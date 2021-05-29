Best Memorial Day Weekend Vibrator Sales and Discounts

Regardless of what you have going on this Memorial Day Weekend, there’s one thing you can count on: All the best discounts and sales from your favorite stores.

Whether you’re looking for a new beauty product (Charlotte Tilbury is offering 20 percent off their bundles), some new sheets (Brooklinen has 15 percent off sitewide), or maybe even a new wardrobe (take 30 percent off full-price styles at J. Crew), I promise, there will be something for you this MDW.

Personally? I’m v excited about all the sex toy sales happening. We’re talking discounted vibrators, butt plugs, heated-vibrators, everything. This is a Big Deal because most quality sex toys are sold at v competitive prices, so when you have the opportunity to get them at a discount, you and your clitoris should make your way to these websites immediately.

If you want some recommendations, allow me to offer the suggestions below. Enjoy your shopping spree, bb!

Lora Dicarlo

In celebration of MDW and the final days of Masturbation May, enjoy 20 percent off all Lora Dicarlo products now through Monday, 5/31. No checkout code necessary.

Sway Dual Stimulation Warming Vibrator

Remember when I said heated vibrators? Yes, let me introduce you to the Sway, which has three vibration patterns, seven intensity settings, and the ability to warm to 104 degrees for enhanced circulation, arousal, and relaxation.

Baci Clitoral Massager

If heated vibrators aren’t your thing, NBD. Check out this clitoral massager that has “Airflow technology,” aka it creates the sensation of stroking and sucking with 10 intensity settings.

Lovehoney

Now through Thursday, 6/3, get 40-60 percent off select toys, lingerie, games, essentials, and more. No discount code needed.

Lovehoney Extra Powerful Plug-In Massage Wand Vibrator

Massage vibrators are the best if you prefer clitoral orgasms. During Good Housekeeping’s independent trial, “71 percent of testers said they would recommend this vibrator to a friend,” which you know says everything.

Lovehoney Classic Plug In Massage Wand Vibrator

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 35.00

Lovehoney Plus Size Dark Enchantment Black Lace Basque Set

Everyone needs a little black dress lingerie set. With sizes ranging from small to 6x, you won’t want to let this deal sit in your cart.

Lovehoney Plus Size Dark Enchantment Black Lace Basque Set

Lovehoney Lingerie lovehoney.com

$ 25.00

Babeland

Good news: You can get 25 percent off any Pleasure Works items on orders $ 75 + this weekend, as well as 20 percent off a single item on orders $ 75 +. Neither need a code, and they can both be applied to an order.

Pleasurette Vibrator

Check out this petite, compact, and waterproof mini vibrator. It comes with three vibration intensities and ultra-smooth exterior. You’re only one AAA battery away from an amazing orgasm.

Pleasurette Vibrator

Pleasure Works babeland.com

$ 24.99

INYA Prince Small Butt Plug

For all you booty lovers out there, now is the time to invest in a small, but effective butt plug. This one is cheap, the perfect size, the perfect shape, and is made of silky smooth silicone for anyone interested in testing the waters of anal play.

INYA – Prince – Small [Purple]

NS Novelties babeland.com

$ 10.99

Sweet vibes

Now through Tuesday, 6/1, use discount code “MDW20” at checkout for 20 percent off the entire Sweet Vibes collection.

Kissed

This vibrator was designed to simulate the sensation of a tongue on the clitoris, which, like, say less. It also boasts five different vibration speeds and five vibration modes to deliver the best, most perfect sensations for you.

Charmed

This wand is Sweet Vibes most popular toy — probably because it has four vibration patterns, six intensity settings, and lasts a full hour on one single charge.

Charmed a wand by Sweet Vibes

Phoria

Using code SEXOIL, get 20 percent off Foria’s new sex oil with CBD — valid now through Monday, 5/31.

Also known as “intimacy lubricant,” this lube is the kind of stuff that really enhances your bedroom game. It features all-natural moisture with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD to “enhance arousal, soothe, and excite” the website states.

Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

