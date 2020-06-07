WhatsApp has become an indispensable communication tool in today’s society. If you want to be present on this messaging platform, but you are not interested in having a particularly good phone, you should take into account the best mobile phones with WhatsApp less than 100 euros that we are going to recommend in this article.

You don’t need a huge budget to share a basic terminal in which to install and frequently use the WhatsApp app. For less than 100 euros, the options in the mobile phone market are several. Next, we will tell you about them and We give you our opinion on which is the best terminal on the list, the one to which you should pay special attention.

Best mobiles to use WhatsApp less than 100 euros

The most you will have to spend when buying one of the phones in this guide is 100 euros, as we have mentioned. To keep the guide current, we have focused the search on phones that have been launched 6 months or less. However, with the final option we have made an exception as it is a special recommendation for nostalgics.

Alcatel 1B 2020

Alcatel is an expert company in launching basic specifications terminals at a low price, and we see it in this Alcatel 1B 2020. Selected as one of the best low-end mobiles of the yearThis phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, 2 GB of RAM and the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system, so you can download and use WhatsApp to communicate without problems.

Furthermore, thanks to its 5.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, You can clearly read the messages and see both the images and the videos you receive. In case you want to send a photo or video, the Alcatel has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

Finally, we must highlight that the Alcatel 1B 2020 has a battery of 3,000 mAh, enough for good autonomy, and other details such as 3.5mm jack and button for Google Assistant. Without a doubt, it is a basic phone with the necessary specifications to use WhatsApp in comfort. Another point in favor is its price, which is around 70 euros.

Nokia 1.3

Another good phone where you can use WhatsApp for less than 100 euros is the Nokia 1.3, one of the low-end phones in the Nokia catalog. The terminal shares specifications with the previous Alcatel model, such as the Snapdragon 215 processor and Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system. However, its RAM remains at 1 GB, accompanied by an internal storage of 16 GB.

The Nokia 1.3 screen grows to 5.71 inches with HD + resolution, key detail for a good view of the WhatsApp app. As for the camera, you will be able to take decent photos thanks to its 8 MP rear sensor and its 5 MP front lens. Not bad at all either the battery, which with 3,000 mAh It promises to offer more than enough autonomy for a terminal of these characteristics.

Its specifications and its price, which does not exceed the barrier of 100 euros, were the reasons that led us to include it as one of the best mobile phones for children. Now those are the same key arguments that lead us to Recommend this Nokia 1.3 as a good mobile for less than 100 euros to use WhatsApp.

Huawei Y5P

Huawei also has something to offer you if you are looking for a cheap mobile to communicate on WhatsApp. We are referring to your Huawei Y5P, a terminal for sale from June 8 that has a lot to say for a price that falls below 100 euros. With a current and beautiful design, this entry range that we find in the Huawei catalog houses the Mediatek Helio P22 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB with microSD cards.

The terminal’s operating system is EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. As a negative point, it highlights that this Huawei Y5P arrives without Google services, so you will have to Download WhatsApp APK from the official website. As for the screen, it is a 5.45-inch LCD panel with HD + resolution. Huawei is committed to a photographic system similar to that of other models in this price range, that is, an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

The battery is also not far from the previous proposals with its 3,020 mAh. As the manufacturer promises, you can last up to 17 hours playing videos. As a highlight, this Huawei Y5P also comes with smart face unlock. In general, it is a very good terminal if you only want to use WhatsApp for less than 100 euros.

For the nostalgic: Nokia 8110 4G

This Nokia 8110 4G has not been released less than 6 months ago, but we have selected it especially for those nostalgic lovers of the classic Nokia phone. The reissue of the Nokia 8110 4G incorporated WhatsApp worldwide in April 2019. Since its operating system is KaiOS, you must access the KaiStore to download and install WhatsApp in the terminal.

As you can imagine, the specifications of this Nokia 8110 are limited: Qualcomm 2-core processor, 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. If we talk about its 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of 320 × 240, It should be noted that it is not tactile, so you can only write in WhatsApp SMS style using the physical keyboard of the mobile.

The 1,500 mAh battery is enough to give life to the Nokia 8110 for several days. There is no doubt, this terminal is not at the level of those mentioned above, but it is a interesting option for those nostalgic who do not want to get away from WhatsApp. Its price? Around 75 euros.

Andro4all’s opinion

It is clear that for a price less than 100 euros you can not ask for great specifications from mobiles. The terminals that make up this guide -except for the Nokia 8110- offer similar features for a price that is not far away either, which complicates our personal selection. However, and based on the fact that it is about using WhatsApp at a low cost, we would choose the Alcatel 1B 2020.

Thanks to its Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system, you can easily download the app from the Play Store -in contrast to Huawei Y5P-. In addition, it has the Snapdragon 215 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage for run the app smoothly. These specifications and its price, around 70 euros, will allow you to enjoy a phone with WhatsApp without having to have a large budget. However, remember that the final decision is always in you.

If you are still undecided, check out our other buying guides to get it right with your new device. The prices shown in this article are current at the time of publication, so it is possible that they vary depending on the stock and demand in the different sales channels.

