni Gourde and the Lightning were unstoppable in Game 5

Gourde’s beautiful effort came when the game was still in the balance at the 11:04 mark of the first period. Steven Stamkos had already put Tampa Bay ahead after just 45 seconds.

From then on, the Lightning owned the outing.

Alex Killorn made it 3-0 before the end of the first. The second period featured another Stamkos goal on a power play, followed by a score from Ondrej Palat and another from Killorn on a power play.

Tampa Bay made it a touchdown with the extra point early in the third period with a goal from Brayden Point on a power play.

Finally, Luke Schenn finished things off with the eighth goal of the night in the 12th minute of the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy never let the Islanders get back in the game with a shutout, including 21 saves.

They couldn’t have produced a more emphatic victory in front of the crowd of 14,791.

It was a rough night for Semyon Varlamov, who allowed three goals in just 16 shots. The Islanders subbed in Ilya Sorokin, who went on to make 21 saves but still conceded five goals.

The series has already had plenty of momentum swings. After losing Game 1, Tampa Bay responded with two victories. New York responded in Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2.