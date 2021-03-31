Best Minecraft-like games for Android: 8 alternatives

If you’ve already gotten bored with Minecraft, put your creativity to the test with one of these similar games.

Minecraft, without a doubt, is one of the most popular games on the entire planet. However, it is likely that for some reason or another you are looking for a similar alternative. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The best Minecraft-like games for Android. 8 Amazing Google Play Alternatives!

The word “Minecraft” is a mixture of two words in English: “mine” in reference to mining / excavating activity and “craft” in reference to building. In Minecraft you can explore a whole world mining and collecting materials of all kinds, but with the games that you will see in the following list you will also have a fun experience in front of your mobile screen.

8 games similar to Minecraft for Android that you will love

Earth craftMulticraftBlock Craft 3DCrafting and buildingArk: Survival EvolvedStardew valleyUtopia: OriginBlock Story

Earth craft

Earth Craft is a game with which you can build buildings and structures, just like in Minecraft. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to participate in a variety of activities such as hunting and fishing.

Undoubtedly, survival and exploration are the two main elements of this title. In addition, it is a title with few requirements but that accumulates more than a million downloads in the Google Play Store.

Multicraft

Multicraft is another Minecraft inspired game with a variety of tools and resources that you can use to construct buildings. It is a title that you can enjoy in multiplayer mode, so it is ideal for playing with friends.

Delve into a world with enemies like big spiders, zombies and so on. The solution? Build a strong shelter and protect yourself from them at any cost.

Block Craft 3D

Block Craft 3D is a title with Pixelated graphics and activities very similar to Minecraft. If you are one of those who enjoys playing Minecraft from your mobile, then this title will also keep you entertained.

From the Eiffel Tower to a mine build everything you imagine in this free Android game. We are talking about a game that has a 4.2 star rating and over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store!

Crafting and Building

Do you like construction games? Well, Crafting and Building is a new free building game that has everything you need to make you fall in love. Start building and show the world your best creations. Crafting and Building is a free game for the whole family.

Play with dogs, mice, or horses. Unlike other titles, ** in this game there are no monsters involved in the design and construction **. Were you looking for an alternative to Minecraft that is really interesting? Then download Crafting and Building from the link under these lines.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that features many elements familiar to the Minecraft community such as gathering resources, crafting, building and exploring an expansive world. This game also have a non-linear mode where players can decide their progress.

One big difference Ark: Surival Evolved has from Minecraft is that players can tame dinosaurs. However, another of the most important features is that it has much more realistic graphics than Minecraft and all the games that appear on this list.

Stardew valley

Stardew Valley is a game compared to Minecraft for its simple graphics and addictive style. If you are one of those who spends more time building and farming than hunting, then you will love this alternative to Minecraft for Android.

Take control of a farm plot and build your ultimate residence. To top it off, you can even get married, settle down, and interact with the village NPCs in a variety of ways.

Utopia: Origin

Utopia is a game similar to Minecraft in its particular focus on exploration and construction. However, it gives you a magical RPG feel due to the type of story and the characteristics of its characters.

As in Minecraft, the main objectives in this game are to mine, create and build a house to survive against the deadly creatures that threaten at night. Furthermore, exploring the wide world is also an integral part of the story.

Block Story

In Block Story you can create a world of incredible landscapes where you will have absolute control. You decide where to go and what to build. Ride on the back of dragons or other creatures as you embark on an epic adventure to save the world.

Block Story combines Minecraft’s construction mechanics and exploratory gameplay with all the addictive elements of RPGs. Complete missions to conquer various biomes and become the greatest warrior in the whole kingdom.

