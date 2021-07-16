Best Mini Portable Projectors 2021 – Portable Projectors for Movies

Courtesy

Praise be to modern technology and mini portable projectors, specifically. These bad boys can display images and videos on a screen, wall, or any kind of flat, blank surface (which is clutch if you find yourself somewhere without a TV). And because of their lightweight and compact design, you can basically travel anywhere with one (and never miss out on binging your fave show).

Of course, you don’t have to always be traveling to justify getting a mini portable projector. If you don’t have much space in your apartment or just want a projector that you can easily move around from room to room, then I say go for it! They may be small, but they are mighty (and, might I say, even comparable to some home theater projectors that cost about a gajillion dollars).

Whether you wanna elevate your Netflix and chill dates (yes, where you actually Netflix and chill), up your party game, or create a home theater experience, see this list of the best mini portable projectors the internet has to offer.

FWIW, I also suggest looking at our karaoke microphones selection because they could go hand-in-hand with whatever vision you got goin ‘on with your projectors buy. Just sayin ‘.

1

this amazon fave

Mini Bluetooth Movie Projector VILINICE amazon.com

$ 99.99

I mean, if Amazon loves it, is there anything more to say ?? This projector can support wired and wireless projection — so if you want to use Bluetooth, or if you can’t, no worries at all!

two

this top-rated one

Mini Projector

With over 8,000 ecstatic reviews and a near five-star rating, this handy thing can project a maximum of 150 inches and can be charged with a phone charger. Would ya look at that.

3

this one as good as a home theater

Cinemango 100 Mini 720P HD Projector Vankyo bestbuy.com

$ 89.99

It’s literally been described as a “mini theater,” y’all. Big things come in small packages, amiright ?!

4

this deluxe one

Surge Series SYNQ 720p DLP Mini Projector – Black Miroir bestbuy.com

$ 349.99

If you’re willing to spend some big bucks on a projector, I say go for this bad boy from Best Buy. It has a high-quality LED lamp for sharp visuals, a stong-ass-hell speaker, and a three-hour battery life.

5

this wifi-enabled one

WiFi Movie Projector DBPOWER amazon.com

$ 289.99

You’re looking at the first WiFi-enabled movie projector that can show Microsoft Office & Adobe PDF files by plugging a USB stick into it. So you can not only watch shows and films, but you can also present things on it, too.

6

this one that changes colors

M1 Mini 50-Lumen WVGA DLP Pico Projector ViewSonic bhphotovideo.com

$ 149.99

There are color-changing panels on this thing that let’s you alter the hues of the projector depending on the ~ mood ~ you’re feeling. Cute and functional? Sign. I. Up.

7

this v pretty one

Pocket Portable Projector Kodak bedbathandbeyond.com

$ 199.99

Compatible with a wide range of computers, smart devices, and even gaming consoles, this smol treasure has an amazing HD display for its size.

8

this pocket-sized one

Pico Projector Artlii walmart.com

$ 49.99

Tiny, but very mighty! This literal pocket-size projector is perfect for those spontaneous times when you just want to watch something on a bigger screen. Pull her out on a date, chilling with friends, or on a trip.

9

this portable speaker

Pill + Portable Speaker

Maybe you want a lil more high-definition sound with your projector. Plug this fan-fave speaker in via cable and you’ve got instant surround sound.

