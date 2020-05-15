The middle segment of the mobile market is increasingly crowded. It is no secret. This makes the decision to acquire a new smartphone very difficult, but at the same time it offers a multitude of opportunities from which to choose. Xiaomi, Samsung or the newcomer really they are clear examples that competition can bring great benefits to the consumer.

We review in this article what are the best options that you should consider at this time if you intend to purchase a phone that is below 300 euros. If you still want to pay less, there are also great options for under € 150.

Xiaomi Mi 9T and realme X2: the favorites

Although the options are very varied, when it comes to discerning which are the best two in the aforementioned price range, we are left with the Xiaomi Mi 9T and the realme X2. Although they are not the last to arrive, they are two of the best that have been on the market in the past months, and that longevity allows them to be purchased at a more contained price now.

In the case of Xiaomi Mi 9T, the design draws attention above all else. With a format that hides your front camera behind a motorized mechanism, it allows you to offer a totally clear front appeal. In addition, it mounts an OLED panel that will allow obtaining a good representation of the color palette.

Inside it hides the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 4,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint reader located under the screen. The latter is not the fastest on the market, but will allow the terminal to be unlocked without any problem.

It has a quad camera in which its double-magnification optical zoom and the incorporation of a wide angle stand out. A solid configuration that seems more attractive than the inclusion of a macro lens or one dedicated to measuring depth.

characteristics

Xiaomi Mi 9T

realme X2

screen

6.39 “AMOLED

6.4 “AMOLED

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Storage

64/128 GB

64/128/256 GB

RAM

6 GB

6/8 GB

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.4 (telephoto) + 13 MP f / 2.4 (wide angle)

64 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.3 (wide angle) + 2 MP f / 2.4 (macro) + 2 MP f / 2.4 (depth)

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.2

32 MP f / 2.0

Drums

4,000 mAh, fast charge 18W

4,000 mAh, fast charge 30W

NFC

Yes

Yes

Biometrics

Fingerprint reader under the screen

On-screen fingerprint reader

Price

295.00 euros

305.00 euros

The realme X2 is another proposal to consider when looking for this type of mobile. The newcomer Asian brand is characterized by offering remarkably striking specifications, such as the Snapdragon 730G processor, focused on the gaming section and brother of the one who rides the Xiaomi Mi 9T. It has the same battery, but a higher fast charge that will be useful when filling the tank.

With a fingerprint reader integrated in the AMOLED panel and a small notch in the upper area to house the camera, it also offers great use of the front. Its rear module consists of four lenses, with a wide angle, macro and depth as added to the main one.

More to consider: Samsung Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9S and realme 6

In addition to the previous, and somewhat more recent, mobile phones are also interesting when it comes to weighing your purchase. We find here the Samsung Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9S and realme 6.

The first of them stands out for the good design and compaction work carried out by Samsung, which translates into a light and comfortable terminal in hand despite its dimensions. With a quad rear camera, the Exynos 9611 processor and 4,000 mAh battery manages to offer a good user experience in general terms. The section where it falters, definitely, is in its fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, significantly slower than the competition.

| Features | Samsung Galaxy A51 | Redmi Note 9S | realme 6 | |: – |: – |: – |: – |: – |

| Screen | 6.5 “AMOLED | 6.67” IPS LCD | 6.5 “IPS LCD at 90 Hz |

| Processor | Exynos 9611 | Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G | Mediatek Helio G90T |

| Storage | 128 GB | 64/128 GB | 64/128 GB |

| RAM | 4, 6, 8 GB | 4/6 GB | 4/6/8 GB |

| Rear camera | 48 MP f / 2.0 + 12 MP f / 2.2 (wide angle) + 5 MP f / 2.4 (macro) + 5 MP f / 2.2 (depth) | 48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP (wide angle) + 5 MP f / 2.4 (macro) + 2 MP f / 2.4 (depth) | 64 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.3 (wide angle) + 2 MP f / 2.4 (macro) + 2 MP f / 2.4 (depth) |

| Front camera | 32 MP f / 2.2 | 16 MP f / 2.5 | 16 MP f / 2.0 |

| Battery | 4,000 mAh, fast charge 15W | 5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W | 4,300 mAh with 30W fast charge |

| NFC | Yes | No Yes |

| Biometrics | Fingerprint reader on screen | Side fingerprint reader | Side fingerprint reader |

| Price | € 295.99 | € 230.99 | € 277.90 on Amazon |

For its part, the Redmi Note 9s stands out in a very special way for having a large battery of more than 5,000 mAh inside, which will allow you to arrive comfortably at the end of the day. With a similar configuration in photography and biometrics to realme 6, they are options that will not disappoint in any case.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the latter also has a display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, improving the daily use experience. If it is such a significant factor as to choose it above the rest it is something that will depend on what each one considers most essential on each occasion.

👇 More in Explica.co