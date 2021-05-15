Best mobiles to take photos: these are the best cameras they have in 2021 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to take good photos and videos, these mobiles have become extremely powerful cameras to achieve the best results.

When we buy a new mobile one of the first characteristics we want to check is the quality of the camera. It is not for nothing that mobile phones have become one of our most precious possessions and thanks in part to the fact that we can take photographs or videos of our entire lives.

If the camera is so important and you are looking to change your mobile phone soon, we propose some of the best mobiles with the best camera you can find right now.

These mobiles have been chosen not for their price, but for the quality of their camera and their final results. It is useless to have a 64 megapixel sensor and the software that processes the image does not do a good job.

iPhone 12 Pro

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 3 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

Apple has always had very good cameras mounted on their iPhones and in the latest iPhone 12 Pro they have managed to have a trio of cameras that perform spectacularly.

Although Apple uses 12 megapixel sensors In the iPhone 12, the result is in many cases better than with larger sensors thanks to the optics and the software that processes the image, perhaps the most important of all the photographic section of a mobile.

iPhone 12 Pro has three main cameras, a 12 Mpx wide angle. f / 1.6, an ultra wide angle of 12 Mpx. f / 2.4 and a 12 Mpx telephoto. f / 2.

As we have seen in the analysis of the iPhone 12 Pro that we have carried out on ComputerHoy.com, the photographic results are excellent even in low light situations. But one aspect to highlight is 4K video recording with Dolby Vision.

It can be obtained for 1,099 euros on Amazon with free and fast shipping costs as a Prime member. In TuImeiLibre you can also get it from 989 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi’s new flagship comes with Snapdragon 888, 5G connection and 55W fast charging, in addition to other features that make it a top-notch high-end.

Xiaomi’s great flagship is the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the whole family that it carries with it. This mobile has an excellent 108 megapixel camera capable of capturing more information and making a digital crop that could serve as a digital zoom.

Specifically, it uses a Samsung f / 1.9 sensor, an ultra-wide angle of 13 Mpx. f / 24 and a 5MP macro camera. f / 2.6 that although it does not hurt to have it, it is not a camera that is usually used.

In the Xiaomi Mi 11 review that we have published you can see photographic evidence and the expert opinion of our colleague Alex Alcolea about this 108 megapixel camera.

Its price is getting cheaper. In Amazon you can buy it for only 635 euros with 128 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The mobile with a 6.90-inch screen, the included S-Pen digital pen and a 108-megapixel camera capable of recording 8K video. Both a mobile and a tablet for those who like to write or draw by hand.

Among the mobiles with the highest photographic power from Samsung is this Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. It is the top-of-the-range mobile in the Note range that has been launched and has a very good trio of cameras.

It includes the sensor of the own brand of 108 megapixels f / 1.8, a 12 Mpx telephoto lens. f / 3.0 with a 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra wide angle. f / 2.2.

This mobile is capable of taking excellent photos by combining pixels, so it converts several pixels into a larger one and thus can capture more light. In addition, its video section is very good with the possibility of recording in 8K.

This mobile with a storage of 256 GB can already be purchased for less than 930 euros. You can read this full review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G on ComputerHoy.com to see how well this combination of cameras performs.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei mobile with 5G connectivity and Kirin 9000 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory. One of the best devices from the manufacturer at an unbeatable price.

Huawei has practically disappeared from the mobile business in Spain since it cannot integrate Google services. But that does not mean that Huawei has what is possibly one of the best photographic phones of the moment, Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

In the analysis of the Mate 40 Pro we have already been able to see that this mobile, if it were not for the details of Google services, would now be among the best-selling mobile phones in the premium range. In addition, Huawei has been making some of the best cameras of the moment for several generations.

It has several rear cameras, being the main one of 50 Mpx. f / 1.9, a 12 Mpx telephoto. f / 3.4, an ultra wide angle of 20 Mpx. f / 1.8. And as we say in the analysis: they come out in all situations.

Its price at the moment is 1.1199 euros with 256 GB of storage in the Huawei online store with free shipping and also fast delivery. Even with your purchase Huawei FreeBuds Pro noise canceling headphones give away.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a for 386 euros at Amazon

Despite being one of the great unknown, despite being a Google mobile, this Pixel 4a is still one of the best mobiles to take pictures of the moment. Although with fewer cameras than other mobiles, this Google Pixel 4a achieves frankly impressive results.

Despite being the cheapest variant of the Pixel 4, this mobile manages to capture images with a 12.2 megapixel sensor than others with three-digit sensors. You can check the results in the photo gallery of the analysis of the Pixel 4a that we have published in or ComputerHoy.com.

The results are very good, both in photography and videos and all using a 12 megapixel f / 1.7 camera with pixel combination. Its secret lies in the processing software, which is excellent and capable of displaying vivid and colorful images.

